I Can’t Believe These 21 On-Sale Editor-Favorite Finds Are Still in Stock at Dermstore
Just in time for your summer beauty refresh.
As a shopping editor, I can spot a worth-it sale from a mile away. However, I can tell you from experience that not every discounted find is worth buying. I'll let you in on a tip: Dermstore's Summer Sale has arrived, and it's the best way to elevate your summer beauty routine for less.
In case you're not familiar, Dermstore's once-a-year Summer Sale offers a 20 percent discount across the site with the discount code "SUN." One peek at the site and you'll notice a massive offering of skincare, hair care, and body care products. You'll also find editor-favorite brands like Sisley Paris, Supergoop, Sunday Riley, and more, plus worth-it big-ticket items like LED face masks and luxe hair tools. Essentially, this sale is your one-stop shop to securing your favorite summer beauty products for less, so don't let it pass you by.
To help you build your shopping cart, I've rounded up all of my tried-and-true luxury skincare and other beauty products actually worth your dime. Highlights include my number-one favorite sunscreen from Elta MD, a celeb-favorite Augustinus Bader moisturizer, the best lip balm in my extensive collection, and more. Don't wait to snag your favorites—this sale and the major discounts end May 26.
This may be expensive, but it's one of the best foundations for mature skin on the market. It's chock-full of ingredients to slow the signs of aging, like adenosine to boost collagen production and Persian acacia extract for a more radiant complexion.
If you want the kind of long, healthy-looking lashes dreams are made of, this eyelash growth serum is your one-way ticket to achieving them. It's loved for its conditioning, easy-to-use formula that makes lashes look healthier, fuller, and longer within weeks.
This multi-tasking product has a five percent benzoyl peroxide formulation that targets breakouts and prevents new ones from forming, all while delivering a major dose of hydration.
If you've gone a little overboard with the tweezers, add this eyebrow serum to your rotation. With biotin, lipids, and green tea extract, this serum is designed to battle breakage and brittleness, so you can have fluffier, fuller-looking brows.
This two-in-one tubing mascara will be a game-changer in your makeup routine, especially if you have short, sparse lashes. Not only does it deliver major length and volume in a tubing formula, but it also infuses lashes with conditioning ingredients with every swipe.
Marie Claire's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, tested Murad's overnight retinal treatment and said, "My skin did look bouncier, more radiant, and if I'm being completely honest, less irritated after the four-week mark." Consider me sold.
There's a reason we rated this salicylic acid cleanser as our number one choice—it essentially does it all. Its formula deeply exfoliates, removes makeup, and protects against free radicals, leaving you with smoother, radiant skin.
If you didn't know, this is Hailey Bieber's go-to vitamin C serum, so it's worth adding to your cart to get her glow. With 20 percent vitamin C, plus hyaluronic acid and ceramides, your skin will be smoother and brighter in as little as four weeks.
Now's your chance to try a buzzy LED face mask for a fraction of the price. This one is rated number one in our roundup of the best LED face masks on the market because it's so comfortable and easy to use. In just three minutes a day, this mask destroys acne-causing bacteria and boosts collagen production, leading to smoother, clearer skin.
This moisturizer has a long list of A-list fans, including Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and more. The hype is well-deserved, too. Its proprietary blend boosts cellular rejuvenation and nutrient delivery, meaning skin looks and feels smoother with every use.
This luxe body lotion is just what you need for an everyday glow. Reviewers say it dries down quickly, hydrates exceptionally well, and smells amazing.
With the help of this hyaluronic acid serum, dry, flaky skin will be long gone. It delivers three types of hydration: on the skin, in the deep layers of skin, and by increasing the skin's own hyaluronic acid production.
Sometimes, I can't be bothered with my entire 10-step skincare routine. On those days, I rely on these easy-to-use peels for an overnight glow. The two-step system uses seven acids to tackle fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and pores, and it only takes two minutes to use.
This is a French pharmacy staple and one every beauty editor I know is obsessed with. Its lightweight texture leaves skin feeling baby soft. It's especially great for use before makeup, as it delivers much-needed moisture for makeup prep.
This eye cream will allow you to fake eight hours of sleep. Its illuminating formula instantly gives you a glow while brightening the look of dark circles over time. You can even use it on your cheekbones for an extra boost.
