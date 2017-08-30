12 Dark Red Hair Colors to Try This Fall
Seeing red isn't so bad after all.
Emma Stone
This bottle-redhead is more famous for her crimson locks than her natural hue. Here, Stone adds some more dimension to her hair with deep brown color at the roots. It's a nice transition for redheads hoping to try a cooler hue in the fall and winter months.
Rihanna
Rihanna has undergone many style evolutions in her career, but none can hold a candle to the cherry red hue she debuted in 2010. On a head full of curls, here, they look even more dynamic. If you're seeking a brighter hue like this, just ensure that your colorist stocks the right shades to pull it off.
Lana del Rey
The ideal hue for a moody muse like Lana del Rey is this vampy shade of red that's mostly chocolate-y brown with deep red in the mix.
Meghan Trainor
We love the gradient here from darker to lighter red towards the ends of Trainor's hair.
Drew Barrymore
For a cooler take on red, try out this burgundy color that has hints of purple and red mixed in.
Lindsay Lohan
The OG in her signature cinnamon red hair color. It's a natural blend of darker and lighter sun-kissed red hues that's easy to pull off for fall.
Evan Rachel Wood
A super shiny, vibrant flame color is a gorgeous way to kick your color up a couple notches if you're a natural blonde like Wood.
Scarlett Johansson
Remember when she tried out this dark red hue? It works well with her pale skin tone, especially when she's toning it down with warm nude shades for makeup.
Ashlee Simpson
Going up to a smoky red like this is easy for natural blondes like Simpson. Ask your colorist for a cinnamon or rusty color with hints of lighter brown.
Julia Roberts
The Goldilocks red and brown color combination that we crave every time we re-watch Pretty Woman.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard's stunning red locks have run the gamut from bright amber to this deep, rich ruby.
Karen Elson
Elson's pallid skin tone and red hair combo have made her resemble a modern day pre-Raphaelite muse. But it's when she turns her gingery hair up to a shiny crimson like this that she looks positively electrifying.
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
55 Short Hairstyles and Haircuts for Women to Take Inspo From
Let your haircut planning commence!
By Maya Allen •
-
How to Make Your Hair Grow Faster and Thicker: An Expert Guide
Mermaid hair, here we come.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
This TikTok-Approved Tool Is the Key to Amazing Heatless Curls
It works like magic.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
25 Curly Hair Products for Every Hair Type
Say it with me: My curls will thrive this year.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
The 8 Best Diffusers for Curly Hair That Promise Zero Frizz
The ultimate curly-girl secret.
By Alexis Gaskin •
-
The 15 Best Hair Growth Oils for Every Texture
The "long hair, don't care" lifestyle awaits you.
By Maya Allen •
-
The 29 Prettiest Hair Colors for Winter 2021-2022
Shades so good, you'll swear off hats.
By Maya Allen •