Cardi B Wore a Fishtail Braid That Made Her Look Like a Literal Angel
Her glam has been popping off all week.
Celebrities work hard, but none of them are working as hard as Cardi B is during Paris Haute Couture Week. The "Outside" rapper has really taken the lyrics to her new song to heart over the last few days and has stepped out wearing more show-stopping looks than I can count. She started off the week at the Schiaparelli show wearing a sculptural gown and a sleek blunt bob, and right after that, she wore a ruby red dress with 3D flowers attached, pulling her hair back into a slick bun with stylized baby hairs. On July 8, she switched things up again, attending Ashi Studio's Fall/Winter 2025 showcase wearing a fishtail braid that made her look like a literal angel.
Cardi attended the show wearing a white, lace, high-neck gown with an asymmetrical hem. She wore it with a long fishtail braid that was pulled to the left side of her face and styled with a middle part and two small pieces of hair that framed her face. Per Instagram, it looks like all of Cardi's hair looks over the last week have been courtesy of her longtime hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.
Fishtail braids may look complicated, but they're much easier to achieve than they get credit for, so if you're hoping to get the look at home and you obviously don't have the help of a professional, don't panic. Read ahead to check out a few products that'll come in handy for recreating a fishtail braid at home.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.