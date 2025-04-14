Mermaid Waves Are Coachella-Approved Thanks to Jennie Kim
The 2025 beachy hair blueprint has officially arrived.
It’s Jennie Kim’s world—we’re just living in it. On April 13, the Blackpink singer hit the Coachella stage for a solo set, performing a medley of her best hits. Her vocals were clearly on point, but what really grabbed my attention? That rockstar hair.
Kim, who's never been one to play it safe with her hairstyles (see: the red bob, braided sideburns, and hime cuts she’s shown off on Instagram), kept it surprisingly low-key this time. She went for loose, beachy waves with an extra-long length that brushed against her hips as she danced. The real showstopper, though, was the volume—it made me do a double-take. It was like it had a life of its own, and it perfectly complemented the red snakeskin two-piece and matching ruby manicure.
Maybe it's the fact that summer's creeping up, or maybe it's just that I'm mentally by a pool at all times, but Kim's look felt like the perfect vacation hair. It’s a cool-girl style we've also seen on celebs like Katie Holmes, and it makes the perfect blank canvas to zhuzh up with trendy hair accessories—a French pin, oversized claw clip á la Millie Bobby Brown, or even a bold metallic cuff. The opportunities here are endless, so if you want to know how you can get a look similar to Kim’s, keep reading for the products and tools you’ll need to have on hand.
The key to beachy mermaid waves is having that piecey, yet uniform vibe to your hair. One of the best ways to get it is to use a texturizing spray on freshly styled hair. The cult favorite Dry Texturizing Spray from Oribe is one of my go-to's.
There are some people who naturally have that gorgeous wavy curl pattern (looking at Marie Claire's beauty director, Hannah Baxter), and if you fall in that category, consider an air-dry cream like this one from JVN. It helps to define your waves without any heaviness, greasiness, or crunchiness.
Another must-have is an oil that gives your hair a delicious sheen. This one from Cécred is one of my favorites as it's lightweight, moisturizing, and smells divine.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Bloody And Riding A Motorcycle In Paris, Bella Hadid's Hairstyle Was Still The Main Attraction
Filming her FX series, the model-turned-actress brought back the wet-hair look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
James Middleton Reveals Middleton Family "Prerequisite" Prince William Met Before Marrying Kate
Princess Kate's little brother opened up about one of his brother-in-law's personality traits.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Ingenious "Hack" Kate Middleton Uses to Avoid Answering Questions
"I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Bloody And Riding A Motorcycle In Paris, Bella Hadid Has Your Next Wet-Look Hairstyle Sorted
Filming her FX series, the model-turned-actress brought back the wet-hair look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
This Summer, My Afro Has One Muse: Kerry Washington
My curls understand the assignment.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
My Blunt Ponytail Obsession Continues Thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross
She's the undisputed queen of the style.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
These Goddess Braids Make Jodie Turner-Smith Look Like an Ethereal Fairy
The actress revealed stunning goddess braids while promoting her new TV show. See her gorgeous look here.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
A Slicked-Back Ponytail Is Tracee Ellis Ross’s Go-To Spring Hairstyle, Outshining Her $1,150 Shoes
It's the official hairstyle for rich girls in-the-know.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Demi Moore Ditched Her Long Locks for a New Lob Haircut That Screams Old Money
The actress revealed a chop that is old-money coded.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Broadway Glam Has Cemented Her Angel Status
Furiously taking notes.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Kristin Davis’s Blowout on 'The Today Show' Is So Charlotte-Coded
Sassy, chic, and perfect for spring.
By Ariel Baker Published