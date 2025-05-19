I Can’t Believe These 21 On-Sale Editor-Favorite Finds Are Still in Stock at Dermstore

As a shopping editor, I can spot a worth-it sale from a mile away. However, I can tell you from experience that not every discounted find is worth buying. I'll let you in on a tip: Dermstore's Summer Sale has arrived, and it's the best way to elevate your summer beauty routine for less.

In case you're not familiar, Dermstore's once-a-year Summer Sale offers a 20 percent discount across the site with the discount code "SUN." One peek at the site and you'll notice a massive offering of skincare, hair care, and body care products. You'll also find editor-favorite brands like Sisley Paris, Supergoop, Sunday Riley, and more, plus worth-it big-ticket items like LED face masks and luxe hair tools. Essentially, this sale is your one-stop shop to securing your favorite summer beauty products for less, so don't let it pass you by.

To help you build your shopping cart, I've rounded up all of my tried-and-true luxury skincare and other beauty products actually worth your dime. Highlights include my number-one favorite sunscreen from Elta MD, a celeb-favorite Augustinus Bader moisturizer, the best lip balm in my extensive collection, and more. Don't wait to snag your favorites—this sale and the major discounts end May 26.

Sisley Paris, Sisley Paris Sisleÿa Le Teint Foundation 30ml (Was $220)

Sisley Paris
Sisleÿa Le Teint Foundation 30ml (Was $220)

This may be expensive, but it's one of the best foundations for mature skin on the market. It's chock-full of ingredients to slow the signs of aging, like adenosine to boost collagen production and Persian acacia extract for a more radiant complexion.

RevitaLash, Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 3.5ml (6 Month Supply) (Was $152)

RevitaLash
Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 3.5ml (6 Month Supply) (Was $152)

If you want the kind of long, healthy-looking lashes dreams are made of, this eyelash growth serum is your one-way ticket to achieving them. It's loved for its conditioning, easy-to-use formula that makes lashes look healthier, fuller, and longer within weeks.

Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty, Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment (Was $34)

Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty
Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment (Was $34)

This may be on the pricier side for a lip balm, but trust me when I say it's unlike any other formula you've tried. Thanks to its peptide-full formula, your lips will be plumper, moisturized, and defined after a day.

Obagi Medical, Obagi Medical Clenziderm M.d. Therapeutic Lotion (Was $95)

Obagi Medical
Clenziderm M.d. Therapeutic Lotion (Was $95)

This multi-tasking product has a five percent benzoyl peroxide formulation that targets breakouts and prevents new ones from forming, all while delivering a major dose of hydration.

RevitaLash, Revitalash Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner 3ml (4 Month Supply) (Was $111)

RevitaLash
Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner 3ml (4 Month Supply) (Was $111)

If you've gone a little overboard with the tweezers, add this eyebrow serum to your rotation. With biotin, lipids, and green tea extract, this serum is designed to battle breakage and brittleness, so you can have fluffier, fuller-looking brows.

RevitaLash, Revitalash Length Define Tubing Mascara (Was $32)
RevitaLash
Length Define Tubing Mascara (Was $32)

This two-in-one tubing mascara will be a game-changer in your makeup routine, especially if you have short, sparse lashes. Not only does it deliver major length and volume in a tubing formula, but it also infuses lashes with conditioning ingredients with every swipe.

Murad, Murad Retinal Resculpt Overnight Treatment (Was $105)

Murad
Retinal Resculpt Overnight Treatment (Was $105)

Marie Claire's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, tested Murad's overnight retinal treatment and said, "My skin did look bouncier, more radiant, and if I'm being completely honest, less irritated after the four-week mark." Consider me sold.

Aesop, Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash

Aesop
Resurrection Hand Wash (Was $43)

With a product you use as often as hand wash, you deserve a luxe formula. This fan favorite doesn't dry your hands out but soothes and nourishes with orange, rosemary, and lavender oils.

Elta MD UV Clear Sunscreen
EltaMD
UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Was $44)

Thanks to its creamy, lightweight, and hydrating formula, this sunscreen feels more on par with a moisturizer. Rest assured, you won't have to worry about a white cast, pilling, or your eyes stinging while using this.

iS Clinical, Is Clinical Cleansing Complex (Was $49)

iS Clinical
Cleansing Complex (Was $49)

There's a reason we rated this salicylic acid cleanser as our number one choice—it essentially does it all. Its formula deeply exfoliates, removes makeup, and protects against free radicals, leaving you with smoother, radiant skin.

BeautyStat, Beautystat Universal C Skin Refiner (Was $62)

BeautyStat
Universal C Skin Refiner (Was $62)

If you didn't know, this is Hailey Bieber's go-to vitamin C serum, so it's worth adding to your cart to get her glow. With 20 percent vitamin C, plus hyaluronic acid and ceramides, your skin will be smoother and brighter in as little as four weeks.

Supergoop!, Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 (Was $38)

Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (Was $38)

Streamline your makeup routine with this cult-favorite sunscreen. The clear, slightly tacky formula doubles as a primer, blurring pores and smoothing makeup application.

Eminence Organic Skin Care, Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant (Was $58)

Eminence Organic Skin Care
Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant (Was $58)

This product's unique powder-to-foam formula effectively removes dead skin and impurities without irritating skin.

Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro Led Light Therapy Device
Dr Dennis Gross
Spectralite™ Faceware Pro (Was $455)

Now's your chance to try a buzzy LED face mask for a fraction of the price. This one is rated number one in our roundup of the best LED face masks on the market because it's so comfortable and easy to use. In just three minutes a day, this mask destroys acne-causing bacteria and boosts collagen production, leading to smoother, clearer skin.

broken capillaries
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (Was $122)

I'll never stop recommending this lactic acid treatment—it's that good. It's one of the only products I've used that has made an overnight difference in the texture of my skin, and for that, I'm obsessed.

Augustinus Bader, Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream (Was $190)

This moisturizer has a long list of A-list fans, including Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and more. The hype is well-deserved, too. Its proprietary blend boosts cellular rejuvenation and nutrient delivery, meaning skin looks and feels smoother with every use.

Eminence Organic Skin Care, Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Body Lotion (Was $39)

Eminence Organic Skin Care
Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Body Lotion (Was $39)

This luxe body lotion is just what you need for an everyday glow. Reviewers say it dries down quickly, hydrates exceptionally well, and smells amazing.

PCA SKIN, Pca Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum (Was $128)

PCA SKIN
Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum (Was $128)

With the help of this hyaluronic acid serum, dry, flaky skin will be long gone. It delivers three types of hydration: on the skin, in the deep layers of skin, and by increasing the skin's own hyaluronic acid production.

Dr Dennis Gross, Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (60 Pack) (Was $153)

Dr Dennis Gross
Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (60 Pack) (Was $153)

Sometimes, I can't be bothered with my entire 10-step skincare routine. On those days, I rely on these easy-to-use peels for an overnight glow. The two-step system uses seven acids to tackle fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and pores, and it only takes two minutes to use.

Embryolisse, Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre Moisturizer (Was $29)

Embryolisse
Lait Creme Concentre Moisturizer (Was $29)

This is a French pharmacy staple and one every beauty editor I know is obsessed with. Its lightweight texture leaves skin feeling baby soft. It's especially great for use before makeup, as it delivers much-needed moisture for makeup prep.

First Aid Beauty, First Aid Beauty Brighten and Glow Eye Cream With Niacinamide
First Aid Beauty
Brighten and Glow Eye Cream With Niacinamide (Was $36)

This eye cream will allow you to fake eight hours of sleep. Its illuminating formula instantly gives you a glow while brightening the look of dark circles over time. You can even use it on your cheekbones for an extra boost.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

