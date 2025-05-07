Coco Jones Refuses to Be the Pretty Girl With \201cStank\201d Breath

Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

You may know Coco Jones from her hit Peacock series Bel-Air, but I know her from her Disney Channel days, where she starred in shows like Good Luck Charlie and Let It Shine. Lately, Jones is flexing her creative muscles, doing what she loves the most: making music and using her magical voice to revive R&B. And, she's partnering with Motorola to do just that. “With the release of my album Why Not More, I'm leaning into all of these different sides of me and trying not to hold back,” she tells me.

As a beauty obsessive, I’ve been keeping a close eye on how the singer’s aesthetic has evolved over the years, and I think we can all say that Jones has undoubtedly perfected the bombshell archetype.

That being said, I had to know the tips and tricks that make Jones feel like her most magnetic and beautiful self. Keep reading for the hilarious beauty advice that she holds close to her chest, her go-to perfume, and how she gets In the Mood to be the newest it-girl on the block.

Mine is probably a Bible verse, Proverbs 18:21: 'Death and life is the power of the tongue.' It reminds me to watch my mouth and to speak positivity.

I'm really big on lighting—I don't really like bright lights. I'm more of like a candle girl, so for me, a sensual shower-scape would probably involve me dimming all the lights, lighting candles, and putting on a good playlist that probably has some Alex Isley on it.

Probably my headscarf, because I do go to bed looking crazy, but I'm gonna wake up with my hair laid, thank you very much.

My go-to fragrance is Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. I restock it every time I get a chance. I just love to smell edible, honestly. I'm a big vanilla girl.

I feel most alluring in a really simple makeup look actually. Carved brows, simple skin, and a lash.

A bone straight middle part.

I'm looking forward to releasing more albums. Why Not More is my first one, but I'm ready to release one every year. We'll see.

Don't be the pretty girl with stank breath. Brush your teeth.

