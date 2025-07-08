Even though my friends and co-workers frequently complement my skin, I still struggle with breakouts like any normal human. Hormones, stress, eating too many Oreos, the bonkers weather—all of these can impact sebum production and inevitably lead to acne. It’s rude, believe me, especially when you’ve been diligent with your summer skincare routine. You’d think that by following the product regimen that your skin typically enjoys, it would just freaking cooperate. Alas, that is not the case, which is why I’ve been battling breakouts for the last few weeks, and frankly, I’m sick of it.

The kicker with acne, as anyone who has ever seen a juicy whitehead pop up on their face, neck, chest, or butt, is that you can’t just erase the inflammation overnight. It takes patience and persistence to not only heal the spot but also minimize the risk of it leaving hyperpigmentation behind. So while changing some lifestyle habits is a crucial part of clearing up acne (for me, I need to cut out sugar and booze, drink more water, change my pillow cases every three days, and get more sleep) there are a few key products and ingredients I swear by to banish breakouts as quickly as possible. Prepare for salicylic acid to become your new best friend.

Swap In A Gentle Acne Wash

Thorough cleansing is essential when you’re sweating all day running around the city, so I like to start and end my days with a highly effective—but still gentle—acne-fighting cleanser that is full of exfoliating AHAs and BHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids and beta-hydroxy-acids) to increase skin cell turnover and kick acne to the curb.

Rhode Pineapple Refresh $30 at Rhode I’ll say here and now: This is the best Rhode product. Fight me on it all you want, but this delicious balm-to-lather cleanser is ideal for a gentle exfoliation, and the added green tea extract helps to calm existing breakouts. Starface Star Wash + Salicylic Acid $15.99 at Ulta I adore this product, not only because Starface is already infamous in the acne care space for pimple patches, but because this formula has the best foaming action without ever leaving my skin tight or dry. Again, look for anything that has salicylic acid to clear out those pores.

Add an Acne Serum

If I’m seeing smaller pimples, rather than just one big cyst or something, I apply my go-to acne serums all over my complexion—not just as a spot treatment. It helps to both treat and prevent breakouts when my skin is behaving particularly poorly.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum $42.99 at Dermstore Let me be clear: This serum is not made for sensitive skin. If that’s not you, it’s excellent, as it uses 1.5 percent salicylic acid, glycolic acid and exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid to buff away pore-clogging dead skin and sebum, all with a lovely lightweight texture. InnBeauty Project Acne Serum $35 at Sephora This formula is so gentle but works extremely quickly. As soon as I see inflammation, I use this both morning and night under my moisturizer and it gets to work right away.

Keep Your Moisturizer Simple

There are a ton of options for multi-tasking moisturizers these days but when my skin is inflamed, as it is with acne, I want my formula basic and straightforward. I’m already adding in powerful exfoliating ingredients, so I don’t need to risk more actives and subsequent irritation.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion $15.99 at Ulta When acne is causing problems, go back to the basics with this drugstore formula. It won’t clog your pores or leave your skin extra sensitive while you use all those acne-fighting actives, which is all you need from a breakout-friendly moisturizer. Cocokind Electrolyte Water Cream $19.99 at Ulta My go-to lightweight moisturizer in the summer, this lovely cream-meets-gel texture is everything my skin wants when acne is popping up. Just nourishing hydration with a dash of sebum regulation, nothing more.

Mask Once Or Twice A Week

To really tackle those clogged pores like a pro, I carve out time morning or night to apply a clay mask and suck out all the junk. Sometimes, if my skin is particularly dry, I’ll use it as a spot treatment, but in the summer, I like to apply the mask everywhere and do a deep cleanse.

Orveda Deep-Clearing & Purifying Mud Mask $110 at Nordstrom Is this mask pricey? Absolutely! But it’s also the most luxurious experience and so effective at sucking up everything that’s stuck in my pores. The French know how to battle acne correctly, that’s all I’m saying. Sofie Pavitt Face 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Mask $44 at Sephora Okay this mask is strong. It has benzoyl peroxide as the hero ingredient, which is amazing at fighting acne, but paired with glycolic acid, it’s definitely not messing around. I spot treat my breakouts and leave it on for two to three minutes before wiping it off with a warm washcloth.

Embrace The Pimple Patch

The biggest no-no of acne care is squeezing a zit before it’s ready to be extracted (and even then you should probably leave it to the professionals). That’s why I love using a pimple patch to keep my hands away from my face and disguise my extra juicy breakouts in public without resorting to concealer.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid Pimple Patches $16.99 at Amazon Julie Schott made pimple patches a fashion statement with her brand Starface, and they’ve only gotten better since the OG yellow version. I love these blue ones that contain (you guessed it) salicylic acid to treat the breakout and protect the skin from mindless picking. Mighty Patch Invisible+ Patch $17.84 at Amazon If you want to keep the pimple patch more discreet and demure, you can’t go wrong with this K-Beauty option. The hydrocolloid patches are sheer and help to suck up the whitehead throughout the day.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.