It's (Pony) Cuffing Season at the 2025 Met Gala
Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion will convince you to get in on summer's lowest-maintenance hair trend.
The Met Gala is a notoriously high-maintenance event. Preparation is not for the weak (or the poor), as celebrities and fashion fixtures shell out thousands of dollars to get their skin in check (Met Gala facials are next-level), nails done, bodies massaged—you get the point. So when a more low-key hairstyle started to dominate the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, I paid attention.
Pony cuffs—you know, the little silver, gold, glitzy bands and beads adorned atop traditional rubber bands—started to show up on more than three celebrities, and it's worth reporting on. While the hairstyle can be dressed up for the red carpet (look to Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion for proof), it's also beyond easy to DIY and a fabulous summer hairstyle.
It's customizable first and foremost, lending itself to a single-statement pony cuff or a bubble pony situation. You can splurge on a luxe gold option (I'm obsessed with Lelet NY) or stalk the pages of Amazon for budget options. It's my go-to for a beach day hairstyle, but if anyone wants to invite me to a red carpet in the near future—I promise, I can make it work.
Need inspiration on how to wear the pony cuff look? Scroll ahead for ideas, straight from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.
Lorde
Sha'Carri Richardson
Megan Thee Stallion
Mindy Kaling
Shop the Pony Cuff Trend
Do We Spy a Leaning Tower of Diamonds, or Is That Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair?
Her Met Gala hairstyle reached new, sparkling heights.
Sofia Richie Grainge's White Gown Is a Callback to Her First-Ever Met Gala
Met Gala royalty in the making.
Exclusive: How Angel Reese’s Met Gala Makeup Channeled Black Dandyism
The athlete is showing the beauty in Black dandyism.
Doechii Brought Her Voluminous Afro to the 2025 Met Gala and We Are All Grateful
The glam is next level.
Zendaya's 2025 Met Gala Makeup Is Going on My Bridal Beauty Board
Feminine and edgy, all in one.
All in Favor of the 2025 Met Gala Kiss Curl Resurgence Say "Aye"
The style goes hand-in-hand with vintage Black beauty.
This Year's Met Gala Beauty Looks Delivered Elevated Extravagance and Too Many Hair Transformations to Count
Everything I've been waiting for.
The Best 2025 Met Gala Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates
Follow along for can't miss it hair and makeup during fashion's biggest night
I’m Not Going to the Met Gala This Year, But My Cheekbones Should Be
Celebrity aesthetician Cynthia Rivas gave me her Iconic Met Gala Signature Facial.