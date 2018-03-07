These Are, Hands Down, the Best-Smelling Perfumes of 2018

You know how it goes: It's a new year, and a fresh crop of fragrances are again promising to be your go-to scent. But since sniffing your way through the entire Sephora perfume aisle is less than ideal, we did you a solid by combing through every fragrance of 2018—including the floral, fruity, woody, and sweet notes—for the ultimate breakdown of our (and soon to be your) favorite new scents.

Ahead, the 12 best-smelling perfumes to spritz this year, including a bright, mineral scent to carry into the summer, and a warm and spicy combo to prep for fall.

FLORAL



Proenza Schouler Arizona Eau de Parfum

Proenza Schouler Arizona Eau de Parfum, $100

Proenza Schouler’s first-ever scent hits the ideal middle ground between floral and sweet. Combining white cactus flower, jasmine, orange, and a touch of musk, it's a bright scent that we’ll be reaching for all summer long.



Nest Wisteria Blue

Nest Wisteria Blue, $72

Powdery notes of French wisteria, Bulgarian rose, and imperial jasmine leave skin with an airy, feminine scent that’s soft enough—yet still definitively floral—for year-round wear.



Eric Buterbaugh Florals Sultry Rose Eau de Parfum

Eric Buterbaugh Florals Sultry Rose Eau de Parfum, $295

A soft wash of rose is mixed with pepper, passionfruit, and a hint of vanilla for a warm, modern spin on an otherwise classic scent.

FRUITY

Kenzo World Eau de Toilette

Kenzo World Eau de Toilette, $72

You’d think this fruity-sweet combo would be cloying, but the blend of pear, almond blossom, and peony creates a decidedly intoxicating effect.



Tory Burch Just Like Heaven Extrait de Perfume

Tory Burch Just Like Heaven Extrait de Perfume, $108

Crisp notes of mandarin orange and rhubarb are rounded out by cool ylang-ylang in Tory Burch’s newest addition.



John Varvatos Artisan Pure

John Varvatos Artisan Pure, $69

John Varvatos' latest scent is anything but classic—lemon and orange are infused with rich notes of coffee tree flower and coriander seed for a truly fresh marriage of woody and fruity.

WOODY

Elizabeth and James Amethyst Eau de Perfume

Elizabeth and James Amethyst Eau de Perfume, $68

This spicy emulsion isn’t for the faint of heart—one spritz and skin is left with a heavy-lidded combination of tobacco, honeysuckle, and cedar that'll leave you feeling soft and warm.



Aura Mugler Eau de Parfum

Aura Mugler Eau de Parfum, $75

The gorgeous, smoky-sweet finish comes from notes of bittersweet rhubarb leaves, sugary vanilla, and smoldering botanical tiger liana—which makes its debut in Mugler's new signature scent.

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum, $230

Coffee, frangipani, and mahogany are accompanied by roasted barley and vanilla for a rich, just-brewed scent that smells exactly like a first cup of Starbucks feels.

SWEET

Jo Malone Honey & Crocus Cologne

Jo Malone Honey & Crocus Cologne, $70

This limited-edition, beautifully packaged scent from Jo Malone sparks images of warm tea and the English countryside (a place we've all obviously been), thanks to a blend of honey, lavender, and almond milk.



Ellis Brooklyn Sci-Fi Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Sci-Fi Eau de Parfum, $100

The classic sweetness of vanilla is sharpened by bergamot and green tea in Ellis Brooklyn’s warm and subtly spicy scent.



Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Hair Mist

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Hair Mist, $40

YSL’s much-loved, vibrant combination of coffee, vanilla, pink pepper, and orange blossom is now infused with argan oil to create a mist that leaves hair soft, shiny, and heavenly scented.