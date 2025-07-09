Gracie Abrams Steps at Out Chanel with a Chin-Length Bob and Flipped Ends
Short hair is more versatile than you think.
Short hair is making a major comeback this summer, and while Gracie Abrams has long been a member of the unofficial celebrity blunt bob club, her latest hairstyle is a reminder that bob haircuts are a lot more versatile than you might think.
The singer made an appearance at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a white Chanel minidress with spaghetti straps and a ruffled skirt. She wore a natural makeup look and pulled her hair back into a half-up half-down style with a middle part and two small chunks of hair framing either side of her face. If that wasn't chic enough, Abrams gave the look a bit of '90s vibe by giving the remaining hair a light flip at the ends.
Between the French bob, the Riviera bob, the cowgirl bob, and the asymmetrical bob, shorter, chin-length cuts have become the go-to style of the summer, though they often get a bad rap for being tough or difficult to style. That said, bobs are actually pretty versatile, and short hair can look incredible on anyone so long as you have the right products on hand.
As a short hair girlie myself, read ahead to check out a few products I've been using lately to keep my shoulder-length hair in shape.
This flat iron gets my thick, coily hair sleek and straight every time, but the best thing about it is that its temperature is automatically set to 365 degrees (so the heat is less likely to cause extreme damage), and it has an automatic shut-off feature that turns the tool off after ten minutes of inactivity.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.