When I ask someone about their skincare routine, they list the eye cream that got rid of their dark circles or the sunscreen that changed their life. The irony is: Majority of skin exists below the chin. “While skin on our body is different and a bit more resilient than areas like the face, it still needs TLC,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Georgina Ferzli. “Skin on our body is more prone to dryness, roughness, and, eventually, loss of elasticity.”

A solid body skincare routine will contain the three basics: A good cleanse, an occasional exfoliation, and regular hydration. From there, you can add in extra steps to target personal concerns, ranging from an itchy scalp (yes, your scalp is considered skin, too) to dark spots on the chest or loose skin around the knees. Finding a cream, lotion, or mask for every niche concern you could possibly have isn’t difficult. In fact, it can be a little overwhelming.

The body care industry is one of the fastest growing sects in the beauty space, and has been rapidly expanding since 2021. Collectively, it’s worth well over $27 billion, with a projected 5.9 percent growth rate by 2028. That means bodycare technology is advancing, innovations are being rolled out weekly, and there’s truly a product for every skin type and concern. “These products will be tailored to skin that is thicker than facial skin and can handle harsher active ingredients—and heavier creams to stay hydrated,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield. “Still, body routines will be different for each person.”

To discover the best body skincare routine for you, and shop editor and dermatologist-tested products, scroll ahead.

A Complete Body Skincare Routine

Unlike a facial skincare routine, which has to be hyper-aware of over-exfoliation, breakouts, redness, and irritation, body care has the luxury of being a little more laid back. “Unless we are addressing specific things like back acne, eczema, or other conditions, our body skin can handle products that are a bit harsher and a bit less intricately pieced together,” Dr. Ferzli adds.

That said, you can tailor your body routine to be as basic as possible (cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate) or to incorporate treatments from head (scalp serums) to toe (yes, foot masks exist).

Cleanse

If you take showers, you’re hitting your cleansing quota and starting your body skincare routine off right. A body wash will not only keep your skin clean and free of bacteria, but it can also be key at targeting certain skin concerns. For example, if you have acne, consider using a benzoyl peroxide body wash to target the bacteria causing breakouts. There are body washes infused with chemical exfoliants (think: lactic or glycolic acid) that are beneficial for fading dark spots and evening out skin tone. Or, if you have sensitive skin look for a gentle, fragrance-free formula infused with soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal or aloe vera.

It’s also ideal to cleanse in lukewarm water. As nice as a hot shower feels, it can strip necessary oils from your skin and perpetuate dryness.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash Ap Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash (13.52 Fl. Oz.) $17 at Dermstore “This is a great, affordable oil based cleanser. I use this daily head to toe and even for shaving. It really locks in some moisture as you cleanse,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal. Uriage Extra Rich Dermatological Gel 17 Fl.oz. | Fresh and Extra Gentle Cleansing Gel for Face and Body That Leaves Skin Soft, Moisturized and Comfortable | Preserves the Skin From Dryness $18 at Amazon If your skin needs some extra nourishment, keep this stocked in your shower. It’s a gentle, hypo-allergenic cleanser that will wipe away impurities while restoring balance to the skin. Plus, it’s safe for babies and adults, according to Dr. Lal. Somebody Wood Body Wash $30 at Revolve Turn your shower into a sensorial spa-like experience by choosing a body wash that doubles as a fragrance. The Somebody Wood eau de parfum is accompanied by a vitamin-infused cleansing formula to leave skin fresh—and smelling amazing. (Editor’s note: A heavily fragranced body wash is not ideal for sensitive skin or anyone dealing with eczema.) Dove Beauty Glow Recharge Body Wash - 18.5oz $12 at Target Dove body washes are classics, but their newest range adds some excitement into the shower experience. Infused with vitamin C, a brightening serum, and exfoliating properties, this serum-like cleanser restores brightness to the skin.

Exfoliate

Skin on the body is thicker than the skin you’ll find on your face, so it can tolerate heavier exfoliation. “Incorporating a shedding ingredient to help skin feel soft and healthy is definitely something I recommend,” says Dr. Ferzli.

Regular exfoliation, whether physical or chemical, will help get rid of dull spots and dry patches, while simultaneously keeping skin looking bright and healthy—something that’s notoriously difficult in the winter months. “If you have eczema or very dry skin, we might scale back on exfoliating the body or using any body scrubs. Nevertheless, if you have skin that feels duller/uneven, we would definitely want to incorporate a scrub,” adds Dr. Greenfield.

Juara - Invigorating Coffee Scrub | Smooth Rough Skin | Body Exfoliator | Chocolate, Espresso Scent | Hydrating Polish | Rejuvenating Cleanse | cruelty Free, Paraben, Sulfate Free, Vegetarian | 8 Oz $44 at Amazon “Once per week I recommend using this coffee scrub, which capitalizes on the antioxidant features of caffeine, while also using the coffee grounds to help exfoliate dead skin cells off the body and reveal softer, brighter skin,” says Dr. Ferzli. “ It’s a great idea and also who doesn’t love the smell of coffee in the shower in the morning after a nice body scrub?” Supérieur Body Nightly Renewing Serum $129 at Bluemercury For those who don’t like the feeling of physical exfoliation, consider sloughing away dead cells via chemical exfoliation. This luxe body serum is packed with both glycolic and lactic acid to gently exfoliate and improve the look of loose skin. I personally like to apply it at night, right before I go to sleep. The Body Peel Resurfacing Serum $55 at Nordstrom A Marie Claire Prix d’Excellence 2024 award winner, this body peel is a phenomenal all-over treatment. “Nécessaire’s resurfacing serum uses 12 percent acid (including AHA, BHA, and PHA) to eradicate common concerns like keratosis pilaris, ingrown hairs, strawberry skin, and hyperpigmentation,” writes Marie Claire’s beauty writer Gabrielle Ulubay. Refining Scalp & Body Scrub $100 at Bluemercury An itchy head or dandruff is a sign that you could benefit from detoxifying the skin on your scalp. Enter: Susanne Kaufmann’s multi-purpose scrub, which will exfoliate both your scalp and body in the shower. It’s gritty enough to be effective, but gentle enough not to cause irritation.

Hydrate

Whether you have dry skin or are naturally more oily, you should still incorporate a moisturizer into your body skincare routine. “Dry skin can put you at risk for infections and skin sensitivity,” says Dr. Lal. The lower legs, back, and arms as well as the elbows and knees have the highest risk of becoming dry and rough, so it’s best to pay a little extra attention when applying moisturizer to these areas. If your skin is extra dehydrated, a body butter, balm, or occlusive hydrator will likely be best, however plenty of lightweight, non-sticky options are also on the market.

Cetaphil Sheer Hydration Body Lotion, 16 Fl Oz, 48hr Moisturizer for Dry, Sensitive Skin, With Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E & B5 $19 at Amazon “This is a great product for those that want a thinner lotion that is super hydrating,” advises Dr. Lal. It’s fast-absorbing and not greasy, but still features nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed oil. Juara - Candlenut Body Creme | Moisturizing Lotion | Dry Skin hydration | skin, Hands & Feet cream | Soothing Skincare Balm | cruelty Free, paraben & sulfate Free, vegetarian | 7.5 Oz (2-Pack) $80 at Amazon “Juara’s body cream incorporates tons of omega oils to help repair the barrier and also provide antioxidant protection. It also incorporates rice bran oil, which has been shown to help with skin firmness,” says Dr. Ferzli. “The price point is also very fair, especially for such a holistic combination product.” Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Body Balm 100ml $45 at Dermstore “I love this because it is deeply hydrating and occlusive for sensitive skin,” notes Dr. Greenfield. “It has no preservatives and balances the skin pH. All around, it’s a winner.” Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm - 1.5 Oz $38 at The Outset “This is an elegant, non-toxic product that deeply hydrates and applies easily. It incorporates jojoba and rosehip oil, making it both an emollient and occlusive product to hydrate and lock in the moisture. It’s great for dry or discolored elbows and knees,” says Dr. Greenfield.

Treat

Once your skin is sufficiently cleansed and moisturized (the bare minimum), you can start addressing specific skin concerns like tightening, lifting, brightening, smoothing, or correcting discoloration. “There are many different body products to address many different concerns, and often they are in combo creams so we can address multiple concerns with one or two lotions or creams,” notes Dr. Greenfield.

The neck and décolletage area are typically areas you’ll want to show a little extra love. “This skin is thinner at baseline, and also suffers from more sun exposure, which leads to early onset laxity and poor skin texture if left uncared for,” says Dr. Ferzli.

Skinmedica Firm and Tone Lotion 6 Oz $165 at Dermstore “This is for people who already adequately moisturize and want to do something at home to help tone their skin. It has peptides and various extracts and it is great for crepey hands and arms,” says Dr. Lal Naturium Skin-Renewing Retinol Body Lotion, Advanced Firming Anti-Aging Treatment, With Encapsulated Retinol & Shea Butter, 8 Oz $25 at Amazon There are so many benefits to using retinol (think: clearer, tighter, smoother skin). If it’s already a staple in your facial skincare routine, you might want to consider adding it to your body skincare routine, too. “This is an affordable product that can help brighten the skin especially on the chest and back of the arms,” says Dr. Lal. Super Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Cream $255 at Bluemercury To tone and tighten the skin on your neck and décolleté, consider investing in this multi-tasking moisturizer. It contains kombucha and daisy extracts to even out dark spots, shittake mushroom to tighten and firm, and hyaluronic acid and prickly pear to hydrate and smooth the skin. Clear Start Clarifying Bacne Spray $25 at Ulta Dealing with acne, particularly in hard to reach areas, is now easier than ever to treat. Salicylic acid-packed body sprays, like this one from Dermalogica, can help clear breakouts, soothe inflammation, and make new pimples less likely.

Protect

If your body skin is going to be exposed to sunlight, it needs to be generously coated in sunscreen. Unprotected sun exposure can not only cause age spots and hyperpigmentation, but it can also lead to skin cancer.

Do I Need a Body Skincare Routine?

Yes, you need a body skincare routine. “Off-face skin accounts for the vast majority of the skin on your body and treating it well, keeping it healthy, hydrated, and clean are important to preventing infections, rashes and inflammation,” Dr. Greenfield notes. Most of this routine, aside from the cleansing step, will happen post-shower.

How Often Should I Do a Body Skincare Routine?

Body routines will be different for each person—how much cleansing, hydration, or treatment your skin needs will depend on your skin type and concerns. “Some people will need cleansing more often, while genetics play a role in the amount of hydration that is necessary to keep skin properly moist,” says Dr. Greenfield. It might take a little while to establish the best cadence for your routine, but you should at least cleanse and moisturizer once per day.

Meet the Dermatologists

