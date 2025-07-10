Ask any person what kinds of nail colors they tend to gravitate toward in the summer months, and chances are they'll name a handful of bright colors and designs that perfectly match the carefree, laid-back energy of the season. Think butter yellow, lemon drop, fruit nails, or even pastel chrome. But if you're someone like Nicole Kidman—more specifically, Nicole Kidman attending the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025 runway show during Paris Couture—your ideal summer nail color might be something a little more atypical. Exhibit A: the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress was among many celebrities photographed doting around Paris this week, and instead of wearing a typical summer neutral on her nails, she opted for a vamp-y, dark manicure.

Kidman attended the Balenciaga show on July 9, and judging by the paparazzi photos, it seems the unofficial dress code was all-black. The actress wore a slightly oversized black suit and black sunglasses, complimenting the look with a manicure that featured either an all-black polish or a black cherry color with a reddish undertone.

Nicole Kidman appears at Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colors like black and dark cherry usually tend to trend in the cooler months since they match the moodiness of the season, but Kidman's nail choice just proves that there aren't really any rules when it comes to when you're allowed to wear a nail color, and that lighter neutrals don't always have to rule summer.

If you're like her and you simply can't wait until fall to break out your vamp-y colors, read ahead to shop some of my favorites.

