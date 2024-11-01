Jennifer Lopez Takes on Latte Dressing to Support Kamala Harris In a Brown Bodycon Dress

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez joined the growing list of A-list celebs (including Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion) who have spoken in support of presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. The "On the Floor" singer delivered an emotional guest speech at a Las Vegas rally ahead of next week's election.

She wore a latte-colored dress to the Oct. 31 event, which featured a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a skin-tight fit. For extra height, Lopez paired the midi-length number with ankle-strap stiletto sandals from Gianvito Rossi in the same shade of brown. She further accessorized the look with a chunky diamond cocktail ring that sparkled on stage.

A photo of Jennifer Lopez wearing a camel brown midi turtleneck dress and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

Jennifer Lopez took the stage in a camel-colored turtleneck dress and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Portofino 105
Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105

Lopez showed off a fresh set of caramel-colored extensions (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton) that emphasized her coffee-inspired ensemble. Her waist-length hair was styled in long, layered waves for the occasion. Meanwhile her makeup stayed true to her signature look: a glossy nude lip, softly sculpted matte brown eyes, and peachy bronze cheeks.

A photo of Jennifer Lopez wearing a camel brown midi turtleneck dress and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

Lopez addressed the crowd at Vice President Harris' Las Vegas rally.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her speech for Harris, the star became visibly emotional while addressing a racist joke made at a Madison Square Garden rally for Donald Trump last week.

“I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans," Lopez said before the crowd. "I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy—and in this case, the good girl—wins."

She continued, saying: “We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should—our pain matters. We matter. You matter. Your voice and your vote matters.”

A photo of Jennifer Lopez posing with Kamala Harris after stumping for the presidential candidate at a Las Vegas rally.

Jennifer Lopez poses with Kamala Harris after stumping for the presidential candidate at a Las Vegas rally.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More than 55 million voters have already cast their ballots early for the 2024 presidential election (including Selena Gomez, who voted for VP Harris earlier this week). Early voting will continue in many states until Oct. 3 and will pick back up again on Oct. 5. Learn more information here.

