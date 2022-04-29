The time may have come and gone to get the mother figure in your life a monogrammed gift (last-minute shopper, at your service), but thankfully there are plenty of beauty buys you can spoil her with this Mother’s Day that will still arrive by Sunday, May 8. Because while celebrating moms should be an everyday activity, this is the perfect time to surprise her with something *extra* special.

Whether you plan to beeline it to Sephora the day before or do some online shopping this weekend, we’ve narrowed down all the options to 10 gorgeous gifts. From an aromatherapy-infused bar that will transform her shower into a spa to a splurge-worthy skincare starter kit, here are the best Mother’s Day beauty gifts for all your shopping needs.

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Pur Couture Exclusive Set $50 at Sephora This four-piece lipstick kit is a no-brainer for any makeup-loving mom. Not only is the packaging *chef’s kiss*, but the lippies inside are bound to become her holy grail beauty products. The cult-favorite formulas speak for themselves and the shades inside, which range from a pinky nude to a vibrant red, will have her covered for every occasion.

Esker Aromatic Shower Steamer Set $65 at Esker Bring the spa to her bathroom with this innovative aromatherapy experience. The tablet, which sits inside a stunning marble holder, diffuses relaxing essential oils into the steam of the shower. It’s a sensory experience that will let her indulge in some much-needed rest and relaxation at the end of a busy day. (Pro tip: Set the holder off to the corner—you don’t want water pounding down on the bar.)

Biossance The Sunshine Set $79 at Sephora Handpicked by Reese Witherspoon, these Biossance products are sure to be mom’s skincare staples. Complete with the brand’s Vegan Lip Balm, Vitamin C + Squalane Rose Oil, and Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, this set should be top of mind for mom’s with dry, combination, or normal skin types. The best part? The products come in a luxe cosmetics case that’s perfect for summer travels.

Vintner’s Daughter Limited-Edition Ritual and Renew Set $420 at Vintner's Daughter While mom is sure to appreciate any gift under the sun (it’s the thought that counts), we promise this splurge-worthy trio will blow her away. The cult-favorite brand has bundled up their Active Treatment Essence and Active Botanical Serum with a custom-made, botanical tea to create a morning and nighttime ritual that allows the skin (and the body) to recharge.

Homecourt Deluxe Trio $125 at Instagram Shop Make mom’s kitchen setup a little more luxe by scooping up this hand wash, hand cream, and candle. Not only is the packaging sleek and chic, but the formulas are also packed with moisturizing ingredients (shout out to glycerin), so her skin will stay hydrated and soft after a cleaning session. The bundle is available in four different scents: steeped rose, neroli leaf, cipres mint, and cece, aka cedarwood.

By Rosie Jane Beauty for Your Body Bundle $35 at By Rosie Jane Mom constantly on the go? Treat her to some much-needed quiet time by giving her all the makings for a peaceful bath setup. The body wash and body oil smell intoxicating—in the best way possible. They are formulated with the brand’s signature scent, Leila Lou, which has notes of jasmine and pear. Tell her to light the candle, run a bath, and re-center.

Bread Beauty Favorite Child Bundle $25 at Bread Beauty Supply Gifting mom with the miracle-working hair oil and hair cream will ensure you live up to the “favorite child” name. While these travel-sized minis are sure to put a smile on her face as is, you can up the ante on your gift by sneaking in two plane tickets for a child-mother getaway.

Diptyque Pekin Candle $78 at Diptyque Paris There’s no such thing as having too many candles—and this limited-edition option makes the perfect addition to any collection. The green tea and magnolia-scented candle is a nod to China and Beijing's imperial temples, while the gorgeous red packaging depicts the country’s sacred animal, the golden dragon.

Cartier Baiser Volé Perfum $149 at Cartier If you’re in the mood to really spoil mom, Cartier is the way to go. Their just-launched perfume is a slightly warmer variation of the OG Eau de Parfum thanks to notes of lily accord and tonka bean. That in mind, it still falls into the floral category.