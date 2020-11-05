To put it lightly, this week has been a lot. If you need a distraction from refreshing the news every 15 minutes (or, you know, screaming into a pillow), Sephora is here to help. Now through November 9, the beauty retailer is rewarding its loyalty members by offering discounts on products throughout the entire site. Beauty Insiders will receive a 10 percent discount, VIB shoppers can save 15 percent, and Rouge loyalists can walk away with 20 percent off (!). (Psst...if you're not a member, but want to enjoy the sale, you can sign up for free here.)

Whether you want to splurge on a new hair dryer or practice some self-care with a sheet mask, now is a better time than ever to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy. So, since you don't need anymore stress this week, we're sharing some of our favorite finds from the sale, below.