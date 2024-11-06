It may only be November 6, but I think it’s safe to say it’s been a crazy month. There’s the 2024 Presidential election—obviously. The holiday season is approaching; I’ve yet to buy one gift. The 70-degree, mid-fall New York City weather has me at an extreme loss for what to wear every morning.

That said, I’m pretty much all ears when someone offers advice on how to unwind and recharge. When that someone happens to be Jennifer Lopez—and she's promising to teach me how to find “balance”—I’m paying close attention.

“My self-care strategy is really about keeping my routine consistent even during the busiest times of my life,” the actress tells me over the phone. “Especially during the busiest times of my life, when I’m juggling work with all the personal things that I have to do on top of extra personal things, finding moments to relax and recharge is really important.”

Granted, the multi-hyphenate is strapped for time. The Unstoppable press cycle is underway, and her skincare brand, J. Lo Beauty, is gearing up for gift set season. She even made a pitstop in Nevada to canvas with Kamala Harris earlier this week. So, I believe her wholeheartedly when she says integrating self-care into my life doesn’t need to take a chunk out of my day.

Jennifer Lopez with her newest J.Lo Beauty products. (Image credit: J.Lo Beauty)

Her advice starts with movement. “Make time for workouts to stay energized and find a moment to relax and recharge—even if it’s just a really quick mindful breathing meditation,” she says. (Lopez is known to train with Tracy Anderson—you can sign up for her cardio dance classes online—and Dodd Romero, who specializes in resistance training.)

The “Can’t Get Enough” singer also prioritizes sticking with her skincare routine to find a sliver of calm amidst the chaos. “The Head to Toe Glow Kit has everything I need for radiant skin—and it all has refills. I’m gifting it to my whole family,” she shares.

I’ll be scooping up the kit and some other wellness buys to follow a J.Lo-approved self-care checklist this season. Want in? Shop ahead.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors