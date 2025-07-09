Chappell Roan's Fiery Red Hair Extensions Are So Rapunzel Coded

Chappell Roan spent the first few years of her career calling herself a Midwest princess, but now it looks like she's in her Disney princess era. The "Pink Pony Club" singer showed off a major hair transformation while filming a new music video in New York City earlier this week, and while I'm pretty used to her beauty looks being outrageous and over the top, I really think she may have outdone herself this time.

In photos taken by paparazzi, Roan is seen hanging out on a fire escape in SoHo wearing fiery red, wavy, Rapunzel-esque hair extensions that flow all the way from where she's standing at the top of the building to the ground below. If that wasn't enough to pique your curiosity, she also wore a matching outfit, which was a two-piece, bra-and-skirt set that was also made out of bundles of red hair. She was later photographed filming another scene for the video in which she's seen being dragged by her extra-long tresses from a taxi cab. It's still unclear which song she's filming the video for (fans have been speculating that it's for the song "Subway"), but judging by the images that have been released, we can at least expect to final visual to be pretty hair-centric.

Chappell Roan is pictured filming a music video in New York City. (Image credit: BrosNYC / Backgrid)

I actually have so many questions about this look that have zero to do with which single the video is even being filmed for. Like how many pounds of extensions is she wearing? Are they heavy? How long did it take to install them? How many bottles of mousse do we think it would take to cover the hair in its entirety and give it the beach wave look she's wearing? Does she need an army of people to help her brush it? And speaking of brushing, does it tangle easily?

I simply can't imagine all of the work that went into pulling this look off, but the result makes me respect the artistry of Roan and her team so much more.