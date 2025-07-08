Dua Lipa Incorporated Summer's Hottest Fashion Trend Into Her French Manicure

In case you haven't already heard, polka dots are having a big moment in 2025. In the spring, the dotted design mostly showed up in fashion trends, with brands like Carolina Herrera and Jacquemus sending polka dot pieces down the runway in their spring 2025 showcases, but it's also slowly become a standout nail trend. Sabrina Carpenter, for example, wore a glassy polka dot manicure while filming the music video for her new single, "Manchild," and shortly after, Hailey Bieber wore a lemon drop martini manicure with a bright yellow base and gray polka dots. Now, Dua Lipa is the latest starlet taking on the polka dot nail trend.

As seen in a few of the singer's most recent Instagram posts, she's currently vacationing in the Mediterranean with her fiancé, Callum Turner, and wearing a French manicure that replaces the traditional white tips with black tips and white polka dots. The manicure also features an accent nail on each hand, with white polka dots painted on the entirety of the nail as opposed to just the ends.

Dua Lipa chose a sequined black bikini to wear with her black and white polka dot nails. (Image credit: Instagram: dualipa)

The French manicure has never truly gone out of style, and its resurgence in the last few years only proves that there's no shortage of ways to liven up the classic design. Polka dot nails, for example, are not only a cute and dainty way to add some fun to an otherwise plain manicure, they're also incredibly simple to master at home. To get the look on your own, read ahead for a few press-on options that'll help you get the job done fast, no salon appointment required.

