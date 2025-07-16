Megan Thee Stallion’s Red Hair Is Monochromatic Style at Its Finest
When the hot girl coach speaks, I listen.
Megan Thee Stallion is taking monochromatic styling to new heights. On July 15, the rapper posted a photo dump on Instagram, sharing a few shots of her time spent in New York City. Adorable apple hat aside (seriously, I need one), it was her matching beauty details that brought the look together.
The rapper was the epitome of a lady in red. Her hair—styled with light waves for added volume—was dyed a vibrant hue that matched perfectly with her snapback. Ever a lover of a head-turning manicure, the star's nails were filed into extra-long stilettos and painted in the same bright fire-engine shade, perfectly in line with the rest of the look. Blink and you might miss the tiny apple nail art detail on each of her index fingers—small leaves and a twig at the base of each nail.
Megan Thee Stallion’s name has practically become synonymous with bold beauty moments at this point, and it’s a title she fully embraces. Back in May, she was spotted with pink hair right before her Met Gala appearance later that evening. Of course, the look matched her rosy Hermès Birkin. Just a few hours later, she arrived on the blue carpet with a three-tiered ponytail that Marie Claire dubbed the Leaning Tower of Diamonds. And let's not forget her bouncy afro—i.e., my favorite hairstyle the rapper has rocked.
In short, Megan Thee Stallion now owns the color red, and no one can tell me otherwise. The shade was a certified trend for fall and winter 2024, and with the singer's latest glam, it looks like it’ll be rolling over into 2025. If you want your own red main character moment, keep reading for the products that can help you recreate Megan Thee Stallion's look.
