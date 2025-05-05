If you haven't already heard: kiss curls are the biggest hair trend at the 2025 Met Gala.

Today, May 5, marks the start of the 77th annual fundraiser, where Hollywood flocks to New York City for what has been dubbed the most important night in fashion. But as a beauty lover, it’s a chance for me to see the hair, makeup, and nail looks that help tell the story of each outfit. So far, attendees are making an old trend new again with an undeniable kiss curl revival.

Different from edges, kiss curls typically feature dramatic swoops toward the front of the hairline that “kiss” the forehead, and simultaneously act as a statement hairstyle. They've been spotted on Sydney Sweeney, who paired hers with a sleek low bun, Henry Golding, Tom Francis, and so many more. The style is extremely versatile and unisex, making it a strong contender for the most popular hairstyle of the night.

It's easy to see why: it ties in perfectly with the evening's theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Kiss curls nod to the overarching theme of Black dandyism, which celebrates the legacy of black tailoring and the subculture that has been birthed from it. (Josephine Baker was commonly seen wearing her hair in this style throughout the 1920s.)

Keep reading to see the celebrities who’ve already been spotted in the kiss-curl trend, and keep up with all the beauty coverage of the night using Marie Claire’s live blog.

Simone Biles' Delicate-Meets-Oversized Kiss Curl

Simone Biles at the 2025 Met Gala rocking a kiss curl look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coco Jones' Kiss-Curl Ponytail

Coco Jones wearing a kiss curl at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney's Kiss Curl Bun

Sydney Sweeney wearing a kiss curl bun at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Henry Golding's Kiss Curl Cropped Haircut

Henry Golding wearing a kiss curl hairstyle at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Francis' Kiss Curl Center Swoop

Tom Francis wearing a Kiss Curl hairstyle at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart's Kiss Curl Finger Waves

Breanna Stewart wearing kiss curls and finger waves at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa's Kiss Curl Updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny's Kiss Curl Flipped Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara's Chic Kiss Curl Pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope's Kiss Curl Finger Waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha's Flirty Kiss Curl Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson's Cropped Kiss Curl Hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

