Emma Stone isn’t playing by the rules. After chopping her hair into a pixie for the Golden Globes at the beginning of the year, the actress was pictured in New York City on May 7th attending a baseball game. In the photo, she wears a super sultry manicure smack dab in the middle of spring.

Stone’s nails were first cut and filed into a short square shape. They were then painted a deep burgundy shade, a hue that was incredibly popular last fall and winter. No additional designs or charms were added to the look, allowing the manicure to perfectly complement her brown Padres bomber jacket.

Emma Stone poses for a photo before the San Diego Padres face against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 7, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red has all but solidified its status as a fall and winter staple over the past two years, thanks in part to celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, who've shown just how versatile the shade can be (especially as hair color!). Since then, it's made its way into nearly every corner of the beauty world: nails, blushes, lipsticks—you name it, there's probably a product out there with a touch of red in the formula.

For me, the best part of the red beauty boom has been the wave of nuanced shades it's inspired. Today, we have brownish-red blushes that weren't popping off five years ago, muted red nail polishes that no longer read as "too mature," and red hair that continues to bring unexpected color to everyday looks. It's truly one of the most flattering shades in the world of cosmetics. Let Stone's manicure be proof that it also pairs seamlessly with pieces you already own.

There are a ton of polishes that can help you to replicate Stone’s exact manicure. Keep reading to see the ones I’d recommend adding to your shopping cart.

Manucurist Green Flash Led Gel Polish $19 at Blue Mercury The shade Dark Pansy from Manicurist Paris is a deep burgundy that would give you an almost exact shade match to Stone's manicure.

CHANEL Le Vernis $33 at Chanel Chanel's Le Vernis in "Pirate," is a universal blue-based red that would look stunning on any skin tone, all year round.

DAISY DND Gel and Polish in 430 Ferrari Red $17 at Amazon Not only is Ferrari Red from DND a perfect shade for the warmer months, but the set comes with two formulas, one gel and one traditional polish to give you some options.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors