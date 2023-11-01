Mariah Carey Tried Out a Red Hair Color Ahead of the Holiday Season

It's officially November, which means Mariah Carey has defrosted (no, seriously) and is ready to take her rightful seat as number one on the music charts. But before the Queen of Christmas arrives for Holiday season, she has to make it through Halloween. Naturally, the 54-year-old didn't disappoint. In fact, she took the opportunity to show off a new, dare I say Christmas-spirited, 'do.

On Monday, October 30, Carey showed off a Jessica Rabbit-inspired Halloween costume that included a brand-new, perfect-for-fall hair color. Fiery red, her long locks were styled in a deep side part that cascaded down her back and chest into old Hollywood curls.

"Happy Halloween!" wrote Carey in the post's caption, adding a cheeky "#notyet" to remind fans her true season was on the horizon.

To complete her costume (which Jessica wears while performing “Why Don’t You Do Right” in the 1988 movie), Carey wore a sparkling, sleeveless red gown and purple gloves. Closing her eyes in a pair of Jessica Rabbit-esque poses, she showed off red lipstick, glittering eyeshadow, and extremely long lashes.

Typically one to stick to her signature hair color (she's been rocking the caramel hue since she rose to fame in the '90s), I don't think I've ever seen an auburn-haired Mariah Carey before. She embraced a black hue for a minute and given a glimpse of her natural brown tone, but red has remained to be seen—until now.

Rich and festive, it's a color I wouldn't mind seeing more of as we move into winter. Think about it, Mariah. Red hair and a green gown? "It's time!"