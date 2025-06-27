Only Rihanna Could Make a Pamela Anderson Updo Even More Iconic
Star behavior.
I've never met a Rihanna hairstyle I don't like—but her most recent updo is up there on my list of favorites. On June 27, the entrepreneur attended the Dior presentation during Paris Fashion Week, with her partner, A$AP Rocky by her side. Rihanna, who announced her third pregnancy just a few weeks earlier at the Met Gala, was dressed in a button-up shirt, grey slacks, and a long trench coat from the brand. Still, the Fenty Beauty founder’s hairstyle was what really had me in a frenzy, as it combines three trendy summer hair trends into one gorgeous look.
The singer’s hair was first styled into a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo. A high bun was flanked by curtain bangs on each side of her face, giving the bun a sexy bed-head spin. As with everything she does, Rihanna added a bit of flair to the look, incorporating baby braids and twists throughout. Even better? When she turned around, the back of the updo also appeared to be braided. The singer opted out of any bejeweled hair clips or ties, instead choosing a few ear cuffs and yellow-framed sunglasses to complete the look.
Anderson-inspired updos are slowly making a return to the zeitgeist, after having a moment in 2022, following the premiere of Pam & Tommy. Since then, the messy bun hairstyle has been spotted on celebrities ranging from Megan Good and Millie Bobby Brown to Kim Kardashian. The magic of the style lies in its versatility. The look has been achieved on every hair texture from straight to curly, and as evidenced by Rihanna and Good, looks equally as chic with braids and locs.
Rihanna’s version of the style is easier to achieve than it seems, so if you want to recreate this braided masterpiece, keep reading for the products you’ll need to make your styling session a breeze.
If you're not the best at cornrows, create the illusion by doing small plaits throughout the entirety of your head, the securing the ends with a small rubber band that matches your hair color, before putting the entire look into a bun.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.