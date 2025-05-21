Cara Delevingne's Jet-Black Hair Just Ended Her Blonde Era for Good

She pulled up to Cannes and pulled off a full-on rebrand.

Cara Delevigne with an updo hairstyle that has bangs. She&#039;s also wearing a black dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

The rest of us are counting down the days until summer, but Cara Delevingne skipped a few seasons and is already channeling fall. On May 21, the model hit the red carpet for The History Of Sound—a period romance premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. And while her fall-toned, burgundy basque-waist dress was undeniably stunning (yes, I briefly fantasized about wearing one to a dramatic gala I have no invite for), it was her new hair that really stole the show.

Cara Delevingne at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival wearing a burgundy dress

Cara Delevingne attends the History Of Sound red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with a brand-new hair color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delevingne debuted a jet-black, wet-look bob that felt like a dramatic departure from her signature butter blonde, instantly shifting her red carpet look into something darker and moodier. She paired the lob cut with microbangs just in front of her ears to mimic the look of sideburns. The result? A grungy dream, made even more edgy by a cool-toned smoky eye, a muted lip, and a simple baby French manicure to tie it all together.

Cara Delevingne with a new black hair color and wet lob hairstyle.

A closer look at her darker shade–and fresh chop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a season of change for some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, who have stepped out in myriad new hair colors over the last few weeks. In a similar move, Bella Hadid revealed honey-blonde strands on the steps of Hotel Martinez ahead of the festival's start. Before the Met Gala, Megan Thee Stallion ditched her red hair for a bright hot pink shade, which matched perfectly with her errand-running accessories.

The change in seasons always makes me want to refresh my wardrobe, but no one ever talks about how much it also makes me want to switch up my beauty routine. These A-listers have clearly gotten the memo. If you’re still trying to figure out how to give your hair a refresh for the summer, keep reading for the products I recommend.

Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss
Pureology
Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss

If you want a little zhuzh but still want to keep your hair mostly in its natural state, try experimenting with a color-depositing hair gloss like this one from Pureology.

Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
COLOR WOW
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray

Don't want to color your hair but still want to channel Cara? Easy, try out the wet-look with this Color Wow Shine Spray. It creates the illusion of wet hair without the heaviness of a gel.

Kgbfass 32packs Colored Hair Extensions 20inch Straight Color Clip in on Hair Extension Rainbow Party Highlights Synthetic Hairpiece for Girls (16 Colors)
KGBFASS
Colored Hair Extensions

Easy clip-in hair extensions are also a great way to switch up your look without any permanent changes.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸