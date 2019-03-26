Astronauts Anne C. McClain and Christina H. Koch were planning to complete the first all-female spacewalk on March 29, 2019.



NASA has been forced to replace McClain with one of her male colleagues because there are no spacesuits available that fit her, thus canceling the all-female mission.

On March 29, 2019, Anne C. McClain and Christina H. Koch were going to be the first astronauts to complete an all-female space mission. Now, NASA is being forced to replace McClain with her male colleague Nick Hague because it doesn't have enough spacesuits available to fit both women.

According to The New York Times, McClain and Koch—both part of the 2013 astronaut class—needed a medium-size torso component in the spacesuit, but NASA only has one available. With less than a week before the mission, it would be impossible to create an entirely new spacesuit. McClain apparently thought she would be able to fit into a large-size torso, but this still doesn't take away from the fact that NASA didn't have more sizes readily available.

McClain completed her first spacewalk last week, which is likely why she'll stay behind on this trip. Koch and Hague will "venture outside of the space station on a six-hour mission to install massive lithium-ion batteries that will help to power the research laboratory," per the NY Times.

No ordinary battery swap & work day routine. Pics from suiting up Anne & Nick for their first spacewalk! 7 hours later, success upgrading the batteries that allow us to have power even when we’re shadowed by the Earth from the sun! Great day of teamwork both on and off the Earth. pic.twitter.com/a3R6y2jC7Q — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) March 25, 2019

The news is disappointing, to say the least. Hopefully this will be a lesson for NASA and every other organization to provide women with the resources they need to do their jobs.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE