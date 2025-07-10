Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Smelling good is central to Jasmine Tookes’s personal aesthetic. From her go-to perfume combinations (a few of which she graciously shared with her million-plus TikTok followers) to the launch of her new scented body oils from her brand, Brunel, no part of her life is untouched by fragrance. And with her recently announced second pregnancy, it appears Tookes is leaning even more into rituals that make her feel grounded and like herself.

So it's only fitting that the model and entrepreneur has teamed up with Downy Unstopables, the scent-boosting laundry brand, to celebrate the launch of its latest line: the Unlimited Collection. It's an unexpected, but smart extension of the supermodel's scent philosophy, one that proves your signature fragrance doesn't have to start (or stop) at the vanity.

The new line is inspired by the craftsmanship of prestige eau de parfums, a detail that immediately resonated with Tookes. “I've been using Downy Unstopables for such a long time, but these new scents have fully become a part of my scent layering routine,” she tells me. “Sensorially, I feel like fragrance can change your mood, so that's what I always try to think about when curating my perfume combinations.” Tookes is such a fragrance lover that she'll build her daily scent wardrobe around the notes in her laundry routine. Her current favorite? Number 09, which blends eucalyptus, pine, and cedarwood—notes she's already drawn to in her personal fragrance collection.

Now available at Walmart, the new Unstopables line includes three luxe-inspired scents: Number 09 (eucalyptus, pine, and cedarwood), Number 26 (rose, honey, and oakmoss), and Number 37 (bergamot, orris, and vetiver). In addition to a highly curated fragrance routine, Tookes has a few other products and practices that make her feel like an It girl. Keep reading to see how the supermodel gets In The Mood.

Grace is strength. It really helps me stay grounded, calm, and confident, no matter how crazy the day might get.

I love lighting a candle and playing my favorite songs to set the vibe, then using some of my favorite products when I actually get into the shower—especially ones that have some sort of aromatherapeutic benefits. I love lavender and eucalyptus-type scents, so when I use them while getting ready, I'm left feeling very invigorated and refreshed. Plus it’s just such a great start to a very positive and uplifted day.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I switch between 24 Faubourg from Hermés and Le Labo’s Bergamote 22.

My LED mask. My husband will walk into the room when I'm using it and be completely bewildered. He literally told me that I looked like I was going to space once. I feel like it makes my skin so luminous and glowy, and it's so easy to do. I put it on for around eight to 15 minutes a day, and I have found so many great benefits from that practice.

Always something super bronzy and soft, paired with glowy, beautiful skin. I try to keep it pretty natural with a light flush on the cheeks and a subtle lip liner too. Brown shades are always my go-to.

My favorite hairstyle is a slicked-back bun. I feel like it's the cleanest and also a powerful hairstyle. It allows you to really show off your beauty and your skin.

I’m such a nude girl. My nails are always nude. My manicurist actually customizes the shade right in front of me at every appointment. Around two years ago, I used this shade from Madame Glam called XOXO, which is another great neutral option.

I always do the full routine no matter how tired I am. I feel like in the moment you might not want to do it, but waking up the next morning, I'm always very happy that I did.

Learning and gaining more knowledge. Also, I feel like as I age, I develop so much more confidence. So, growing more in that arena and being able to teach all the things that I've learned to my daughter.

Hydration. I feel like I can always tell the difference in my skin overall if I haven't been drinking enough water.