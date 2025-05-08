Emma Stone’s Latest Manicure Proves That Red Is the New Neutral

It's no longer reserved for cold weather season.

Emma Stone wearing red lipstick and a red dress, smiling at a camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Emma Stone isn’t playing by the rules. After chopping her hair into a pixie for the Golden Globes at the beginning of the year, the actress was pictured in New York City on May 7th attending a baseball game. In the photo, she wears a super sultry manicure smack dab in the middle of spring.

Stone’s nails were first cut and filed into a short square shape. They were then painted a deep burgundy shade, a hue that was incredibly popular last fall and winter. No additional designs or charms were added to the look, allowing the manicure to perfectly complement her brown Padres bomber jacket.

Emma Stone showing off her red manicure and brown bomber jacket.

Emma Stone poses for a photo before the San Diego Padres face against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 7, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red has all but solidified its status as a fall and winter staple over the past two years, thanks in part to celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, who've shown just how versatile the shade can be (especially as hair color!). Since then, it's made its way into nearly every corner of the beauty world: nails, blushes, lipsticks—you name it, there's probably a product out there with a touch of red in the formula.

For me, the best part of the red beauty boom has been the wave of nuanced shades it's inspired. Today, we have brownish-red blushes that weren't popping off five years ago, muted red nail polishes that no longer read as "too mature," and red hair that continues to bring unexpected color to everyday looks. It's truly one of the most flattering shades in the world of cosmetics. Let Stone's manicure be proof that it also pairs seamlessly with pieces you already own.

There are a ton of polishes that can help you to replicate Stone’s exact manicure. Keep reading to see the ones I’d recommend adding to your shopping cart.

Green Flash Led Gel Polish
Manucurist
Green Flash Led Gel Polish

The shade Dark Pansy from Manicurist Paris is a deep burgundy that would give you an almost exact shade match to Stone's manicure.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis

Chanel's Le Vernis in "Pirate," is a universal blue-based red that would look stunning on any skin tone, all year round.

Dnd Gel Polish Set - 1 Each of Red Gel Polish and Red Nail Polish, 430 Ferrari Red, 0.5 Fl Oz
DAISY DND
Gel and Polish in 430 Ferrari Red

Not only is Ferrari Red from DND a perfect shade for the warmer months, but the set comes with two formulas, one gel and one traditional polish to give you some options.

TOPICS
Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸