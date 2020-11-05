Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Sephora's Holiday Sale Is Keeping Me Sane This Week
It's called a distraction!
To put it lightly, this week has been a lot. If you need a distraction from refreshing the news every 15 minutes (or, you know, screaming into a pillow), Sephora is here to help. Now through November 9, the beauty retailer is rewarding its loyalty members by offering discounts on products throughout the entire site. Beauty Insiders will receive a 10 percent discount, VIB shoppers can save 15 percent, and Rouge loyalists can walk away with 20 percent off (!). (Psst...if you're not a member, but want to enjoy the sale, you can sign up for free here.)
Whether you want to splurge on a new hair dryer or practice some self-care with a sheet mask, now is a better time than ever to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy. So, since you don't need anymore stress this week, we're sharing some of our favorite finds from the sale, below.
$32 $28.80 (10% off)
Give your scalp the TLC it deserves with this effective scalp treatment. Beloved haircare brand Briogeo uses ingredients like charcoal and tea tree to say goodbye to a dry, flaky scalp.
$20 $18 (10% off)
Need to replenish your makeup bag? Now's a great time to stock up on the essentials, like the popular BeautyBlender sponge.
$6 $5.40 (10% off)
Since this week has been a doozy, do yourself a favor and unwind with a sheet mask. This hydrating option from Dr. Jart+ will keep your skin hydrated, which is especially important as the temperature drops.
$25 $22.50 (10% off)
Add Fenty Beauty's popular Match Stix Matte Skinstick to your cart if you want to shine bright like a diamond (sorry). Available in a variety of shades, it can cover up any dark circles or blemishes from a lack of sleep.
$65 $58.50 (10% off)
Give your skincare routine the Markle Sparkle with Tatcha's Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder. The Duchess of Sussex has sworn by this cleanser ever since she was on Suits!
$80 $72 (10% off)
Of course, no skincare routine is complete without a great serum. This option from Drunk Elephant is packed with Vitamin C to give your skin a beautiful, healthy glow.
$38 $34.20 (10% off)
If you want to trick your coworkers into thinking you put effort into your Zoom meeting, put on some lipstick. This rich matte formula from Pat McGrath will give your lips a pretty pop of color.
$28 $25.20 (10% off)
If a bold lip isn't your thing, add some mascara to the mix. This option from Ilia is the trifecta of mascara: it has lengthening power, can hold a curl, and is made with clean ingredients.
$399 $359.10 (10% off)
While Dyson is the upper echelon of household appliances, it's rare to see its popular hair dryer on sale. This pick might be pricey, but it's designed to dry your hair faster and more efficiently without frying your strands.
$28 $25.20 (10% off)
Dealing with stress acne? You'll love Indie Lee's Banish Stick. It's a clear formula, so you can wear it during a Zoom call. Plus, it'll reduce the appearance of blemishes relatively quickly.
$36 $32.40 (10% off)
Living Proof's dry shampoo will help you fake your way to clean hair when you haven't washed it for, uh, a couple weeks. No judgement here!