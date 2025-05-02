Megan Thee Stallion's Pink Hair Has Entered the Chat—Is This a Met Gala Tease?

The color is delicious.

Megan Thee Stallion wearing a hooded dress and winged eyeliner.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Nobody does a fun hair color like Megan Thee Stallion. As celebrities flock to New York City to start preparation for the first Monday in May (i.e., the Met Gala), some of my favorite A-listers are potentially teasing their could-be glam looks for the big night. While there’s been no confirmation as to what her official hairstyle and color will be on the big night, the rapper’s newly pink hair has my full attention.

Spotted in Midtown, Manhattan on May 1, the rapper was decked out in a full pink-and-white ensemble, and her hair complemented the look perfectly. The style in question is one that she’s worn before: sleek straight strands with a piece-y, blunt bang. Still, the shocker wasn’t the hairstyle itself, but the neon pink hue, a color that matched perfectly with her hat, Birkin bag, and fuzzy boots.

Megan Thee Stallion is wearing a pink hairstyle that has bangs as well as a white cropped t-shirt, denim cargo shorts, and pink accessories.

Megan Thee Stallion in New York City on May 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Megan The Stallion has traditionally stuck with her natural brunette hair color for the Met Gala over the years (previous styles included sleek updos, Hollywood waves, and more), she’s no stranger to a bold shade. She’s been spotted in everything from cherry red to bright green and has experimented with a myriad of haircuts in tandem with each new transformation.

I'm simply not as adventurous as the Grammy-winning musician; however, if you love a change of pace once in a while, but don’t want to fully commit to a permanent hair transformation, I highly recommend trying a wig. Still, there are some products you’ll need to get a look as bold as Thee Stallion’s, so keep reading to see the items I recommend picking up.

Airstrait Straightener
Dyson
Airstrait Straightener

The rapper’s hair is perfectly straight, which, in my opinion, allows the color to be the focal point of the look. This straightener from Dyson is beloved by editors and professional hairstylists alike, and ensures you'll get the sleekest strands possible.

Adore Semi Permanent Hair Color - Vegan and Cruelty-Free Pink Hair Dye - 4 Fl Oz - 140 Neon Pink (pack of 1)
Adore
Semi-Permanent Hair Color

If you need an affordable, but good-quality hair dye to experiment with, Neon Pink from Adore is under $10 and has thousands of five-star reviews.

Hair Cutting Scissors, Ulg Professional Hair Scissors 6.5 Inch Right-Hand Razor Edge Barber Shears Salon Hair Cutting Shears Made of Japanese Stainless Steel, Hand Sharpened Blue
ULG
Hair Cutting Scissors

Something about my latest set of extensions has me feeling scissor-happy, so I’ve ordered these hair shears to play with to give myself layers. They’d also be perfect for recreating the rapper’s blunt bang.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

