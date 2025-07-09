Kim Kardashian may have just won couture week. On July 9, the entrepreneur was spotted in Paris as she arrived at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter show outfitted in an all-white ensemble. With just her cell phone in hand, Kardashian kept her glam simple, opting for short pink nails and neutral makeup. This allowed her hairstyle to be the star of the show, and the look was nothing short of a trend-setting beauty moment.

To start, Kardashian revisited the hairstyle of the year: a bob haircut. Her version of the look featured flipped ends as well as kiss curls, giving the style a vintage feel. She modernized the haircut by placing jumbo no-crease hair clips across her head—the only accessories she styled besides a black pair of sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has worn a bob haircut. Back in February, she styled an even shorter version of the flipped cut to attend the 15 Percent Gala—i.e, an annual celebration of the nonprofit that works with retailers to contractually commit 15 percent of their annual spending to Black businesses. That version of the look was sculpted to perfection, featuring a deep side part bang in Kardashian’s signature black hair color.

Bobs are the latest hairstyle to sweep Hollywood, with people like Gabrielle Union, Keira Knightley, and even Jodie Foster spotted in some variation of the short look. If you’ve been on the fence about committing to the trendiest hairstyle of the season, allow Kardashian’s latest look to be a timely source of inspiration. Keep reading for the products that you’ll want on hand so your bob always looks sharp.

Mason Pearson Bristle and Nylon Brush $225 at Blue Mercury I didn't realize how important it is to have a styling brush on me when working with haircuts like bobs. My Mason Pearson brush allows me to smooth out tangles without disturbing any curls whenever I heat-style my hair. Sheglam 24k Glow High Shine Styling Serum $19.19 at SheGlam Kardashian's hair always has the most enviable shine. Use a hair oil like this one from Sheglam to get a similar look. Kitsch Creaseless Hair Clips for Women $7.99 at Amazon Take a page out of Kardashian's book and use these adorable printed hair clips from Kitsch to take the hairstyle up a notch.

