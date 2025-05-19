I Can’t Believe These 21 On-Sale Editor-Favorite Finds Are Still in Stock at Dermstore

As a shopping editor, I can spot a worth-it sale from a mile away. However, I can tell you from experience that not every discounted find is worth buying. I'll let you in on a tip: Dermstore's Summer Sale has arrived, and it's the best way to elevate your summer beauty routine for less.

In case you're not familiar, Dermstore's once-a-year Summer Sale offers a 20 percent discount across the site with the discount code "SUN." One peek at the site and you'll notice a massive offering of skincare, hair care, and body care products. You'll also find editor-favorite brands like Sisley Paris, Supergoop, Sunday Riley, and more, plus worth-it big-ticket items like LED face masks and luxe hair tools. Essentially, this sale is your one-stop shop to securing your favorite summer beauty products for less, so don't let it pass you by.

To help you build your shopping cart, I've rounded up all of my tried-and-true luxury skincare and other beauty products actually worth your dime. Highlights include my number-one favorite sunscreen from Elta MD, a celeb-favorite Augustinus Bader moisturizer, the best lip balm in my extensive collection, and more. Don't wait to snag your favorites—this sale and the major discounts end May 26.

