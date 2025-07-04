After 20-something years of trying to convince myself that I had combination skin, I’ve admitted that I am basically an oil slick. Because of this, I’ve done a complete overhaul of my beauty routine, using products that treat my acne-prone skin but also keep my excessive overproduction of oils at bay, strategically. Additionally, my makeup routine has completely changed, and I now use products that are guaranteed to keep my face matte, but not lifeless, for a minimum of eight hours every day.

It’s a balance that has taken some trial and error but has proven to be effective. In fact, on a recent trip that I took to Texas, where it was no less than 85 degrees every day, my entire face was completely flawless after a night of bachelorette activities. Yes, you read that correctly. Allow me to toot my own horn and proclaim: I’ve cracked the code to makeup that stops greasy skin in its tracks.

Whether you’re a newly-minted member of the oily skin club or you’ve been a cardholder since birth, the products below are the tried and true formulas that keep my face looking flawless, New York City heatwave be damned.

Good Makeup Starts With Great Skin Care

This is something I’ve discovered over the years but is now solidified over the last few months—you don’t have to pile on mattifying skincare products when you have oily skin. In fact, I found the opposite to be true; an overdose of moisture has actually helped my skin look less greasy side and achieve that enviable “glass skin” effect.

La Prairie Skin Caviar the Mist $185 at Bloomingdales Even as an acne-prone girl with textured skin, I’ve noticed a massive difference in how glowy my skin looks since I’ve incorporated this facial spray into my skin care routine. Ingredients like glycerin drench the skin in a flood of moisture, working hand-in-hand with others like 1,2-Hexanediol, which is a humectant and an emollient ingredient that enhances skin hydration. Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Essence $45 at Sephora Another product that has been keeping my skin intact is this essence from French beauty powerhouse Caudalie. Lighter than the traditional milky toner that I’ve been using, this essence sinks into the skin within minutes, and leaves behind a glassy shine, perfectly doubling as both skincare and skin prep. (Yes, those are two completely different things.)

Set the Foundation (No Pun Intended)

Once my skincare routine is done, my face is typically glimmering like a star in the night. This is when I move onto my complexion makeup.

Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer $51.20 at Sephora If I want a little more slip to my face, I’ll add the Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer. The little sister to my beloved Dew Skin Cream, this version is less viscous and a little more runny, a perfect formula for people with oily skin to get the shine of a 10-step skin-care routine, without the weight. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder $36 at Sephora This is the most crucial product in this entire routine, and it is a non-negotiable for anyone with oily skin. Danessa Myricks’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder is the makeup product for banishing any excess greasiness. It's beloved by celebrities like Angel Reese and comes in 22 shades. It can also be worn by itself as a foundation or as a primer under a traditional cream complexion product. The magic is in its primary ingredient, upsalite, which is lauded for its ability to continuously absorb moisture throughout the day and provide a blurring effect to the skin. In short, it’s like magic for my pores. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Mattifying Water Powder Serum With Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid $36 at Sephora There are times when I feel like my skin is shinier than others, and when I’ve had one too many days in a row looking like I dipped my face into a cup of oil, I bring out the big dog, also known as the Water-Powder Serum. Kaolin clay is one of the primary ingredients in this primer, and when paired with the Blurring Balm Powder, I can feel my skin tighten on my face. This is a heavy-duty combination, so it’s not something that I recommend doing every day. I use it strategically, primarily in my T-zone, which is the area of my face that gets the most shiny. Still, when I need my makeup to remain matte for long periods of time, this combination never fails.

Complexion Is King

While my five-minute face usually involves a bit of concealer and powder, my full beat in the summer involves cream formulas that are lightweight, breathable, and glowy.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint Mineral SPF 50 $18 at Ulta Another summer complexion hero for me has been the e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint Mineral SPF 50. Not only is it a sunscreen, which is imperative now that New York City has been reclassified as having a subtropical climate, but it also offers light, buildable coverage that leaves my skin looking dewy and healthy. MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip 12-Hour Hydrating Gel Skin Tint $38 at Sephora I have been wearing this skin tint for the past few months, and when combined with the aforementioned primers, I feel unstoppable. Not only is the color match immaculate (color 11 is my skin in a tube), but it also has blue agave extract, which is the key ingredient in the brand’s famous Hydrogrip primer. It allows the product to stick to the face, aiding with it’s long-wear properties. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder - Dim Light $58 at Ulta Regardless of the skin tint I’m using, I’m always topping off my makeup with a swipe of the Hourglass Ambient Lighting powder. It offers a glow to the face without forcing me to commit to a traditional cream highlighter formula, and it never fails to make my skin look ridiculously radiant.

2016 Lips Are Back

Banishing the oils in my skin has also made me want to get back into my matte lip era like it’s 2016 again. As such, I’ve revisited some of my favorite brands like MAC Cosmetics to give me lips that would’ve made college-age me proud.

MAC M·a·cximal Silky Matte Lipstick $25 at Ulta M.A.C.’s Honeylove lipstick is one of my favorites of all time. A light beige-toned rose, it’s perfect to brighten up my base color and makes my lips look pouty and delicious. Black Radiance Black Radiance Perfect Tone Matte Lip Crème Hollywood Hot $5.49 at Amazon Black Radiance’s Perfect Tone Matte Lip Crème in the shade Hollywood Hot is one of the most perfect peachy-nude lipsticks that I own. A light brown, with an almost mousse-like finish, it’s matte, easy to apply, and stays put for hours on end.

Finish Strong

The final part of my makeup routine for oily skin? A setting spray that keeps even Beyonce’s makeup on in the middle of a rainstorm—another underrated gem.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $38 at Sephora The aptly-named On ‘TIl Dawn Setting Spray from One Size Beauty is beloved by editors, makeup artists, influencers, and everyday makeup lovers alike. It’s kind of like hairspray for the face, but it keeps my makeup on and locked in, so I’m not complaining. Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray $42 at Sephora Another favorite is this Soft Focus Setting Spray from Hourglass. Not only does it keep my makeup in place for hours on end, but the actual spray is such a pleasure to use. It dispenses a fine mist of liquid that feels more like a spa treatment than an actual makeup product.

