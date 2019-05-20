They did not hold back.
From those who swear by it to those who've sworn off of it, botox is a controversial topic. Even dermatologists have differing opinions on the the treatment: "Botox is a neurotoxin that paralyzes the muscle," Dr. Fredric Brandt, a New York- and Miami-based dermatologist, told MarieClaire.com. "After people use it, they start losing volume in their face, and that accelerates the appearance of aging." On the other hand, many dermatologists are proponents of the practice, and believe when done consistently, it can keep your face forever young. This explains why botox was one of the most popular aesthetic treatments of 2018, and more than six million Botox treatments are administered every year.
Celebrities, who face (no pun intended) so much pressure from the public eye, have talked openly about their thoughts on botox. No matter where you stand on the matter, you've got to give these these famous ladies props for not mincing words about the face-freezing injectable. Read on for their real thoughts.
Halle Berry believes that botox is a personal choice. "I think that's something everyone needs to decide for herself," Berry told InStyle Magazine. "I'm not going to preach about whether it is good or bad. What I don't agree with is young people doing it. When I heard a girl talk about getting Botox for her bat mitzvah, I thought my head was going to blow off!"
In an interview with Haper's Bazaar, Emma Watson got really real about the pressure Hollywood puts on image, and maintaining her happiness. "L.A. scares the crap out of me. I feel if I have to work out four hours a day, and count the calories of everything I put in my mouth, and have Botox at 22, and obsess about how I look the whole time, I will go mad, I will absolutely lose it."
In a Byrdie interview, Olivia Wilde was asked about which beauty trends she loathes, and botox was one of them. "Oh gosh, I mean, I'm not into plastic surgery, which I would categorize as a beauty trend. I think a lot of the fillers freak me out, and Botox makes everyone look like a wax candle, kind of like Madame Tussaud-esque weird—I can't get down with it. I mean, I don't want to be judgmental, but at the moment, that's a beauty trend I loathe."
During a 2014 InStyle Magazine interview Sofia Vergara was asked how she feels about botox. "If it makes you happier and more confident, then why not? But I also think you have to do your research, so you know what to expect—that you'll look fresher but not necessarily younger. I don't want to age, but hey, what can you do? It's a natural process. I'm trying to do it gracefully."
"I’m not going to lie to myself, past a certain age, creams work on the texture of your skin but, in order to restore elasticity, all I can really count on is vitamin injections, botox, and collagen," she told InStyle Magazine in an interview. "I have a very simple, healthy life, which works miracles. I drink a lot of water, watch what I eat, and exercise… but I owe the quality of my skin to my cosmetic surgeon.”
"I have had Botox and I liked it when it was good," Debi Mazar told Into The Gloss. "It’s hit or miss.... As an actress, I really need to have the facial movement and Botox takes it all away. But I actually metabolize the stuff really quickly, so it only lasts three weeks to a month. Why bother paying all that money?"
In Ladies Home Journal Magazine, Brooke Shields says that she tried botox, but is cautious about doing it again. "I want laser treatment because I'm not a fan of my wrinkles. But I have to find someone with a light touch. I'm scared I'll end up looking like the Joker."
In a November 2008 People Magazine article, former Miss America Vanessa Williams, who was 45 at the time, was asked if she used botox, and her response was: "I use it very sparingly. I want to look natural."
Amanda Peet credits being a mom as the reason she's avoided the treatment. “I’ve never gotten Botox or fillers,” Peet said on SiriusXM’s “Conversations with Maria Menounos.” “I’ve never done anything to my face that’s ‘invasive.’ I think it has a lot to do with having two girls...I’ve certainly spent a lot of time and money doing other stuff, and I certainly am vain!”
"I feel like I’m getting younger all the time," Pamela Anderson told People. “I am the last person to try Botox but I did. I felt like my eyes sunk into my head so far that I didn’t look look like me anymore! I’m not into all that stuff...I think a little bit of maintenance is good. There are things we can do to perk ourselves up. Some people go too far. I’m not obsessed."
Christie Brinkley is a fan of fillers in small doses, and has admitted that trying botox for the first time on her face made her feel depressed. "Botox, the first time around, didn’t go so well," she told New Beauty Magazine. “I actually started to feel depressed. My face lacked expression. I will never do it again in my forehead.” Though, according to the mag, she did try botox again—just not on her face. She had a treatment on her neck bands, an area that doesn’t come with the threat of totally changing your expression.
Naomi Watts is on the fence about whether botox is for her. "Personally, I feel for me it’s tough to do botox—but it’s also tough not to! Sometimes, I think I need the help. Whatever anyone else chooses is fine with me, no judgment," she told New Beauty Magazine . “Of course, I want to look the best I can, but I am playing characters that should match my age and the women and the material that I am interested in are usually going through something. I have to be able to live in my face and tell the story of the character I’ve taken on. But…I’ll never say never.”
"I haven’t done anything to my face like fillers or Botox, but it’s fine if people want to do that," Amy Sedaris told Into The Gloss. "For me, if you’re trying to do something that doesn’t look obvious, why are you even doing it? I went to a party recently and two people that had just moved to New York were talking, and I had no idea who they were—I’m not exaggerating. Then when I heard their voices, I was like, Oh my God. I know you! Their hair was dyed, their faces just disappeared—they looked fantastic, but it just canceled out their features so nothing stood out. I’m just afraid I would get it and just want more and more and more. But who knows? Maybe 10 years from now I’ll want some voodoo done, and I’ll like it."
While Diaz has "no judgment on how people feel good," she encourages others to understand the reasoning behind procedures like botox.
"They're to help people feel a little bit better about themselves," Diaz says in her tome, The Longevity Book. "If they do feel better about themselves, then those procedures have worked. I have no problem with that. And [in] a lot of instances, it does make you look like you've taken a nap...or that you might be a little younger than you looked maybe the day before."
"I want my kids to know when I'm pissed, when I'm happy, and when I'm confounded," the Oscar-winning actress said to ELLE. "Your face tells a story and it shouldn't be a story about your drive to the doctor's office."
Cox, whose previously revealed that she got Botox, has had some plastic surgery regrets. "I was trying to keep up with getting older and trying to chase that [youth]," Cox explained during her appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. "It's something you can't keep up with. Sometimes you find yourself trying [to stop the aging process] and then you look at a picture of yourself and you go, Oh god, I look horrible. I have done things that I regret and luckily there are things that dissolve and go away. So that's good because it's not always been my best look."
"I don't believe it makes people look better," Moore tells Allure when asked about cosmetic procedures, like botox. "I think it just makes them look like they had something done to their face, and I don't think we find that instinctually appealing."
This is how Kate Winslet reacted when asked by Harpers Bazaar if she's tried Botox: "Oh f*ck no!"
"We've been so conditioned now to never see a real human face, one that moves, with its original teeth," Fey told Town & Country. "Sometimes we forget that there is a choice. I choose not to do this. It's like wearing multiple pairs of Spanx: Good for you, not for me. Not mandatory."
"I got Botox because people kept saying 'Are you OK' and I'm like, 'I'm fine, why?'" she revealed on Live with Kelly and Michael. 'You look like you're angry.' I was like, 'Then it's time to get Botox.'"
"I've tried a lot of things, but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference," Kidman tells TV Movie. "I have also tried botox. I didn't like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don't use it anymore–I can move my forehead again!"
"I don't like botox," Paltrow tells Cosmopolitan UK. "I think on some faces it works, but it's when you can really see it that it starts to look fake. I think people look at tiny patches of their face and try to fix everything–they've lost the plot!"
"I don't believe in Botox, especially when [people] do it so young," Hayek tells People. "They destroy themselves. They keep telling young girls, 'Do it young, so you never get wrinkles.' No, your face is going to fall. You'll have to keep getting more and more and more each time. So if you're going to do it, I recommend doing it as late as you can."
"Face-lifts and botox are very different, one's more extreme," she tells New York. "I'm 30, going to be 31 in a couple of days, and I don't want to knock that stuff—to each their own. But I also feel like there's a look. When you start doing that, you start looking the same as everyone else. Because unfortunately, you're conforming to something and your face doesn't move. Everybody's faces blending into each other and the more surgery you do, with the big lips, skinny nose and tight brow—why would you want to look like everybody else [in Hollywood]?"
"I was the first person to ever admit that I did botox, and my Mom was upset," the model told Harper's Bazaar. "I said, 'Mom everybody does it,' and she was like, 'Yeah but they don't say it.' So if I was the first one to tell the truth about using it then, why would I lie about it now?"
"Everybody f*cking does it," Wright tells the Telegraph. "I suppose I can't say 'everybody' because I don't know for sure, but come on. It's just the tiniest sprinkle of botox twice a year. I think most women do 10 units, but that freezes the face and you can't move it. This is just one unit, and it's just sprinkled here and there to take the edge off... Perhaps it's not wise to put that in a magazine? But I ain't hiding anything."
Aniston worries that it's easy to lose perspective when it comes to treatments like botox. "Why would you want to atrophy muscles anyway?" she poses to InStyle. "If you don't work out, eventually everything drops."
"I'm totally not against plastic surgery," she told Nightline in 2010. "I've tried botox before. That's the only thing that I've done."
Sharon Osbourne is outspoken about her love for botox. On her eponymous show she admitted that she has gotten the treatment, going even further to call it “one of the best things that has ever been created for cosmetic surgery.”