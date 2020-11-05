Today's Top Stories
Sephora's Holiday Sale Is Keeping Me Sane This Week

It's called a distraction!

By Kelsey Mulvey
sephora holiday sale
Design By Morgan McMullen

To put it lightly, this week has been a lot. If you need a distraction from refreshing the news every 15 minutes (or, you know, screaming into a pillow), Sephora is here to help. Now through November 9, the beauty retailer is rewarding its loyalty members by offering discounts on products throughout the entire site. Beauty Insiders will receive a 10 percent discount, VIB shoppers can save 15 percent, and Rouge loyalists can walk away with 20 percent off (!). (Psst...if you're not a member, but want to enjoy the sale, you can sign up for free here.)

Whether you want to splurge on a new hair dryer or practice some self-care with a sheet mask, now is a better time than ever to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy. So, since you don't need anymore stress this week, we're sharing some of our favorite finds from the sale, below.

1 Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Serum
Briogeo
SHOP IT

$32 $28.80 (10% off) 

Give your scalp the TLC it deserves with this effective scalp treatment. Beloved haircare brand Briogeo uses ingredients like charcoal and tea tree to say goodbye to a dry, flaky scalp. 

2 Original BeautyBlender Makeup Sponge
BeautyBlender
SHOP IT

$20 $18 (10% off)

Need to replenish your makeup bag? Now's a great time to stock up on the essentials, like the popular BeautyBlender sponge. 

3 Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution
Dr. Jart+
SHOP IT

$6 $5.40 (10% off)

Since this week has been a doozy, do yourself a favor and unwind with a sheet mask. This hydrating option from Dr. Jart+ will keep your skin hydrated, which is especially important as the temperature drops. 

4 Match Stix Matte Skinstick
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
SHOP IT

$25 $22.50 (10% off) 

Add Fenty Beauty's popular Match Stix Matte Skinstick to your cart if you want to shine bright like a diamond (sorry). Available in a variety of shades, it can cover up any dark circles or blemishes from a lack of sleep.

5 The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
Tatcha
SHOP IT

$65 $58.50 (10% off)

Give your skincare routine the Markle Sparkle with Tatcha's Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder. The Duchess of Sussex has sworn by this cleanser ever since she was on Suits!

6 C-Firma™ Vitamin C Day Serum
Drunk Elephant
SHOP IT

$80 $72 (10% off)

Of course, no skincare routine is complete without a great serum. This option from Drunk Elephant is packed with Vitamin C to give your skin a beautiful, healthy glow.

7 MatteTrance Lipstick
PAT McGRATH LABS
SHOP IT

$38 $34.20 (10% off)

If you want to trick your coworkers into thinking you put effort into your Zoom meeting, put on some lipstick. This rich matte formula from Pat McGrath will give your lips a pretty pop of color.

8 Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara
ILIA
SHOP IT

$28 $25.20 (10% off) 

If a bold lip isn't your thing, add some mascara to the mix. This option from Ilia is the trifecta of mascara: it has lengthening power, can hold a curl, and is made with clean ingredients.

9 Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson
SHOP IT

$399 $359.10 (10% off)

While Dyson is the upper echelon of household appliances, it's rare to see its popular hair dryer on sale. This pick might be pricey, but it's designed to dry your hair faster and more efficiently without frying your strands.

10 Banish Stick
Indie Lee
SHOP IT

$28 $25.20 (10% off)

Dealing with stress acne? You'll love Indie Lee's Banish Stick. It's a clear formula, so you can wear it during a Zoom call. Plus, it'll reduce the appearance of blemishes relatively quickly.

11 Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo
Living Proof
SHOP IT

$36 $32.40 (10% off)

Living Proof's dry shampoo will help you fake your way to clean hair when you haven't washed it for, uh, a couple weeks. No judgement here!

