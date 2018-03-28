The 6 Best Waterproof Mascaras That Don't Require a Sander to Remove

Historically, waterproof mascaras have gotten a pretty bad rap—and rightfully so. Not only do they require a power sander to fully remove, but it's almost a guarantee that they'll take out a few of your lashes in the process. Basically, unless you're getting married or going deep-sea diving, waterproof is almost never worth the hassle.

At least, that's what I used to think, before I discovered a new breed of budge-proof mascaras that wash off (relatively) easily and actually feel good on your eyes, thanks to formulas filled with lash-softening conditioners and water-soluble pigments. And through a ton of trial-and-error, I've found the best of the best long-wear mascaras you'll actually want to swipe on, no silent prayer to the beauty gods, required.

