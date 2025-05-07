Coco Jones Refuses to Be the Pretty Girl With \201cStank\201d Breath

Her non-negotiable beauty ritual couldn’t be more relatable.

Coco Jones headshot for Marie Claire&#039;s In the Mood franchise.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker
By
published
in Features

Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

You may know Coco Jones from her hit Peacock series Bel-Air, but I know her from her Disney Channel days, where she starred in shows like Good Luck Charlie and Let It Shine. Lately, Jones is flexing her creative muscles, doing what she loves the most: making music and using her magical voice to revive R&B. And, she's partnering with Motorola to do just that. “With the release of my album Why Not More, I'm leaning into all of these different sides of me and trying not to hold back,” she tells me.

As a beauty obsessive, I’ve been keeping a close eye on how the singer’s aesthetic has evolved over the years, and I think we can all say that Jones has undoubtedly perfected the bombshell archetype.

That being said, I had to know the tips and tricks that make Jones feel like her most magnetic and beautiful self. Keep reading for the hilarious beauty advice that she holds close to her chest, her go-to perfume, and how she gets In the Mood to be the newest it-girl on the block.

white text on black background

Mine is probably a Bible verse, Proverbs 18:21: 'Death and life is the power of the tongue.' It reminds me to watch my mouth and to speak positivity.

white text on black background

I'm really big on lighting—I don't really like bright lights. I'm more of like a candle girl, so for me, a sensual shower-scape would probably involve me dimming all the lights, lighting candles, and putting on a good playlist that probably has some Alex Isley on it.

white text on black background

Probably my headscarf, because I do go to bed looking crazy, but I'm gonna wake up with my hair laid, thank you very much.

white text on black background

My go-to fragrance is Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. I restock it every time I get a chance. I just love to smell edible, honestly. I'm a big vanilla girl.

white text on a black background

I feel most alluring in a really simple makeup look actually. Carved brows, simple skin, and a lash.

white text on a black background

A bone straight middle part.

white text on a black background

I'm looking forward to releasing more albums. Why Not More is my first one, but I'm ready to release one every year. We'll see.

white text on a black background

Don't be the pretty girl with stank breath. Brush your teeth.

Shop Coco's Routine

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum

Ardell Naked Lashes 420 Multipack, Lightweight Natural Look, Invisiband for Comfort, Perfect for Everyday Wear, 4-Pairs, 1-Pack
Ardell
Ardell Naked Lashes

Bonnet Queen Silk Bonnet Satin Bonnet Hair Bonnet for Sleeping Night Sleep Hat With Tie Band Black Bonnet With Head Wrap for Women Natural Hair
Bonnet Queen
Bonnet Queen Silk Bonnet

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White
Oral-B
Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

TOPICS
Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

