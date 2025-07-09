Short hair is making a major comeback this summer, and while Gracie Abrams has long been a member of the unofficial celebrity blunt bob club, her latest hairstyle is a reminder that bob haircuts are a lot more versatile than you might think.

The singer made an appearance at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a white Chanel minidress with spaghetti straps and a ruffled skirt. She wore a natural makeup look and pulled her hair back into a half-up half-down style with a middle part and two small chunks of hair framing either side of her face. If that wasn't chic enough, Abrams gave the look a bit of '90s vibe by giving the remaining hair a light flip at the ends.

Gracie Abrams wears a half-up, half-down hairstyle to Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the French bob, the Riviera bob, the cowgirl bob, and the asymmetrical bob, shorter, chin-length cuts have become the go-to style of the summer, though they often get a bad rap for being tough or difficult to style. That said, bobs are actually pretty versatile, and short hair can look incredible on anyone so long as you have the right products on hand.

As a short hair girlie myself, read ahead to check out a few products I've been using lately to keep my shoulder-length hair in shape.

ghd Chronos Styler 1" Flat Iron $230 at Sephora This flat iron gets my thick, coily hair sleek and straight every time, but the best thing about it is that its temperature is automatically set to 365 degrees (so the heat is less likely to cause extreme damage), and it has an automatic shut-off feature that turns the tool off after ten minutes of inactivity. T3 Singlepass Curl X $150 at T3 Micro To achieve a flipped out look similar to Abrams', grab this easy-to-use iron that creates effortless curls with just one pass. Redken Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate Oil-In-Serum $36 at Ulta Beauty Frizz is the bane of my existence—this light serum ensures my hair stays sleek and smooth for as long as possible.

