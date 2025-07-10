Nicole Kidman's Black Cherry Manicure Defies Summer Beauty Rules
Who says summer is just for bright nail colors?
Ask any person what kinds of nail colors they tend to gravitate toward in the summer months, and chances are they'll name a handful of bright colors and designs that perfectly match the carefree, laid-back energy of the season. Think butter yellow, lemon drop, fruit nails, or even pastel chrome. But if you're someone like Nicole Kidman—more specifically, Nicole Kidman attending the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025 runway show during Paris Couture—your ideal summer nail color might be something a little more atypical. Exhibit A: the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress was among many celebrities photographed doting around Paris this week, and instead of wearing a typical summer neutral on her nails, she opted for a vamp-y, dark manicure.
Kidman attended the Balenciaga show on July 9, and judging by the paparazzi photos, it seems the unofficial dress code was all-black. The actress wore a slightly oversized black suit and black sunglasses, complimenting the look with a manicure that featured either an all-black polish or a black cherry color with a reddish undertone.
Colors like black and dark cherry usually tend to trend in the cooler months since they match the moodiness of the season, but Kidman's nail choice just proves that there aren't really any rules when it comes to when you're allowed to wear a nail color, and that lighter neutrals don't always have to rule summer.
If you're like her and you simply can't wait until fall to break out your vamp-y colors, read ahead to shop some of my favorites.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.