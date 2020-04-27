Singer JoJo Face Masks and Spills Her Skincare Secrets

Musical superstar JoJo has chart-topping songs that stand the test of time...and skin that is exceptionally radiant. JoJo joined Marie Claire for our latest episode of Masked and Answered to share her beauty and wellness practices. The singer pulled out a spa-powered heavy duty mask, Bliss Steep Clean Pore-Purifying Face Mask ($33), to chill with us. Then, got right into her daily rituals.

Her favorite beauty habit for unwinding involves a bath and lots of moisturizer (more on her all-time favorite moisturizer later). "I love taking a bath and then moisturizing my entire body," she says. "I like slathering my feet with a body butter and then wrapping them up in socks." I don't know about you, but, I'm definitely adding this step to my at-home pedicure routine pronto.



For wellness, she's intentional about staying in tune with her body: "I like to get my heart rate up at least five days a week," she shares. "I love to work out and make sure I break a sweat. And I definitely believe in the benefits of meditation and yoga. Connecting with your body and linking breath to movement is important. I try to check in with myself as often as I need to." *Checks in with self.*



The musician feels the most beautiful when her skin is clear, dewy, and tanned, which is the perfect segue into her skincare routine. She removes her mask revealing super supple skin on the other side, then walks us through the rest of her routine. Next, she applies Klur's Symmetry Fluid Anti-Pollution Serum ($68), the founder of this skincare brand, Lesley Thornton is also her go-to skin expert. She doubles up on serum, applying Kiehl's Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum ($60) next. "I started doing these anti-aging things and [now] I kinda look like a baby, " she says. "I really started thinking about skincare because I'm approaching 30." Next, she lathers UltraLuxe's Ultra Vitamin C Eye Cream ($71) on followed up with Belif's The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb ($38), her all-time favorite moisturizer she uses down to the very last drop. She seals everything in with a custom oil made for her by Klur.

Watch JoJo's full video above for more details on her beauty routine. Be sure to check out her new single "Man" and pre-order her upcoming fourth studio album Good to Know. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

