There’s no right way to “do” wellness, but Marie Claire’s Doing Well offers a glimpse into the self-care mantras, therapies, and affirmations practiced by industry trailblazers.

As a loyal Food Network watcher, I’ve been keeping up with Ayesha Curry for years. I’m a proud owner of The Full Plate cookbook (highly recommend) and live for an Ayesha’s Home Kitchen re-run. But come 2023, the chef was reintroduced to me not from the comfort of my own couch-slash-kitchen, but in the Marie Claire office with the debut of her skincare line, Sweet July. The brand, which relies heavily on Caribbean superfruit extracts like papaya, passionfruit, and guava, is gearing up for my personal favorite launch yet: the Lip Treatment Collection, a trio of lip balms that taste delicious (I wouldn’t expect anything else) and feel luxurious.

However, sitting down with Curry to discuss the launch also came with a front-row seat to her five-star wellness routine. Her regimen includes a trio of gut-health supplements, tuning fork resets, and non-negotiable therapy. There’s the occasional red light session or a Disco Nap recharge, too. To get the full rundown, read ahead.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s not necessarily woo-woo, but I do love a good ice bath for my face. Nine out of 10 times, I forget, but that one percent where I remember? I notice that it de-puffs and my makeup goes on better. I’m a big vibe girl, so I like to set up my bathroom with some incense or a candle, have a diffuser going, and set the mood with some music. It makes the experience so much more enjoyable for me.

(Image credit: Future)

Honestly, I love a little bathroom break. I’m not afraid to say that I’m using my phone if I’m on the toilet. I don’t care what anybody says, I love a good five-minute Instagram scroll there. It does wonders for the soul. I was worried that my screen time was too high, so I checked it one day, and it was only 40 minutes. Let’s just hope I’m not spending 40-something minutes on the toilet every day. It’s honestly such a good reset for me because it’s the only place where the kids aren’t trying to peek in and scream my name.

(Image credit: Future)

I’m very spoiled right now because the baby just turned one. He’s very interactive, and he’s also a really great sleeper. He’s really my alarm clock. I have not had one day—knock on wood—where he’s not smiling or waiting to welcome me. That’s life’s best medicine right there. It’s impossible to start your day off badly when it starts like that. But he’s going to grow up and grow out of it, so in between babies, one mantra I have for myself is: you can do it, just get through it. It’s simple, but sometimes stuff sucks and you need to remind yourself that tomorrow will be different.

(Image credit: Future)

I bought this red light mask from JOVS. It was pretty expensive, but it works. I use the Sweet July Skin Sleep Serum, a little moisturizer, and pop the red light mask on, and I’m a new person.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Definitely my new Sweet July Skin lip treatment. It’s truly unlike any other lip treatment on the market. Everybody does something, but ours is great because it has this maxi lip peptide in it, which is like a superhero peptide. It coats, it hydrates, and it lasts a long time on the lips. It gives a good gloss, too. I made it with a metal tip that you’ll see on a lot of eye creams, but I really wanted to have that cooling sensation for the lips. I have a food background, so everything has to be a delicious, sensory experience. There are some crap flavors out there, but we worked really hard on getting these right. Right now, I’m gravitating towards guava jelly. I know it’s guava girl summer, but we’ve had this in development for two years!

(Image credit: Future)

One way that I’m always prioritizing my mental health is that I make therapy non-negotiable. Even if I’m feeling amazing and I’m on cloud nine, I’ll still make time to go. I find that routine keeps me zen.

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve tried those diet teas that make you poop—I won’t ever do that again. You end up gaining back twice the water weight.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s funny—I don’t remember my mom or my grandma or anybody ever complaining, but maybe they were just afraid to. Something that’s been working for me lately is this probiotic called Superfood. I’m starting to see a shift. I also love Coconut Cult yogurt. I think it helps keep me regular. Then I’m on the sea moss thing. I can’t say it’s doing anything, but it’s part of the routine.

(Image credit: Future)

I’m into biohacking. I just started taking longevity gummies, but it’s only been, like, four days. I did splurge for Mother’s Day though and got myself something called a Bio Charger. It’s essentially a Tesla coil that generates varying levels of electricity and energy. You sit in front of it for 15 to 20 minutes, and it resets your body. It’s probably like an overly-priced tuning fork, but the intentionality behind it is really cool. I feel really energized after.

We also have a Shift Wave Chair that features a function called Disco Nap. It basically vibrates your body and gives you some breathing prompts. If you didn’t get a good sleep that night, it makes your body react like you did with just one, 10-minute session.

(Image credit: Future)

Wellness is a journey. A lot of it isn’t going to make sense, but you have to find what works for you. Wellness also doesn’t always have to be physical; it can be mental as well. I’d also tell my younger self that you have to be unapologetic about finding what works for you because there’s a lot of judgment in the world.

(Image credit: Future)

I have a tuning fork. It’s an old world metal device and you tap it on your palm and put it on your lymph nodes or trigger points to help the body reset. It helps your system process and digest food more effectively because it vibrates your organs in a specific way. Sometimes I’ll do it for my kids, and they get a kick out of it—they absolutely love it.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.