The 5 Best Fiber Mascaras That Will Double Your Lash Volume

Thicker, fuller, longer.

image
By Chloe Metzger
image
Stocksy

If you want thicker, longer-looking lashes, you’ve got two options: Get a set of lash extensions, or get yourself a good fiber mascara. If you’re cheap and busy, may I suggest the latter?

Fiber mascara is essentially the same as a “regular” mascara, except that the formula is filled with tiny nylon, silk, or rayon fibers that adhere to your lashes to make them look noticeably denser and more voluminous with each swipe. The only downside? Each of these five cult-favorite formulas will make you want to take a billion selfies after you wriggle them on. You've been warned.

1 This Two-In-One Mascara
image
Courtesy of Brand

L'Oréal Voluminous X Fiber Mascara, $11

SHOP IT

Fact: I'm wearing this mascara right now, because it's that freaking good. The dual-ended formula (which comes in black, soft black, and blackest black) has a mascara-like primer on one side and a fiber-filled mascara on the other side, so you can build intensity fast, without fumbling.

2 This Volumizing Formula
image
Courtesy of Brand

Dior Diorshow Mascara, $30

SHOP IT

Not only does this cult-favorite mascara contain just enough itty-bitty fibers to plump up your lashes without looking fake, but it's also housed in a proprietary "Air-Lock" tube that keeps the formula fresh and your XXL lashes, clump free. Another bonus: It's available in black, brown, and navy blue

3 This Two-Step Kit
image
Courtesy of Brand

Mia Adora 3D Fiber Lash Mascara, $20

SHOP IT

There’s a reason why this kit has more than 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon: It gives your lashes major, major volume at an affordable price. Just swipe on a coat of the magnifying gel, then brush on the dry 3D fibers, then apply another coat of the gel to seal it all in.

4 This Fiber-Only Formula
image
Courtesy of Brand

Make Up For Ever Lash Fibers, $21

SHOP IT

If you’re already in love with your current mascara and can’t bear to part with it, try this fiber-filled primer, which pre-loads your lashes with lasting length and volume. Just wriggle it through your lashes, let it semi-dry for 15 seconds, then apply your favorite mascara as usual for an amped-up effect.

5 This Lengthening Mascara
image
Courtesy of Brand

Maybelline Illegal Length Fiber Extensions Mascara, $8

SHOP IT

If you're not into the super-thick lash look, try this lengthening mascara, which uses a skinny brush (and a hefty dose of fibers) to deliver four millimeters of measurable extension, without the bulk of a volumizing formula.

