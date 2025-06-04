Ilona Maher’s $12 Farmers’ Tan Prevention Method Is Pretty Damn Foolproof

Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

I’ve been glued to Ilona Maher’s TikTok page since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. I watched as she petitioned to become the next Bachelorette (ABC, I hope you’re reading this), made it to the 2024 Paris Olympics, went on Dancing With the Stars (hi, Alan), and, most recently, landed a cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. In short: the rugby player, who now has a casual 3.5 million TikTok followers, has had a busy few years.

But her day-to-day is mostly the same. She spends an exorbitant amount of time outside, trains rigorously, and makes it a point to apply and reapply sunscreen on the regular. (In fact, she recently became a spokesperson for Coppertone, which she’s been wearing since she was a baby.) Great SPF habits may be the most important factor of her beauty routine, but believe me when I say the athlete has so many hot beauty tips.

To get the download on all the products, mantras, and habits that help Maher step into her feminine power, keep reading.

I don't feel like I have to step into it. I feel like I'm already in it—at the moment. Do you know what I'm saying? So I wouldn't know if there's a mantra.

I have two showers. I have a business shower, which I do often because I’m an athlete and I’ve been practicing and I’m sweating. Then I have a sexy shower; the one where I’m washing my hair and lathering it with conditioner. I’m shaving—I actually have to shave soon. I also love a good-smelling shower gel that has something like bergamot. There’s some exfoliation happening too, and when I get out, I moisturize. That’s really sexy.

Here me out: Coppertone sunscreen. I wish I could just be in the sun and live my best life, but I have to be there applying sunscreen. It’s sexy because it keeps me sexy and safe. I’m a Sport’s Spray SPF 50 person. It’s so easy to put on when I’m training outside. I have the biggest fear of farmer’s tan and with this, I just don’t have to worry about it. I gave it to my teammates for a tour we were just on and these girls were all Coppertone baddies. It was being sprayed everywhere.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m a really big fan of bergamot, but I’ve actually been wearing a lot of Gucci Flora. It’s really good. I was wearing some Valentino the other day. I don’t have a signature scent, but I do love perfume.

I’ll be honest: I like doing my own makeup more than getting it done. I’m with my face every minute of the day, so I know what I like. I’ll have makeup artists that do fantastic jobs, but there’s something that doesn’t sit right. My favorite thing to do is my brows—they disappear in the sunlight. Then, I’ll just do Maybelline mascara, highlighter, and a little blush. I like a dewy look.

I’m really getting into my slick-back journey. It’s been fun because I don’t know how to do my hair. I don’t know how to curl it, I don’t know how to straighten it, but I’ve never known how to give myself a blowout. I very much only had one setting for Going Out Hair and now I’m in my late twenties, finding a new hairstyle that looks good on me. You never get done learning what works for you and what makes you feel sexy and beautiful. I love finding new ways to make myself feel good as I’m getting older and changing.

Well, I’m really trying to get over my nail biting. It’s a constant battle. I’m fighting the urges every day. I actually try to not put stuff on my nails because I’ll pick it off. I usually like my toes neutral, but sometimes I like them a little quirky with a red color. It’s so fun.

I’ll be real with you: last night, I went out and had many, many margaritas with my friend, and I came home and was unwell. I just got in the shower to feel clean, brushed my teeth, and got into bed, hoping the world would stop spinning. Then, I got up to pee five more times.

From what I hear, it only gets better. You get more confident, you understand yourself more, and you’re more sure of yourself. I’m excited to learn myself and my style, hair, and skin more. There’s so much to learn and relearn.

As a little white girl growing up in Vermont, we always put on sunscreen. I played so many sports and was out in the sun constantly, so from a young age, my mom was lathering me up and also brushing my teeth. I’ve been doing that, you know, my whole life.

Shop Ilona's Routine