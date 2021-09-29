The 12 Best Concealers for Acne
Zits? What zits?
By Alexis Gaskin published
There's no worse feeling than realizing the acne you spent hours trying to cover up is peeking through—or your concealer is flaking off (or, worse, separating). Let it be known: We are in an age of acne positivity, so if you don’t feel like covering up, great! But for the moments you do, it’s important to choose a concealer that fits your coverage needs. Whether you want to cover up the redness or are craving full coverage, the type of formula you use is important for a cover-up that not even wearing a mask can budge. Some long-lasting and full-coverage concealers can inflame and even worsen already-sensitive acne, so your first step should always be to look at the ingredients to make sure your concealer is non-comedogenic. We cut out some of the work for you and listed our favorite concealers for acne coverage and acne scars.
1. PÜR 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer
Available in 16 shades, this concealer doesn’t just conceal—it also corrects, brightens, and plumps the skin. A personal favorite, the concealer offers complete coverage while the ingredients, encapsulated retinol and lactic acid, work to even skin and offer a smoother and brighter texture. Plus, it's made with clean ingredients—silicones and sulfates not welcome.
2. Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer
The OG in skincare makeup, this concealer from Neutrogena provides coverage for even the trickiest of skin concerns. When you use the concealer, it’s not just providing coverage but also treatment for acne. One reviewer wrote, “This concealer provides good coverage and treats the acne simultaneously which is perfect! It doesn't clog my pores."
3. NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer
NARS knows a thing or two about concealers, and this one is literally made with acne coverage in mind. Vitamins A, C, and E work together to keep acne from drying out no matter how many layers you put on. One reviewer wrote, “This product gives great coverage. I absolutely love how well it hides scars and acne. It makes breakouts not nearly as big of a deal as it was before I found this stuff. At least the redness will be gone!”
4. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Turn Up the Base Butter Silk Concealer
The name of this concealer lives up to the hype, offering a buttery silk application on every skin texture. It’s not only waterproof and vegan but also formulated with caffeine to de-puff under-eye skin; avocado oil, shea, and mango butter work to keep the product from clogging your pores.
5. Danessa Myricks Vision Cream Cover
Danessa Myricks products are professional-grade cosmetics that are all about pigment and versatility. This cream cover is both a concealer and a foundation and has vitamin E and squalene to thank for its moisturizing effects. For foundation coverage, mix it first with an oil for a light finish.
6. It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer
Pimples and clusters are one thing, but the scarring that is left behind is a whole other annoyance. This concealer is made to help with discoloration of all forms, from acne scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, and other coloration problem areas.
7. UOMA Beauty Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer
No one likes a cakey concealer. That’s it, that’s the sentence. Uoma Beauty has you covered with this brightening concealer that is made to give you a well-rested look even if you did spend all night watching the new season of Sex Education. In addition to its dark circle coverage, the concealer covers blemishes with its creamy, blendable formula.
8. e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer
This is the full-coverage choice that works almost instantly—no, seriously, it dries very fast so have your Beauty Blender handy. If your biggest concern is your concealer separating while wearing a mask or doing long activities, this is the one for you. The product itself dries matte and will cover it all, from redness to various breakouts.
9. NYX Professional Makeup 3C Color Correcting Concealer Palette
Mix and play around with this palette to create your very own custom shade that work to combat it all! Take it from this reviewer: “I cover up dark circles, acne scars, active acne, everything on my face with this palette. The texture is great and blends seamlessly, I don't even need a regular concealer over it bc the finish is so nice.”
10. beautyblender BOUNCE™ Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer
This magic concealer lives up to its name, with reviewers saying it leaves an airbrush finish that looks seamless even on the most textured skin. “This concealer did not cling to the dry patches that active pimples cause which is what sold me. A lot of the time I find that concealer can actually make my pimple look worse. Great concealer for breakouts!”
11. Thrive Cosmetics Buildable Blur™ HD Creaseless Concealer
With acne usually comes sensitive skin. The last thing you want to do is irritate your skin more, and Thrive Cosmetics knows that. This buildable concealer lets you layer the product to your liking with the promise of no creases.
12. Dermablend Dermablend Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer
Dermablend creates products to provide coverage for numerous skin annoyances, like acne, dark circles, scars, discoloration, and a slew of other issues. If you’re looking for a product that is transfer-resistant, waterproof, dermatologist-tested, and full of barrier-protecting ingredients like sunflower oil ,then don’t wait any longer, go pick up one...or two. While it’s formulated specifically for under-eye coverage, it can be used wherever needed. Oh, and it's super long-lasting so if you decide to finally stop skipping plans and go out, you’re covered, literally.
Alexis Gaskin is a Freelance Beauty Writer for Marie Claire who can often be found painting her nails to match every outfit. She covers beauty, skincare, and fat fashion and will get distracted by any and all Halsey-related content or anything glittery.
