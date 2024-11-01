Jennifer Lopez Takes on Latte Dressing to Support Kamala Harris In a Brown Bodycon Dress
The singer gave an emotional guest speech at the Vice President's Las Vegas rally.
Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez joined the growing list of A-list celebs (including Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion) who have spoken in support of presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. The "On the Floor" singer delivered an emotional guest speech at a Las Vegas rally ahead of next week's election.
She wore a latte-colored dress to the Oct. 31 event, which featured a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a skin-tight fit. For extra height, Lopez paired the midi-length number with ankle-strap stiletto sandals from Gianvito Rossi in the same shade of brown. She further accessorized the look with a chunky diamond cocktail ring that sparkled on stage.
Lopez showed off a fresh set of caramel-colored extensions (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton) that emphasized her coffee-inspired ensemble. Her waist-length hair was styled in long, layered waves for the occasion. Meanwhile her makeup stayed true to her signature look: a glossy nude lip, softly sculpted matte brown eyes, and peachy bronze cheeks.
In her speech for Harris, the star became visibly emotional while addressing a racist joke made at a Madison Square Garden rally for Donald Trump last week.
“I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans," Lopez said before the crowd. "I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy—and in this case, the good girl—wins."
She continued, saying: “We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should—our pain matters. We matter. You matter. Your voice and your vote matters.”
More than 55 million voters have already cast their ballots early for the 2024 presidential election (including Selena Gomez, who voted for VP Harris earlier this week). Early voting will continue in many states until Oct. 3 and will pick back up again on Oct. 5. Learn more information here.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Latte Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Meghan Markle Made an Unexpected Cameo During Prince Harry's NATO Meeting
The Sussexes have only carried out solo engagements since August.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'60s Makeup Trends to Try
From big, thick lashes to a rich lip color, there's plenty to be inspired by.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
How to Dress for Oscar Buzz
Stylist Jamie Mizrahi takes us inside the red carpet wardrobe of Mikey Madison, the star of 'Anora.'
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Recreated Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammys Look for Halloween In a Dangerously Low-Cut Versace Gown
A nod to fashion history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Is a Bona Fide Sandy Liang Girl In $625 Ballet Flats and an Unreleased Gingham Skirt Set
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Intentionally Dirty, $750 Jeans With an $8,000 Bottega Veneta Bag and Platform Uggs
They look like they've been through it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's Lazy Girl Halloween Costume Includes a Bottega Veneta Bag and $59,400-Worth of Jewelry
Her costume was a leopard onesie and $59,400 of jewelry.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kamala Harris's Historic Washington, D.C. Speech Came With an Equally Meaningful Outfit
The presidential candidate stood before thousands of supporters in a look that deviated from her usual formula.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Michelle Obama Delivers a Georgia Speech in Her Most Relatable Campaign Trail Outfit Yet
She wore an unusually causal outfit on the campaign trail.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Styles an Investment $3,250 Loewe Flamenco Bag With a $20 Carhartt Hat
Plus a $20 baseball cap.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande's 'Wizard of Oz' Book Clutch Is Her Best 'Wicked' Accessory Yet
This look feels decidedly un-Glinda.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published