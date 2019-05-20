Cameron Diaz

While Diaz has "no judgment on how people feel good," she encourages others to understand the reasoning behind procedures like botox.

"They're to help people feel a little bit better about themselves," Diaz says in her tome, The Longevity Book. "If they do feel better about themselves, then those procedures have worked. I have no problem with that. And [in] a lot of instances, it does make you look like you've taken a nap...or that you might be a little younger than you looked maybe the day before."