There’s no right way to “do” wellness, but Marie Claire’s Doing Well offers a glimpse into the self-care mantras, therapies, and affirmations practiced by industry trailblazers.

When I think of a professional athlete, I imagine an intense demeanor—shaped by strict routines and hyper-focus. But when Taylor Townsend popped up on my Zoom screen, we quickly (and unexpectedly) slipped into an honest, down-to-earth chat that made me realize wellness routines don't have to be overcomplicated. It felt less like an interview and more like catching up with a friend—one who just so happens to be one of the most electric forces in professional tennis.

Instead of rattling off a checklist of buzzy biohacking techniques or flexing about her latest $18 green juice (though I'm never above a pricey treat here and there), Townsend talks about wellness in a way that feels lived-in and uncurated. To her, it's about tuning in to your body and mind—grounded in life's simplest, realest moments. Whether she's soaking outdoors on a hike, smudging off bad energy inside a hotel room, or just taking time to be fully present with her son, every ritual is rooted in intention.

Townsend's perspective is refreshingly human: she's not pretending to have it all figured out, but she is figuring out what works for her. Below, she shares why she's no longer chasing someone else's idea of who she should be—and how that shift allows her to live, as Townsend puts it, for her purpose.

When I travel, I always bring sage and Palo Santo with me. I’ll use Palo Santo in my hotel room—especially if I’m not feeling right or if I’m having trouble sleeping. I’ll do a little cleanse around myself, the door, the bed, all of it. That’s probably one of those practices people might consider “woo-woo,” but I really believe in energy. Sometimes, you just pick things up—energy exchanges happen—and it can affect you. And because I travel so much, week to week, place to place, hotel to hotel, it definitely impacts my sleep and just how I feel internally.

I use a meditation app called FitMind—I love it, it’s great. And the other one is called Welltory. It reads your HRV using your phone camera and tells you how your body’s doing. Is it as accurate as a Fitbit or an Oura Ring? Probably not. But I’m a granny when it comes to tech—a granny by choice. I like it here.

I'm pretty earthy. [I start by grounding my day] in my bathroom, I’ve got a mix of natural and traditional products. I really got into all of this when I got pregnant and became super aware of what I was putting on and in my body. I wouldn’t say I was sensitive to products, but I wanted to avoid harsh chemicals. That’s when I started leaning into natural deodorants and cleaner skincare options.

My vitamins.

I’d say shea butter. I use it on my face to moisturize, especially after I’ve been in the sun. It’s not expensive, but it works—it really hydrates and protects. If I’m sunburned, it usually goes away by the next day. I like to put it on at night since it’s pretty thick and let it soak in while I sleep. It’s definitely a low-lift beauty secret, but it makes a big difference. I mean, it’s great for the whole body, but lately, I’ve been going heavy with it on my face.

Also, my everything-shower-slash-pregame-day ritual. I do it before every match, and if I’m at a two-week tournament, I do it halfway through, too. I go head to toe—wash my hair, do a face mask, exfoliate, shave my whole body. I use the Gillette Venus Pubic Hair & Skin Razor ($16.99), especially with the short dresses and skirts I wear. It doesn’t irritate my skin, and with how much I travel, I love having an endless supply.

My mental health focus is self-love, honestly. During this downtime, I’ve really been trying to pour into myself—figuring out what that looks like and what that means. I’m so busy, and there are so many distractions, so I don’t do things just for me a lot of the time. I’ve been trying to focus on self-love, even if that means doing nothing—just being kind to myself. And when I do things, I want them to be things I actually enjoy and that bring me joy. Not just running around doing stuff because I have to, but being more intentional about it.

I love being in nature and hiking. I love to reset outdoors, and I love water too. Just being in nature grounds me and makes me feel super calm. I also really love just chilling with my son. I really value those precious moments. Yesterday, he wasn’t feeling well and asked, “Can we cuddle?” I didn’t really feel like it because I was tired and had a headache, but I said yes. He was lying on my chest, and I got into the rocking chair, just holding him. At first, I caught myself on my phone and thought, Put that down. So I did, and I just looked at him—really took it in. I love those kinds of moments. They ground me.

I'm always going down rabbit holes—I love Instagram and TikTok—so I'm constantly seeing all these different wellness themes. I’m really into holistic medicine and healing, so I’m always exploring that space. One thing I do swear by, though, is sea moss. I take the capsules—I feel like it really helps with all the traveling I do.

A lot of people are actually mineral deficient, and that shows up in different ways. For me, it’s important because I expend a lot of energy—I sweat a lot, I’m constantly on the go—so it’s hard to replenish everything I’m losing. I feel a difference with sea moss, so I’ve just stuck with it.

I’d tell my younger self: create your own version of wellness. Don’t let anyone else define it. When I was younger, I built my standard around what other people said was 'fit' or 'healthy,' and I lost sight of what it meant. I didn’t really reclaim that until after I had my son—and even now, I’m still working on it. But I’m way more equipped now. When you stop chasing the shell of what everyone else wants you to be and define wellness for yourself, you’re finally living in your purpose. And it’ll save you a lot of stress later on.