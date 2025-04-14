It’s Jennie Kim’s world—we’re just living in it. On April 13, the Blackpink singer hit the Coachella stage for a solo set, performing a medley of her best hits. Her vocals were clearly on point, but what really grabbed my attention? That rockstar hair.

Kim, who's never been one to play it safe with her hairstyles (see: the red bob, braided sideburns, and hime cuts she’s shown off on Instagram), kept it surprisingly low-key this time. She went for loose, beachy waves with an extra-long length that brushed against her hips as she danced. The real showstopper, though, was the volume—it made me do a double-take. It was like it had a life of its own, and it perfectly complemented the red snakeskin two-piece and matching ruby manicure.

Jennie Kim performing at Coachella on April 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maybe it's the fact that summer's creeping up, or maybe it's just that I'm mentally by a pool at all times, but Kim's look felt like the perfect vacation hair. It’s a cool-girl style we've also seen on celebs like Katie Holmes, and it makes the perfect blank canvas to zhuzh up with trendy hair accessories—a French pin, oversized claw clip á la Millie Bobby Brown, or even a bold metallic cuff. The opportunities here are endless, so if you want to know how you can get a look similar to Kim’s, keep reading for the products and tools you’ll need to have on hand.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $52 at Sephora $19.99 at Target $26 at Amazon The key to beachy mermaid waves is having that piecey, yet uniform vibe to your hair. One of the best ways to get it is to use a texturizing spray on freshly styled hair. The cult favorite Dry Texturizing Spray from Oribe is one of my go-to's.

JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream $28 at Sephora There are some people who naturally have that gorgeous wavy curl pattern (looking at Marie Claire's beauty director, Hannah Baxter), and if you fall in that category, consider an air-dry cream like this one from JVN. It helps to define your waves without any heaviness, greasiness, or crunchiness.

CÉCRED Nourishing Hair Oil $44 at Ulta Another must-have is an oil that gives your hair a delicious sheen. This one from Cécred is one of my favorites as it's lightweight, moisturizing, and smells divine.