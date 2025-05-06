It's (Pony) Cuffing Season at the 2025 Met Gala

Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion will convince you to get in on summer's lowest-maintenance hair trend.

lorde at the met gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Met Gala is a notoriously high-maintenance event. Preparation is not for the weak (or the poor), as celebrities and fashion fixtures shell out thousands of dollars to get their skin in check (Met Gala facials are next-level), nails done, bodies massaged—you get the point. So when a more low-key hairstyle started to dominate the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, I paid attention.

Pony cuffs—you know, the little silver, gold, glitzy bands and beads adorned atop traditional rubber bands—started to show up on more than three celebrities, and it's worth reporting on. While the hairstyle can be dressed up for the red carpet (look to Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion for proof), it's also beyond easy to DIY and a fabulous summer hairstyle.

It's customizable first and foremost, lending itself to a single-statement pony cuff or a bubble pony situation. You can splurge on a luxe gold option (I'm obsessed with Lelet NY) or stalk the pages of Amazon for budget options. It's my go-to for a beach day hairstyle, but if anyone wants to invite me to a red carpet in the near future—I promise, I can make it work.

Need inspiration on how to wear the pony cuff look? Scroll ahead for ideas, straight from the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

Lorde

pony cuff met gala red carpet

Lorde at the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson

pony cuff met gala red carpet

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion

pony cuff met gala red carpet

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

pony cuff met gala red carpet

Mindy Kaling at the 2025 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Pony Cuff Trend

Crystal Dome Ponytail Cuff
Lelet Ny
Molain 2pcs Sparkly Rhinestone Hair Ties Ponytail Holder Fashion Elastics Scrunchies Fancy Crystal Hair Ties Rhinestone Hair Accessories for Thin Thick Hair Women Girls Hair Bands
Molain
Bow Organica Hair Tie
Ettika
Double Hair Cuff in 14k Gold
Jordan Road
