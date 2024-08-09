Simone Biles Gets Candid About Her Experience With "Baby Botox"
Her eyebrows had a mind of their own.
Simone Biles posted a Get Ready With Me video on TikTok a few days ago, in which she revealed a pretty "funny story" about the one and only time she tried out an injectable—and we love it when celebrities get candid about Botox experiences.
"For my 27th birthday, I got botox, like baby botox, just right here in like my T zone, and I did not like it, so I haven't got it again," the super-decorated gymnast told her fans before explaining what exactly didn't go down well with her.
"It's because I would be standing at practice, and then my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this," Biles said. She then demonstrated by moving her eyebrow into an exaggerated arch, adding, "And then [my teammate] would be like, 'Simone, your eyebrow's doing it again,' and I would be like, 'I feel it,' and I couldn't get it back down."
She continued, "it would go back down in, like, 20 seconds. And it would randomly do that. And so, like, I have no idea, but now I can do all the facial [expressions], so I'm not doing that again."
@simonebilesowens ♬ original sound - Simone Biles
Although botox (botulinum toxin) injections are considered generally safe, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, no cosmetic procedure is entirely without potential side effects.
The ASPS cites "temporary facial weakness or drooping," which could be what Biles experienced, as well as other potential side effects of botox injections such as redness, bruising, nausea, or flu-like symptoms.
Of course, if you're considering botox, daxxify, or any other cosmetic treatment, you should always consult with a qualified health professional such as a board-certified dermatologist to understand the risks before getting an injection.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
