Jennifer Lopez Says Her Daring "Revenge Dress" Moment at 'Unstoppable' Premiere Almost Didn't Happen

After officially filing for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez made her first red carpet appearance in a daring dress...and according to the actress, the moment almost didn't happen.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Lopez attended the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable—which is produced by her soon-to-be ex-husband's company, Artists Equity—during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

After stopping by a media tent, Lopez told People that she wasn't entirely sure she'd wear the daring, silver Tamara Ralph gown, which featured head-to-toe slits on the side held together with large black bows.

"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez told the publication, referring to her revenge dress. "And I was like, f*** it.

"It felt good," she added.

Noticeably absent from the festivities was her ex, Affleck, who skipped the premiere and instead was spotted in Los Angeles, where he lives.

Affleck founded his production company with his BFF and fellow actor Matt Damon, who unlike Affleck was also in attendance alongside his wife.

After the premiere, Lopez—who has started to post more frequently on social media after she filed paperwork to end her marriage—posted a series of photos of her so-called revenge dress on Instagram, accompanied by a simple caption that was both fitting for the occasion and could (potentially) carry a double-meaning now that the mom of two is once again navigating single life.

"Unstoppable," Lopez wrote.

If Lopez did in fact wear the revealing, sparkling gown to make a "revenge" statement, it would be on par with recent reporting that claims the singer and actress ended her marriage because, in part, she was tired of being "humiliated" by Affleck.

"Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted it to sting," a source told the Daily Mail, referring to the day Lopez filed divorce paperwork, which just so happened to be on the couple's two-year anniversary of their wedding celebration in Georgia.

"But it did not sting him," the insider continued at the time. "He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."