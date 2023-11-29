No matter what products you use or how diligent you are about your skincare routine, everyone finds themselves, from time to time, looking for a product that will support elasticity and make skin look smoother and more supple. Aging, pregnancy, and even simply looking at your phone can raise the need for a skin tightening cream, so these versatile products can be formulated for use anywhere on the body, from head to toe.

"Skin tightening creams are topical products designed to improve the firmness and elasticity of the skin, so that the skin looks firmer and smoother," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche. "These creams typically contain active ingredients that are believed to provide a firmer and tighter look to the skin."

Such active ingredients, she says, include Pink Pepperslim, which she says "shows promise in actually reducing the circumference of the waist," though she does note that "skin-tightening creams are primarily designed to improve the firmness and elasticity of the skin, but generally do not have the ability to burn fat or reduce body weight."

Dr. Guanche also states that while the impact of a skin tightening cream "can vary depending on the specific product, individual skin type, and other factors," it's still possible to see results, particularly if you're using a high-quality option.

"With consistent use of a quality skin tightening cream, a person may experience temporary skin tightening, improved skin elasticity, reduced fine lines and wrinkles, and improved skin texture," she concludes. "In other words, the appearance of the skin improves."

Below, Dr. Guanche explains how to use a skin tightening cream and where it's best to apply one. Plus, we list some of the best skin tightening creams money can buy, including options for the face, neck, body. Smooth skin awaits.

How to Use a Skin Tightening Cream

Where to Use a Skin Tightening Cream

First, it's important to determine the part of your body you're targeting when applying a skin tightening cream. Options include the face, neck, and decolletage, which are all prone to wrinkles and fine lines over time. Dr. Guanche adds that other popular areas include the "arms, abdomen, and waist, and thighs and buttocks," or anywhere else on the body "where individuals may be concerned about sagging or loose skin."

Because these creams are often made for specific parts of the body, it's important to apply them only on the areas intended. Creams intended for the legs or buttocks, for instance ("where the skin is relatively thick and less sensitive, according to Dr. Guanche), should not be applied on the face, where skin is more sensitive.

Dr. Guanche also says it's best to "exercise caution when using skin-tightening creams near the genital area, and to avoid applying skin-tightening creams to areas with open wounds, cuts, or broken skin." She also recommends avoiding skin tightening creams if you have allergies or sensitive skin, because the active ingredients in some formulas can cause a tingling sensation.

Technique

Once again, Dr. Guanche reminds us that before applying the product to skin, it's best to "always start by reading the product's instructions and guidelines provided by the manufacturer." And, if you're still concerned or if you have allergies or sensitive skin, she recommends patch testing first.

Once you're ready and confident, she advises, "Begin with clean, dry skin and apply the skin tightening cream to the specific areas of concern. If it's a body cream, apply it to areas such as the arms, abdomen, thighs, or buttocks. Use the recommended amount and massage the cream into the skin using gentle, upward motions. This can help improve circulation and enhance the absorption of the product. It's a good practice to wash your hands after applying the cream to avoid transferring the product to unintended areas, especially if the cream contains potent ingredients. And lastly, be consistent and follow with SPF!" This is especially crucial on exposed areas of skin like the arms, neck, and face.

Getting Results

If you're not seeing tighter skin right away, don't fret. Dr. Guanche says, "The timeline for seeing results from a skin tightening cream can vary significantly depending on several factors, including the specific product, individual skin type, the severity of the skin concerns, and how consistently the product is used." In other words, like all skincare products, skin tightening creams don't work miracles overnight.

However, if you've been at it for months and are still not witnessing any change, Dr. Guanche advises "consulting with a dermatologist."

The Best Skin Tightening Creams

Best Daily Skin Tightening Cream SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 242 Visit Site Skinceuticals’ products are known to pack a punch, so consider opting for this cream if you want to combat aging, sagging, and uneven skin tone. The formula is filled with essential lipids including cholesterol, ceramides, and fatty acids, all of which contribute to supple skin but diminish over time as we age. The cream also contains essential oils that fight environmental damage and Vitamin E, which helps repair and strengthen the skin barrier. Pros: potent; free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and dyes; fresh scent Cons: expensive Customer Review: "No other moisturizer I've used has helped me consistently use tret/retinol every night without waking up like a scaly mess. This does and it's so rich but doesn't weigh you down and make you oily." -Dermstore

Best Skin Tightening Cream for Thighs MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift & Firm Booty Mask $49 at Ulta “Two of my favorite skin tightening creams are from the body care brand, MAELYS and feature one of the active ingredients I mentioned, Pink Pepperslim,” says Dr. Guanche. “Both are targeted for specific issues rather than being an all-over cream, which I love.” The first of these products is this cream for the buttocks and thighs, which she says “helps to visibly tighten and reduce the look of fatty skin.” Reviewers particularly like the impact that the mask has on cellulite and postpartum weight gain, but warn that the cream has a warming, tingling effect. Pros: expert-approved; fights the appearance of celllulite Cons: warming sensation—patch test first, particularly if you have sensitive skin Customer Review: "I have been using this product for over a year and it has helped me tremendously with my cellulite on the back of my thighs. It does leave a warm sensation after application but nothing too serious. I use twice a day and will continue to do so. Worth every penny." -Ulta

Best Post-Partum Skin Tightening Cream MAËLYS Cosmetics B-FLAT Belly Firming Cream Visit Site This is Dr. Guanche’s other favorite from MAËLYS. She says, “It’s made specifically for the belly area and is perfect for any postpartum moms, because in addition to tightening, it fades the look of stretch marks.” Indeed, dozens of reviewers on both Ulta and MAËLYS’ website rave about how this cream helped reduce the appearance of stretch marks, excess skin, and uneven skin tone on their stomach after childbirth. Dr. Guanche adds that, like her other recommendation, this formula has “has gone through consumer and clinical testing to ensure efficacy,” so you can rest assured it’s safe. Pros: great for postpartum self-care; expert-approved Cons: has a warming effect—patch test before use Customer Review: "I was scared to purchase because of the 'burning' reviews. Does it burn? Yes. Is it intense? No. The sensation goes away quickly. However, I understand that some people may be more sensitive to the product than others. I am on my second bottle. I feel like it is smoothing the skin on my belly." -Ulta

Best Scented Skin Tightening Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (8.1 fl. oz.) Visit Site The name of this wildly popular cream may make you think it’s just for the buttocks and thighs, but it’s perfect for the entire body. Infused with rich butters, oils, and antioxidants, it supports the appearance of supple, tightened skin because of how moisturizing it is. To be specific, the formula includes coconut oil, cupuaçu butter, acai oil, mica, and guarana, all of which support hydrated skin that looks even and lifted. The brand recommends massaging the formula in a circular motion for optimal results and enhanced circulation. Pros: moisturizing; firming; popular scent; a little goes a long way Cons: scent is popular but strong, so may interfere with perfume and other fragranced products Customer Review: "I am a swimmer. So chlorine is my DNA. My skin was sooo dry. After this past year, I began using this and I am in love! I have more bright, plump, and hydrated skin. Also smells so good." -Sephora

Best Thick Skin Tightening Cream SiO Cryo Body Cream $50 at Macy's I absolutely love SiO’s line of anti aging products, from their wrinkle patches to their daily creams, and this formula is no exception. It promises to promote the appearance of tightened, youthful skin through its use of standout ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen, which smoothes fine lines; plankton marine extract, which enhances fluid retention; and shea butter, which moisturizes and soothers while protecting the skin barrier. It also contains glycerin and camellia japonica flower, both of which combat signs of aging. The cream is safe for daily use, morning and night, and works on all skin types. Pros: fresh, subtle scent; a little goes a long way; editor-approved Cons: one user found it too thick Customer Review: "I love the product, my skin feels great after I use it. My skin texture seems improved as well. I love the smell—fresh without being perfumey." -Macy's

Best Skin Tightening Cream for Bust Eisenberg Paris Neck, Bustline, and Breast Cream $162 at Eisenberg Paris This is the cream I’ve been using lately for my neck and décolleté, and I’ve absolutely in love with it. It comes in a generously sized jar that lasts for ages, especially considering how little of the cream is needed per application. While the formula is thick and creamy enough to immediately feel moisturizing, it’s also not so thick that it clogs my pores—something that’s a particular concern for me, considering my combination skin. I’ve already noticed an improvement in the appearance of sleep wrinkles on my chest, and my neck feels smooth and luxurious after each and every use. Pros: editor-approved; rich; doesn't clog pores; a little goes a long way; lifting Cons: expensive

Best Skin Tightening Cream for Eye Area Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift (0.85 oz.) $74 at Dermstore The skin around the eyes is among the most sensitive on the body. It’s thin, prone to visible signs of aging, and can become saggy or discolored for a number of reasons, including dehydration, lack of sleep, and genetics. If you’re in the market for an eye cream that tightens loose, sagging skin, consider this eye lifting treatment from Dermalogica. Its formula contains wild indigo seed, which evens out discoloration, along with hydrating ingredients like jojoba, hyaluronic acid, and algae. Pros: lighting; firming; highly rated; comes with a cooling applicator Cons: small container Customer Review: "Calms the puffiness under my eyes every morning! The cool applicator feels invigorating. A must have product!" -Dermstore

Best Luxury Skin Tightening Cream Sisley Paris Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge Concentrated Firming Body Cream, 150ml $435 at Net a Porter I’m a huge fan of Sisley Paris’ luxe skincare products. They each have a rich consistency that hydrates without ever clogging pores, they melt into the skin and quickly dry matte, and they have a subtle, fresh scent that never irritates. This firming body cream is specifically for areas like the arms, stomach, and thighs, where skin can age and appear loose if not properly hydrated. This formula strengthens skin using ingredients like soy fiber, dill, and soy protein complex, resulting in enhanced elasticity. Pros: luxury; non-oily; editor-approved; a little goes a long way Cons: expensive Customer Review: "This is very pricey, but very little goes a long way. Definitely more concentrated than other body cream. Absolute luxury and pampering. I am instantly hooked. Leaves body moisturized without having to wait for the cream to be absorbed or dry down." -Bloomingdale's

Best Retinol Skin Tightening Cream Paula's Choice CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment $64 at Dermstore $64 at Amazon $64 at dermstore Paula’s Choice is another brand I love for their potent, effective skincare solutions that contain clinically tested ingredients. This lightweight product, per its name, contains one percent retinol, meaning that it speeds up the skin regeneration process to reveal smoother, tighter skin. It’s great for acne, hyperpigmentation, scar reduction, and, of course, anti-aging. To use, start small, especially since retinol can cause irritation in those who aren’t yet used to it. Apply two to three times a week in the beginning, then gradually increase frequency as your skin becomes acclimated. Pros: clinically tested ingredients; potent; helps with a number of skin issues Cons: may cause irritation and sun sensitivity Customer Review: "I love this retinol because it's gentle on my sensitive skin, but works well. I didn't break out at all while transitioning onto it like I have when using other brands. I've bought again and again because it's so good!" -Dermstore

Best Skin Tightening Cream for Neck StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS 50ml $109 at Dermstore This cream is a favorite among reviewers for its ability to diminish the appearance of sleep wrinkles, crepey skin, and unevenness after regulat, sustained use (the brand says to give it at least four weeks). It’s especially effective for the neck and décolleté areas, so it’s super easy to slather on as a way of capping off your morning and evening skincare routines. The formula’s secret? It contains ingredients that not only hydrate skin in the short term, but promote better moisture retention so you can enjoy supple skin for the long haul. Pros: clinically tested; popular among reviewers; long-term, lasting results; lightweight formula Cons: expensive Customer Review: "Works way better than anticipated and a great value for the money. I would definitely buy this again and recommend it. Applies easily and isn't greasy. This product absorbs well and feels great once applied." -Dermstore

Meet the Expert