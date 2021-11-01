Today's Top Stories
Mariah Carey Smashes a Pumpkin, Says "It's Time" for Christmas

The woman is a gift to us all.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles december 4 mariah carey performs Òall i want for christmas is youÓ from her 25th anniversary album reissue of merry christmas during the late late show with james corden, airing thursday, december 19, 2019 photo by terence patrickcbs via getty images
CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Spooky szn is done and dusted, and Mariah szn is in full swing, as the woman herself has officially declared.

Mariah Carey just posted an iconic video on Twitter, in which she's wearing a sparkly red gown and matching heels and brandishing a candy cane-striped baseball bat. She walks into a room with a full Halloween display, including three pumpkins that read "it's," "not" and "time." Carey brandishes the bat as the opening notes to "All I Want to Christmas" begin to play, then gleefully smashes the "not" pumpkin.

Carey then sing-songs "it's time" and squeals as the vocals start and she finds herself in a room decorated to the nines with Christmassy items. The video then fades to black and reads, "It's time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!"

The singer wrote, "Ready? Let’s go! #MariahSZN."

[twitter align='center' id='1455021954763792397' username='MariahCarey']https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1455021954763792397[/twitter]

Posting on Halloween, one Twitter user pointed out that Carey's iconic Christmas track is already beginning an upward trend in terms of Google searches.

[twitter align='center' id='1454664646175051780' username='HiPhlox']https://twitter.com/HiPhlox/status/1454664646175051780[/twitter]

And Carey herself has been more than ready for days now. On Oct. 28, a fan reshared a notice that had appeared on a jukebox in a Dallas bar, which effectively banned "All I Want for Christmas" until Dec. 1, writing, "is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?"

Carey quote-tweeted this with a still of herself in full battle gear (from the video game Game of War), proving she's not willing to go down without a fight. I expected nothing less.

[twitter align='center' id='1453856579493707777' username='MariahCarey']https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1453856579493707777[/twitter][editoriallinks id='deadd491-29c7-4070-b8b9-6b6b2fdeab0c' align='center'][/editoriallinks]

