The rest of us are counting down the days until summer , but Cara Delevingne skipped a few seasons and is already channeling fall . On May 21, the model hit the red carpet for The History Of Sound—a period romance premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. And while her fall-toned, burgundy basque-waist dress was undeniably stunning (yes, I briefly fantasized about wearing one to a dramatic gala I have no invite for), it was her new hair that really stole the show.

Cara Delevingne attends the History Of Sound red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with a brand-new hair color. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Delevingne debuted a jet-black, wet-look bob that felt like a dramatic departure from her signature butter blonde , instantly shifting her red carpet look into something darker and moodier. She paired the lob cut with microbangs just in front of her ears to mimic the look of sideburns. The result? A grungy dream, made even more edgy by a cool-toned smoky eye, a muted lip, and a simple baby French manicure to tie it all together.

A closer look at her darker shade–and fresh chop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a season of change for some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, who have stepped out in myriad new hair colors over the last few weeks. In a similar move, Bella Hadid revealed honey-blonde strands on the steps of Hotel Martinez ahead of the festival's start. Before the Met Gala , Megan Thee Stallion ditched her red hair for a bright hot pink shade, which matched perfectly with her errand-running accessories.

The change in seasons always makes me want to refresh my wardrobe, but no one ever talks about how much it also makes me want to switch up my beauty routine. These A-listers have clearly gotten the memo. If you’re still trying to figure out how to give your hair a refresh for the summer, keep reading for the products I recommend.

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss $36 at Sephora If you want a little zhuzh but still want to keep your hair mostly in its natural state, try experimenting with a color-depositing hair gloss like this one from Pureology. COLOR WOW Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray $29 at Sephora $29 at Amazon $29 at Sephora Don't want to color your hair but still want to channel Cara? Easy, try out the wet-look with this Color Wow Shine Spray. It creates the illusion of wet hair without the heaviness of a gel. KGBFASS Colored Hair Extensions $9.99 at Amazon Easy clip-in hair extensions are also a great way to switch up your look without any permanent changes.