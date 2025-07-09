Cardi B Wore a Fishtail Braid That Made Her Look Like a Literal Angel

Celebrities work hard, but none of them are working as hard as Cardi B is during Paris Haute Couture Week. The "Outside" rapper has really taken the lyrics to her new song to heart over the last few days and has stepped out wearing more show-stopping looks than I can count. She started off the week at the Schiaparelli show wearing a sculptural gown and a sleek blunt bob, and right after that, she wore a ruby red dress with 3D flowers attached, pulling her hair back into a slick bun with stylized baby hairs. On July 8, she switched things up again, attending Ashi Studio's Fall/Winter 2025 showcase wearing a fishtail braid that made her look like a literal angel.

Cardi attended the show wearing a white, lace, high-neck gown with an asymmetrical hem. She wore it with a long fishtail braid that was pulled to the left side of her face and styled with a middle part and two small pieces of hair that framed her face. Per Instagram, it looks like all of Cardi's hair looks over the last week have been courtesy of her longtime hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.

Cardi B attends Ashi Studio's Fall/Winter 2025 showcase on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fishtail braids may look complicated, but they're much easier to achieve than they get credit for, so if you're hoping to get the look at home and you obviously don't have the help of a professional, don't panic. Read ahead to check out a few products that'll come in handy for recreating a fishtail braid at home.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray $25.20 at Amazon US This'll just add a bit of volume to your hair, and help give your braid a lived-in look. Tresemmé Extra Hold Hairspray $6 at Target Once you're done weaving, spray a light layer of this on top to keep all the hairs in place. Goody Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties $2 at Target Keep the end of your braid secure with an elastic tie that won't pull on the hair or create tangles.

