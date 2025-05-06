It's (Pony) Cuffing Season at the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala is a notoriously high-maintenance event. Preparation is not for the weak (or the poor), as celebrities and fashion fixtures shell out thousands of dollars to get their skin in check (Met Gala facials are next-level), nails done, bodies massaged—you get the point. So when a more low-key hairstyle started to dominate the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, I paid attention.

Pony cuffs—you know, the little silver, gold, glitzy bands and beads adorned atop traditional rubber bands—started to show up on more than three celebrities, and it's worth reporting on. While the hairstyle can be dressed up for the red carpet (look to Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion for proof), it's also beyond easy to DIY and a fabulous summer hairstyle.

It's customizable first and foremost, lending itself to a single-statement pony cuff or a bubble pony situation. You can splurge on a luxe gold option (I'm obsessed with Lelet NY) or stalk the pages of Amazon for budget options. It's my go-to for a beach day hairstyle, but if anyone wants to invite me to a red carpet in the near future—I promise, I can make it work.

Need inspiration on how to wear the pony cuff look? Scroll ahead for ideas, straight from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

Lorde

Lorde at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Pony Cuff Trend

Lelet Ny Crystal Dome Ponytail Cuff $278 at Neiman Marcus

Molain Molain 2pcs Sparkly Rhinestone Hair Ties Ponytail Holder Fashion Elastics Scrunchies Fancy Crystal Hair Ties Rhinestone Hair Accessories for Thin Thick Hair Women Girls Hair Bands $4.99 at Amazon US

Ettika Bow Organica Hair Tie $45 at Revolve

Jordan Road Double Hair Cuff in 14k Gold $35 at Revolve

