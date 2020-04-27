Today's Top Stories
1
28 'Killing Eve' Fashion Moments That Left Us Dead
2
COVID-19 Highlights American's Gun Problem
3
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Divorcing
4
Lily Aldridge Is Ready for Her Mogul Moment
5
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Singer JoJo Face Masks and Spills Her Skincare Secrets

And the wellness practices that make her feel grounded.

By Maya Allen

Musical superstar JoJo has chart-topping songs that stand the test of time...and skin that is exceptionally radiant. JoJo joined Marie Claire for our latest episode of Masked and Answered to share her beauty and wellness practices. The singer pulled out a spa-powered heavy duty mask, Bliss Steep Clean Pore-Purifying Face Mask ($33), to chill with us. Then, got right into her daily rituals.

Her favorite beauty habit for unwinding involves a bath and lots of moisturizer (more on her all-time favorite moisturizer later). "I love taking a bath and then moisturizing my entire body," she says. "I like slathering my feet with a body butter and then wrapping them up in socks." I don't know about you, but, I'm definitely adding this step to my at-home pedicure routine pronto.

For wellness, she's intentional about staying in tune with her body: "I like to get my heart rate up at least five days a week," she shares. "I love to work out and make sure I break a sweat. And I definitely believe in the benefits of meditation and yoga. Connecting with your body and linking breath to movement is important. I try to check in with myself as often as I need to." *Checks in with self.*

The musician feels the most beautiful when her skin is clear, dewy, and tanned, which is the perfect segue into her skincare routine. She removes her mask revealing super supple skin on the other side, then walks us through the rest of her routine. Next, she applies Klur's Symmetry Fluid Anti-Pollution Serum ($68), the founder of this skincare brand, Lesley Thornton is also her go-to skin expert. She doubles up on serum, applying Kiehl's Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum ($60) next. "I started doing these anti-aging things and [now] I kinda look like a baby, " she says. "I really started thinking about skincare because I'm approaching 30." Next, she lathers UltraLuxe's Ultra Vitamin C Eye Cream ($71) on followed up with Belif's The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb ($38), her all-time favorite moisturizer she uses down to the very last drop. She seals everything in with a custom oil made for her by Klur.

Shop JoJo's Skincare Routine for Glowy, Baby-Soft Skin

Steep Clean Spa-Powered Pore-Purifying Face Mask
Steep Clean Spa-Powered Pore-Purifying Face Mask
Bliss blissworld.com
$18.00
SHOP IT
The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
belif sephora.com
$22.00
SHOP IT
Symmetry Fluid Anti-Pollution Serum
Symmetry Fluid Anti-Pollution Serum
klur.co
$68.00
SHOP IT
Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate
Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate
Kiehl's nordstrom.com
$58.50
SHOP IT
Anti-Aging Ultra Vitamin C Eye Cream
Anti-Aging Ultra Vitamin C Eye Cream
Ultra Luxe ultraluxeskincare.com
$70.50
SHOP IT

Watch JoJo's full video above for more details on her beauty routine. Be sure to check out her new single "Man" and pre-order her upcoming fourth studio album Good to Know. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Makeup
The Biggest, Boldest Summer Makeup Trends
10 Best Concealer Palettes for Flawless Skin
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Mood-Boosting Lipsticks to Distract You
These 3 Lipsticks Give Back During COVID-19
The Best Sunscreens to Layer Under Foundation
Lip Scrubs I'm Obsessed With Right Now
How to Give Yourself a Great At-Home Manicure
The Best At-Home Eyebrow Tints for Beginners
#BigLipstickEnergy: The Cult Classics Edition
#BigLipstickEnergy: 3 Mood-Boosting Lipsticks