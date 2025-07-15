Rihanna’s Baby Pink Manicure Proves Neutral Nails Are Here to Stay

This summer may be the perfect time for vibrant, colorful nail trends, but Rihanna just proved that less is more, and you can never go wrong with a neutral nail. The Fenty Beauty founder and soon-to-be mom of three was photographed out in Los Angeles on July 14 shortly after attending the Smurfs premiere. She was wearing white from head to toe with a set that featured a low-waisted maxi skirt and a cropped top with a hood attached. Adding to the neutral theme, her glam consisted of a pink glossy lip and a short, baby pink manicure.

Rihanna stepping out in all-white glam with pink neutral nails. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pale colors like pastel pink, periwinkle, coral, and butter yellow are just a few nail colors that experts correctly predicted will have a major moment this summer. Selena Gomez wore a lilac manicure while filming an episode of ABC's Match Game last month, and Megan Thee Stallion recently stepped out wearing pastel chrome nails. Per experts, muted tones like these are trending because they look good on most skin tones and they're really easy to play with.

"We’ll keep seeing pastels in both solid shades and creative designs," manicurist and JINsoon founder, Jin Soon Choi, told Marie Claire. "You can wear them as a full-color manicure or incorporate them into abstract art—think color swirls, French tips with a pastel twist, or layered ombré effects."

Read ahead to find some colors that'll help you copy Rihanna's baby pink nails at home.

