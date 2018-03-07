These Are, Hands Down, the Best-Smelling Perfumes of 2018

You know how it goes: It's a new year, and a fresh crop of fragrances are again promising to be your go-to scent. But since sniffing your way through the entire Sephora perfume aisle is less than ideal, we did you a solid by combing through every fragrance of 2018—including the floral, fruity, woody, and sweet notes—for the ultimate breakdown of our (and soon to be your) favorite new scents.
Ahead, the 12 best-smelling perfumes to spritz this year, including a bright, mineral scent to carry into the summer, and a warm and spicy combo to prep for fall.
Proenza Schouler Arizona Eau de Parfum
Proenza Schouler Arizona Eau de Parfum, $100
Proenza Schouler’s first-ever scent hits the ideal middle ground between floral and sweet. Combining white cactus flower, jasmine, orange, and a touch of musk, it's a bright scent that we’ll be reaching for all summer long.
Nest Wisteria Blue
Nest Wisteria Blue, $72
Powdery notes of French wisteria, Bulgarian rose, and imperial jasmine leave skin with an airy, feminine scent that’s soft enough—yet still definitively floral—for year-round wear.
Eric Buterbaugh Florals Sultry Rose Eau de Parfum
Eric Buterbaugh Florals Sultry Rose Eau de Parfum, $295
A soft wash of rose is mixed with pepper, passionfruit, and a hint of vanilla for a warm, modern spin on an otherwise classic scent.
Kenzo World Eau de Toilette
Kenzo World Eau de Toilette, $72
You’d think this fruity-sweet combo would be cloying, but the blend of pear, almond blossom, and peony creates a decidedly intoxicating effect.
Tory Burch Just Like Heaven Extrait de Perfume
Tory Burch Just Like Heaven Extrait de Perfume, $108
Crisp notes of mandarin orange and rhubarb are rounded out by cool ylang-ylang in Tory Burch’s newest addition.
John Varvatos Artisan Pure
John Varvatos Artisan Pure, $69
John Varvatos' latest scent is anything but classic—lemon and orange are infused with rich notes of coffee tree flower and coriander seed for a truly fresh marriage of woody and fruity.
Elizabeth and James Amethyst Eau de Perfume
Elizabeth and James Amethyst Eau de Perfume, $68
This spicy emulsion isn’t for the faint of heart—one spritz and skin is left with a heavy-lidded combination of tobacco, honeysuckle, and cedar that'll leave you feeling soft and warm.
Aura Mugler Eau de Parfum
Aura Mugler Eau de Parfum, $75
The gorgeous, smoky-sweet finish comes from notes of bittersweet rhubarb leaves, sugary vanilla, and smoldering botanical tiger liana—which makes its debut in Mugler's new signature scent.
Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum, $230
Coffee, frangipani, and mahogany are accompanied by roasted barley and vanilla for a rich, just-brewed scent that smells exactly like a first cup of Starbucks feels.
Jo Malone Honey & Crocus Cologne
Jo Malone Honey & Crocus Cologne, $70
This limited-edition, beautifully packaged scent from Jo Malone sparks images of warm tea and the English countryside (a place we've all obviously been), thanks to a blend of honey, lavender, and almond milk.
Ellis Brooklyn Sci-Fi Eau de Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn Sci-Fi Eau de Parfum, $100
The classic sweetness of vanilla is sharpened by bergamot and green tea in Ellis Brooklyn’s warm and subtly spicy scent.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Hair Mist
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Hair Mist, $40
YSL’s much-loved, vibrant combination of coffee, vanilla, pink pepper, and orange blossom is now infused with argan oil to create a mist that leaves hair soft, shiny, and heavenly scented.