Dua Lipa Incorporated Summer's Hottest Fashion Trend Into Her French Manicure
Polka dots are so back.
In case you haven't already heard, polka dots are having a big moment in 2025. In the spring, the dotted design mostly showed up in fashion trends, with brands like Carolina Herrera and Jacquemus sending polka dot pieces down the runway in their spring 2025 showcases, but it's also slowly become a standout nail trend. Sabrina Carpenter, for example, wore a glassy polka dot manicure while filming the music video for her new single, "Manchild," and shortly after, Hailey Bieber wore a lemon drop martini manicure with a bright yellow base and gray polka dots. Now, Dua Lipa is the latest starlet taking on the polka dot nail trend.
As seen in a few of the singer's most recent Instagram posts, she's currently vacationing in the Mediterranean with her fiancé, Callum Turner, and wearing a French manicure that replaces the traditional white tips with black tips and white polka dots. The manicure also features an accent nail on each hand, with white polka dots painted on the entirety of the nail as opposed to just the ends.
The French manicure has never truly gone out of style, and its resurgence in the last few years only proves that there's no shortage of ways to liven up the classic design. Polka dot nails, for example, are not only a cute and dainty way to add some fun to an otherwise plain manicure, they're also incredibly simple to master at home. To get the look on your own, read ahead for a few press-on options that'll help you get the job done fast, no salon appointment required.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.