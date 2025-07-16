Megan Thee Stallion is taking monochromatic styling to new heights. On July 15, the rapper posted a photo dump on Instagram, sharing a few shots of her time spent in New York City. Adorable apple hat aside (seriously, I need one), it was her matching beauty details that brought the look together.

The rapper was the epitome of a lady in red. Her hair—styled with light waves for added volume—was dyed a vibrant hue that matched perfectly with her snapback. Ever a lover of a head-turning manicure, the star's nails were filed into extra-long stilettos and painted in the same bright fire-engine shade, perfectly in line with the rest of the look. Blink and you might miss the tiny apple nail art detail on each of her index fingers—small leaves and a twig at the base of each nail.

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) A photo posted by on

Megan Thee Stallion’s name has practically become synonymous with bold beauty moments at this point, and it’s a title she fully embraces. Back in May, she was spotted with pink hair right before her Met Gala appearance later that evening. Of course, the look matched her rosy Hermès Birkin. Just a few hours later, she arrived on the blue carpet with a three-tiered ponytail that Marie Claire dubbed the Leaning Tower of Diamonds. And let's not forget her bouncy afro—i.e., my favorite hairstyle the rapper has rocked.

In short, Megan Thee Stallion now owns the color red, and no one can tell me otherwise. The shade was a certified trend for fall and winter 2024, and with the singer's latest glam, it looks like it’ll be rolling over into 2025. If you want your own red main character moment, keep reading for the products that can help you recreate Megan Thee Stallion's look.

Adore Adore Semi Permanent Hair Color $4.78 at Walmart I don't recommend dyeing your hair at home, but if you have a wig or hair extensions that you want to play around with, use this hair color from Adore in the shade 64 Ruby Red. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Styling Iron $239.99 at Ulta For hairstyles that require volume, I love using this straightener from Babyliss that has rounded (and heated) plates. It's like a straightener and curling iron in one. Manucurist Green Flash Led Gel Polish $19 at Blue Mercury Manicurist has a gel polish in the shade Red Cherry that's perfect to recreate the rapper's apple nails. Aprés Gel-X Nail Professional Starter Kit $128.84 at Amazon If you're in your at-home nail tech era and want to recreate the manicure from scratch, you can't go wrong with the DIY-friendly set from Aprés. PSA Dew Halo Mist $31 at PSA Skin I'd love to take a moment to bask in the rapper's perfectly blended makeup. I love using sprays like this one from PSA skin to blend my powders for a seamless, skin-like finish before going in with a setting spray to fully lock it in place.