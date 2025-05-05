All in Favor of the 2025 Met Gala Kiss Curl Resurgence Say "Aye"
Bring on Old Hollywood.
If you haven't already heard: kiss curls are the biggest hair trend at the 2025 Met Gala.
Today, May 5, marks the start of the 77th annual fundraiser, where Hollywood flocks to New York City for what has been dubbed the most important night in fashion. But as a beauty lover, it’s a chance for me to see the hair, makeup, and nail looks that help tell the story of each outfit. So far, attendees are making an old trend new again with an undeniable kiss curl revival.
Different from edges, kiss curls typically feature dramatic swoops toward the front of the hairline that “kiss” the forehead, and simultaneously act as a statement hairstyle. They've been spotted on Sydney Sweeney, who paired hers with a sleek low bun, Henry Golding, Tom Francis, and so many more. The style is extremely versatile and unisex, making it a strong contender for the most popular hairstyle of the night.
It's easy to see why: it ties in perfectly with the evening's theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Kiss curls nod to the overarching theme of Black dandyism, which celebrates the legacy of black tailoring and the subculture that has been birthed from it. (Josephine Baker was commonly seen wearing her hair in this style throughout the 1920s.)
Keep reading to see the celebrities who’ve already been spotted in the kiss-curl trend, and keep up with all the beauty coverage of the night using Marie Claire’s live blog.
Simone Biles' Delicate-Meets-Oversized Kiss Curl
Coco Jones' Kiss-Curl Ponytail
Sydney Sweeney's Kiss Curl Bun
Henry Golding's Kiss Curl Cropped Haircut
Tom Francis' Kiss Curl Center Swoop
Breanna Stewart's Kiss Curl Finger Waves
Dua Lipa's Kiss Curl Updo
Bad Bunny's Kiss Curl Flipped Bob
Ciara's Chic Kiss Curl Pixie
Jeremy Pope's Kiss Curl Finger Waves
Bebe Rexha's Flirty Kiss Curl Bob
Taraji P. Henson's Cropped Kiss Curl Hairstyle
Shop the Kiss Curl Trend
For kiss curls that won't move, this hair gel from Got2B is a nonnegotiable
White kiss curls aren't exactly styled edges; they're similar enough for the same tools to get you the exact look that you're going for. This edge brush from Pattern will allow you to sculpt each curl perfectly.
Lock your style in place (and add some shine) with a mist of hairspray. This ColorWow option is more flexible, so you can make sure you like how your kiss curl lays before leaving the house.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
