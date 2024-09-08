Jennifer Lopez Says Her Daring "Revenge Dress" Moment at 'Unstoppable' Premiere Almost Didn't Happen
"There was a discussion about whether I should or I shouldn't."
After officially filing for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez made her first red carpet appearance in a daring dress...and according to the actress, the moment almost didn't happen.
On Friday, Sept. 6, Lopez attended the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable—which is produced by her soon-to-be ex-husband's company, Artists Equity—during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
After stopping by a media tent, Lopez told People that she wasn't entirely sure she'd wear the daring, silver Tamara Ralph gown, which featured head-to-toe slits on the side held together with large black bows.
"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't," Lopez told the publication, referring to her revenge dress. "And I was like, f*** it.
"It felt good," she added.
Noticeably absent from the festivities was her ex, Affleck, who skipped the premiere and instead was spotted in Los Angeles, where he lives.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Affleck founded his production company with his BFF and fellow actor Matt Damon, who unlike Affleck was also in attendance alongside his wife.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
After the premiere, Lopez—who has started to post more frequently on social media after she filed paperwork to end her marriage—posted a series of photos of her so-called revenge dress on Instagram, accompanied by a simple caption that was both fitting for the occasion and could (potentially) carry a double-meaning now that the mom of two is once again navigating single life.
"Unstoppable," Lopez wrote.
If Lopez did in fact wear the revealing, sparkling gown to make a "revenge" statement, it would be on par with recent reporting that claims the singer and actress ended her marriage because, in part, she was tired of being "humiliated" by Affleck.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
"Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted it to sting," a source told the Daily Mail, referring to the day Lopez filed divorce paperwork, which just so happened to be on the couple's two-year anniversary of their wedding celebration in Georgia.
"But it did not sting him," the insider continued at the time. "He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Taylor Swift Isn't Putting Away Her Sundresses Yet
The singer wore a cut-out Zimmermann dress you can still shop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wants to Work With Taylor Swift "One Day"
"She's a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katy Perry Shocks Orlando Bloom After Revealing Her Bangs Aren’t Real
“…but my love for you is!”
By Danielle Campoamor Published