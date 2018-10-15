The 5 Best Fiber Mascaras That Will Double Your Lash Volume

If you want thicker, longer-looking lashes, you’ve got two options: Get a set of lash extensions, or get yourself a good fiber mascara. If you’re cheap and busy, may I suggest the latter?



Fiber mascara is essentially the same as a “regular” mascara, except that the formula is filled with tiny nylon, silk, or rayon fibers that adhere to your lashes to make them look noticeably denser and more voluminous with each swipe. The only downside? Each of these five cult-favorite formulas will make you want to take a billion selfies after you wriggle them on. You've been warned.