The 6 Best Waterproof Mascaras That Don't Require a Sander to Remove

All-day length and volume, without having to rip out your lashes at the end of the day.

Historically, waterproof mascaras have gotten a pretty bad rap—and rightfully so. Not only do they require a power sander to fully remove, but it's almost a guarantee that they'll take out a few of your lashes in the process. Basically, unless you're getting married or going deep-sea diving, waterproof is almost never worth the hassle.

At least, that's what I used to think, before I discovered a new breed of budge-proof mascaras that wash off (relatively) easily and actually feel good on your eyes, thanks to formulas filled with lash-softening conditioners and water-soluble pigments. And through a ton of trial-and-error, I've found the best of the best long-wear mascaras you'll actually want to swipe on, no silent prayer to the beauty gods, required.

1 This Natural-Finish Formula
Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula, $17; sephora.com.

Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula, $17

SHOP IT

Waterproof mascara is your best wingman until the point when you're forced to scrub it off your face at the end of the night. Luckily, Clinique's formula has enough staying power to hold its ground (and give your lashes subtle, natural-looking volume) on a sweaty evening out, but still rinse off cleanly with makeup remover when you get home.

2 This Lengthening Formula
Designed for those of us who aren't blessed with Bambi lashes, Covergirl's new Lash Blast formula lengthens stubby lashes with a twirl of its fanning wand. Use for the best effect at events where you want to keep all eyes on your eyes. 

The Super Sizer by Lash Blash Waterproof Mascara, $7; covergirl.com.

CoverGirl The Super Sizer by Lash Blash Waterproof Mascara, $7

SHOP IT

At best, most lengthening mascaras do approximately nothing. At worst, they leave you with a spider-leg effect that looks good on Twiggy and only Twiggy. But this drugstore formula really does give you a flattering, extension-level finish, thanks to its inverted fanning wand, which lifts and coats each lash in rich, long-lasting pigment.

3 This Curling Formula
If a great curl is your aim, the slightly drier formula of this Dior mascara will help you maintain the shape of your lashes without clumping or flaking. 

Dior Diorshow Iconic Curl Collection, $30; amazon.com.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Curl Collection Waterproof, $30

SHOP IT

The combination of a thick, curved spoolie and Dior's classic, fast-dry formula turns this curling mascara into a magic wand for stick-straight lashes. For insane shapes that truly last all day and night, use a lash curler first, then immediately swipe on two coats of mascara.

4 This Thickening Formula

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara Waterproof, $7

SHOP IT

I rarely like to use the word "sensational" to describe anything other than my in-shower singing, but this budge-proof mascara really does merit the compliment, thanks to its dual-sided brush. One end features curved, ultra-thick bristles that layer on the mascara for volume and curl, while the other has short, comb-like bristles to de-clump and separate. The result? Gorgeous, genuinely sensational lashes that rival a set of falsies—except they won't fall off halfway through dinner.

5 This Everday Formula
Those who are easily emotional and/or living in a monsoon climate will love the outstanding moisture-proofing of this inky noir formula. That's not to mention the mini-brush which reaches even the baby lashes along the inner corner of your eye. Bobbi Brown Intensifying Longwear Mascara, $28; sephora.com.
Bobbi Brown Intensifying Longwear Mascara, $30

SHOP IT

Those who are easily emotional (what up, my brethren) and/or live in a literal rainforest will appreciate the outstanding moisture-proofing of this inky formula. And even if your lashes have never felt the touch of involuntary water, you'll still fall in love with the surprisingly skinny wand tip, which allows you to reach even the tiniest of lashes along the inner corners of your eyes.

6 This All-in-One Formula
Givenchy's sound byte-shaped brush undulates rather than arching or sweeping lashes. Too weird to visualize? The twisted head is suited to hit those hard-to-reach areas of your eyes, and easily separates, lengthens, curls, and lifts—a holy grail lash effect. 

Givenchy Noir Couture 4-in-1 Waterproof Mascara, $33; sephora.com.

Givenchy Noir Couture 4-in-1 Waterproof Mascara, $33

SHOP IT

Givenchy's sound bite–shaped brush (yes, that's a thing) manages to do the seemingly impossible: separate, lengthen, curl, and thicken, all without leaving behind clumps. How? The weird shape of the spoolie perfectly cups each lash as you swipe through them, leaving you with a truly perfect-looking coat of mascara that won't flake or smudge.

