In an Instagram Story, Lewis Hamilton's stylist, Eric McNeal, gave a more insight into the Formula 1 driver's Wales Bonner look: "The color of ivory denotes purity and status; cowries pass from hand to hand. the regal sash turns shamanic. Ancestral beads and freshwater pearls shine with garnet-coloured diamonds...eternal amules." Lewis Hamilton in his Wales Bonner look. (Image credit: Getty Images) Lewis Hamilton wearing a 1980s fancy white, yellow, and pink diamond brooch by Briony Raymond. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is a vision in a 1920s-esque, sequined fringe gown, likely in homage to the Harlem Renaissance era. Sydney Sweeney in her high-shine gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take two! Colman Domingo has changed from his regal blue cape into a more graphic Valentino look, consisting of a black and white checked blazer, striped button-down, polka-dotted neckerchief, and matching rosette brooch. Take a closer look, and you'll realize Domingo's look, styled by Wayman and Micah, is accented with micro-sized pearls and sequins. Now that's how you show appreciation down to the details. (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A duo that can't be beat: Two of tonight's co-chairs, Colman Domingo dressed in Valentino, and Lewis Hamilton in custom Louis Vuitton, were the picture of poise. Colman Domingo in Valentino and Lewis Hamilton in custom Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim, who's co-hosting the Vogue livestream, looked prim and playful in a black peplum jacket with frills and tailored cigarette pants. Her look was custom Christopher John Rogers, with Boucheron jewelry complementing. Ego Nwodim in her bespoke Christopher John Rogers two-piece suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a cherry red frock coat, feather cap, and durag that doubles as a train, and super platform boots, Teyana Taylor kicked the evening off with a very strong start. The One Battle After Another actress's look was designed by the one and only Marc Jacobs. Teyana Taylor's epic Marc Jacobs look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I also expect to see André Leon Talley channeled tonight. A legendary fashion journalist and Vogue’s first-ever Black creative director, Talley is renowned as a contemporary dandy who had a penchant for Savile Row suits, volume, specifically Norma Kamali’s sleeping bag coats , opulent textiles like jacquard and moiré, and an unwavering appreciation for glamour. With Talley’s indomitable spirit present, there’ll be no “ famine of beauty ” tonight.— Emma Childs , fashion features editor

While on the topic of tailoring, I also expect to see a lot of zoot suits tonight. Consisting of high-waisted draped pants and oversized suit jackets with dramatic shoulders and large lapels, the baggy suit originated during the Harlem Renaissance and is a core component of Black dandyism, as the excessive use of fabric was an act of protest during World War II’s rationing years. A$AP Rocky loves a suit—have you seen MC’s up-close clip of the rapper waxing poetic about quiet luxury tailoring?—so I’ll wager that the rapper will show up in a sublime supersized suit tonight.— Emma Childs , fashion features editor Two teen boys in zoot suits circa 1943. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s obvious but bears repeating anyway: Suits, suits, and more suits. Tonight, we’ll see a lot of meticulous tailoring on both the men and women walking the red carpet, from pleated trousers and tailcoats to tuxedos and brocade waistcoats. My money’s on Janelle Monae, who's a member of tonight's hosting committee, to stand out in the suiting category—perhaps by paying homage to blues singer and entertainer Gladys Bentley, who blurred gender lines by wearing masculine tuxedos and top hats throughout the Harlem Renaissance.— Emma Childs , fashion features editor Gladys Bentley in her signature tuxedo (Image credit: Getty Images)

I predict we’ll see a slew of fedoras, likely styled alongside sharp, tailored suits. Historically worn by African American men during the Harlem Renaissance, this iconic hat style is deeply rooted in Black dandyism.— Lauren Tappan , fashion editor

I know tonight is technically about menswear, but I’m beyond excited to see how the ladies show up and show out tonight. Janelle Monae, Rihanna, Zendaya, Grace Wales Bonner, Janizca Bravo! We’re up for an incredible night.— Nikki Ogunnaike , editor-in-chief, who'll be appearing live on NY1's broadcast at 7:30 p.m. EST to chat all things Met Gala.

In what comes as a surprise to no one, Colman Domingo's 2025 Met Gala look is sensational. The actor was spotted leaving his hotel in a pleated, royal blue cape with an ornately structured, gold sequined collar. While not confirmed just yet, experts believe his look is likely Valentino—by "experts believe," I mean Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike sent me a Slack message with her prediction. Colman Domingo leaving The Carlyle Hotel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been on the edge of my seat for weeks, wondering which vintage looks would make their way to the 2025 Met Gala. Considering Black Dandyism's origins in the 1800s, there are centuries of references to pull from—literally. Early conversations I've had with this year's celebrity guests have hinted they're looking toward the Harlem Renaissance for inspo, with influential figures like Josephine Baker on the mood board. There's also a clear front-runner for accessory of the night: statement hats, paired with equally strong suits. I just can't reveal who's wearing them quite yet.—Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor

We have eyes on our first red caret look of the night! Former Marie Claire cover star and team's second favorite Emma (after me, of course!), Emma Chamberlain emerged from The Carlyle Hotel in a custom Courrèges navy blue pinstriped dress that was a deconstructed, feminized take on a suit jacket. I'd wager this was the handiwork of her friend and long-time fashion stylist, Jared Ellner. Emma Chamberlain outside The Carlyle Hotel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Tyla's personal style-packed debut at the 2024 Met Gala as a sand hourglass that Balmain brought to life, expectations are high for what the singer does next. Luckily for those who couldn't wait until tonight, she gave a teaser last night: in a NYC outing, Tyla wore a striped bubble dress and bowler hat by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker. Complete with a necktie and waist-defining waistcoat, Tyla's look was an unmistakable reference to tonight's " Superfine: Tailoring Black Style " theme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For last night's pre-Met Gala 2025 dinner, Rihanna wore a custom Prada pinstripe suit, featuring a contrasting brown blazer, cinched in with a black belt and gold chain, and black and white baggy trousers. Does this mean we can expect RiRi to wear a similarly tailored, polished yet quirky, color-clashing look tonight? Perhaps! (Image credit: Prada)

Hi, friends! I'm Emma Childs , Marie Claire’s fashion features editor, and I'll be guiding you through our coverage of the 2025 Met Gala. Right now, your favorite celebrities are still making their way to the Met steps, so I can't dive into the red carpet fun just yet. But what I can do is get the party started by sharing the MC team's top trend predictions and the stars we're most excited about seeing tonight…