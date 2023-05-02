We don't subscribe to being fortune tellers, but when it comes to the 2023 Met Gala beauty looks , we nailed it. If you caught our Met Gala predictions , you know that every trend wasn’t completely accurate, but there was one look that dominated the red carpet and was every bit a nod to the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty theme. Enter: Black hair bows, a classic sophisticated accessory that serves major schoolgirl vibes.

Last week, we interviewed the creative director of Evo Haircare and trend forecaster Tom Smith, who predicted sleek hair (looking at you Kerry Washington) would be present at the gala while also admitting that accessorizing with hair ribbons is an instant upgrade. Clearly, it’s no surprise that hair bows made an appearance on the coifs of the A-list attendees—did you spot Karlie Kloss’ Jennifer Behr bow?—since Karl Lagerfeld was known for having bows delicately placed on handbags. Take a look at our favorite celebrities wearing the must-have hair accessory below:

Emily Ratajkowski

Nicole Kidman

Sydney Sweeney

Karlie Kloss

Billie Eilish