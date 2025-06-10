Keke Palmer is back with yet another hair transformation, and I will never tire of the myriad of ways that she’s been making this new red hair color her entire personality. On June 9, the actress was photographed in Los Angeles ahead of the BET Awards, wearing a two-piece suit that she paired with a button-up shirt and an oversized trench coat. For the occasion, Palmer swapped the long waves that she sported just a few weeks prior for a blunt bob that is perfectly on trend in the Hollywood hills.

As is customary for this hairstyle, Palmer’s hair landed just below her chin. To give the look a bit of volume, she bumped the ends in toward her face, allowing the subtle highlights to shine through. Palmer opted out of any additional accessories like scrunchies or clips, allowing her new hairstyle to frame her features. A beautiful soft glam, inclusive of red eyebrows to match her hair, completed the style. And I'll be honest, a look has never made me want to dye my hair more.

Keke Palmer is seen on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts have unofficially become the hairstyle of the summer, as Hollywood A-listers continue to turn to the short hairstyle for the warmer months. Celebrities like Carrie Coon, Natalie Portman, and even Julianne Moore, have all given the hairstyle a spin. Still, the popularity of the look was foreshadowed back in February when the style was all over the streets of New York City during Fashion Week. This is after what I lovingly refer to as the “bob-aissance” of 2022, spearheaded by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey. As it appears, bob haircuts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

If Palmer has finally convinced you to join the cunty little bob club (i.e., a term coined by Leslie Bibb from her character prep on the latest season of The White Lotus) here are a few products you’ll like to have on hand to keep your new hairstyle in tip-top shape. Keep reading for the ones that will make daily hairstyling a breeze.

Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera $40 at Blue Mercury Dyeing your hair means serious upkeep, so make sure your hair remains strong and moisturized with this hair mask. GHD Soft Curl 1.25" Curling Iron $209 at Blue Mercury One of the easiest ways to bump the ends of your hair and amp up the volume is to use a curling iron and set it with hair rollers. Nexxus Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil $15.98 at Amazon For an extra bit of shine and moisture, finish off every hairstyle with this oil from Nexxus.