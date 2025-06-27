I've never met a Rihanna hairstyle I don't like—but her most recent updo is up there on my list of favorites. On June 27, the entrepreneur attended the Dior presentation during Paris Fashion Week, with her partner, A$AP Rocky by her side. Rihanna, who announced her third pregnancy just a few weeks earlier at the Met Gala, was dressed in a button-up shirt, grey slacks, and a long trench coat from the brand. Still, the Fenty Beauty founder’s hairstyle was what really had me in a frenzy, as it combines three trendy summer hair trends into one gorgeous look.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive for Dior Hommes Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer’s hair was first styled into a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo. A high bun was flanked by curtain bangs on each side of her face, giving the bun a sexy bed-head spin. As with everything she does, Rihanna added a bit of flair to the look, incorporating baby braids and twists throughout. Even better? When she turned around, the back of the updo also appeared to be braided. The singer opted out of any bejeweled hair clips or ties, instead choosing a few ear cuffs and yellow-framed sunglasses to complete the look.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrive for Dior Hommes Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson-inspired updos are slowly making a return to the zeitgeist, after having a moment in 2022, following the premiere of Pam & Tommy. Since then, the messy bun hairstyle has been spotted on celebrities ranging from Megan Good and Millie Bobby Brown to Kim Kardashian. The magic of the style lies in its versatility. The look has been achieved on every hair texture from straight to curly, and as evidenced by Rihanna and Good, looks equally as chic with braids and locs.

Rihanna’s version of the style is easier to achieve than it seems, so if you want to recreate this braided masterpiece, keep reading for the products you’ll need to make your styling session a breeze.

Kunihiko Rat Tail Combs Set $3.99 at Amazon When doing baby braids á la Rihanna, rat-tail combs like these are a great way to precisely section your hair. YOUXUAN Youxuan 1000-Pack Elastic Hair Ties Non-Slip Rubber Hair Bands $5.49 at Amazon If you're not the best at cornrows, create the illusion by doing small plaits throughout the entirety of your head, the securing the ends with a small rubber band that matches your hair color, before putting the entire look into a bun. Virtue Texturizing Spray $40 at Bluemercury For that sexy, tousled effect, use a texturizing spray like this one.

