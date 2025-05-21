Cara Delevingne's Jet-Black Hair Just Ended Her Blonde Era for Good
She pulled up to Cannes and pulled off a full-on rebrand.
The rest of us are counting down the days until summer, but Cara Delevingne skipped a few seasons and is already channeling fall. On May 21, the model hit the red carpet for The History Of Sound—a period romance premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. And while her fall-toned, burgundy basque-waist dress was undeniably stunning (yes, I briefly fantasized about wearing one to a dramatic gala I have no invite for), it was her new hair that really stole the show.
Delevingne debuted a jet-black, wet-look bob that felt like a dramatic departure from her signature butter blonde, instantly shifting her red carpet look into something darker and moodier. She paired the lob cut with microbangs just in front of her ears to mimic the look of sideburns. The result? A grungy dream, made even more edgy by a cool-toned smoky eye, a muted lip, and a simple baby French manicure to tie it all together.
It’s been a season of change for some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, who have stepped out in myriad new hair colors over the last few weeks. In a similar move, Bella Hadid revealed honey-blonde strands on the steps of Hotel Martinez ahead of the festival's start. Before the Met Gala, Megan Thee Stallion ditched her red hair for a bright hot pink shade, which matched perfectly with her errand-running accessories.
The change in seasons always makes me want to refresh my wardrobe, but no one ever talks about how much it also makes me want to switch up my beauty routine. These A-listers have clearly gotten the memo. If you’re still trying to figure out how to give your hair a refresh for the summer, keep reading for the products I recommend.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
