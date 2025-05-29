As Maria Grazia Chiuri took her bow at Dior's Cruise 2026 show in Rome on May 27, the front row could sense the news that would follow two days later: Chiuri's fantastical collection presented at nightfall in the Villa Albani Torlonia would be her last.

Dior confirmed in a statement on May 29 that Chiuri's tenure at the label had come to its close—one that has been rumored for months in the fashion industry. "After nine years, I am leaving Dior, delighted to have been given this extraordinary opportunity," Chiuri said.

In the same press release, LVMH chairman and Christian Dior CEO Delphine Arnault thanked Chiuri for her contributions "with an inspiring feminist perspective and exceptional creativity." "She has written a key chapter in the history of Christian Dior, greatly contributing to its remarkable growth and being the first woman to lead the creation of women’s collections."

Maria Grazia Chiuri, former creative director of Dior, takes her bow at what was her final runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiuri worked her way to Dior's highest creative post from handbag and accessories design posts at Fendi and Valentino. When she debuted her first ready-to-wear collection for Dior in 2016, she did so with an entirely new lens for the fabled house—one that had never had a female creative director since it was founded in 1947.

"Everybody was so surprised when I became the first woman in charge," she told The Guardian in a 2023 interview. "What I think is it is very hard for women to arrive in positions of power. The narrative is always that the geniuses are men."

Christian Dior had opened his atelier on the premise of a "New Look," defined by bar jackets with a nipped-in waists and full skirts, in service of emphasizing the female figure. Decades later, Chiuri introduced a perspective centered on the female gaze, beginning with "We Should All Be Feminist" T-shirts paired to sheer, embellished skirts. Graphic tees with empowerment slogans would become a Dior runway fixture over her nine years, alongside diaphanous see-through dresses and modernized references to the Dior archive.

Maria Grazia Chiuri joined Dior in 2016, cementing her legacy with a T-shirt inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's "We Should All Be Feminists" Ted Talk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Graphic T-shirts with feminist slogans would become a hallmark of the Chiuri era at Dior. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While some of Chiuri's runway collections were less-than-beloved by runway critics, she had a keen eye for pieces that would live many lives beyond fashion week. Standout items like the monogram-printed Dior Book Tote, introduced in 2018, and re-issued Dior saddle bags propelled the house to roughly $9 billion in sales by the end of Chiuri's leadership.

One of Maria Grazia Chiuri's most lucrative legacies: the Dior book tote, introduced in summer 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She took care to partner with local artisans and ateliers for several couture, cruise, and resort collections, emphasizing the handcraft and tradition that resulted in each runway gown. Chiuri often collaborated with female artists to create intricate sets for her shows as well; a recent documentary, Her Dior, spotlighted their partnerships. Speaking to The Guardian, she summarized her strategy—and her entire outlook on women's liberation: "Real feminism is about women supporting each other."

In her official exit statement, Chiuri said she was "particularly grateful" for the people behind-the-scenes in Dior's ateliers, who brought her plans for the house to life. "Their talent and expertise allowed me to realize my vision of committed women’s fashion, in close dialogue with several generations of female artists," she said. "Together, we have written an impactful chapter of which I am immensely proud."

Grazia Chiuri poses with models from a Dior couture collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior's reputation as a red carpet standout also flourished over Chiuri's nine-year post. Long-established friends of the brand like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman continually tapped the label for custom red carpet outfits on the awards season circuit. (Just last week, the latter two stars wore some of Chiuri's final pieces for the house: re-creations of archival Dior gowns from the 1950s.) Rising talents also leaned on Dior to boost their profile—like Shogun star Anna Sawai, who dressed in Dior for her first Met Gala appearance this spring.

Beyond the step-and-repeat, Dior's bestselling accessories from the Chiuri era are a common plus-one on A-listers' nights out. Taylor Swift owns both the Dior saddle bag and D-Journey hobo bag, toting them to Chiefs games and Tribeca dinners. Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez both carry their share of Dior totes, shoulder bags, and archival-inspired Lady Dior styles.

Charlize Theron, right, has been a face of Dior for several years, and often wore Chiuri's pieces in campaigns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence, left, frequently wore Maria Grazia Chiuri's designs for her red carpet appearances. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some creative directors vacate their posts without sharing where they're headed next, setting off a fresh round of speculation. Not Chiuri: Vogue reports she's heading back to her hometown, Rome, to restore its Teatro Della Cometa. Craftsmanship and the arts remain her priority in her next chapter.

Maria Grazia Chiuri takes her final bow at Dior Cruise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear how Chiuri's assumed successor, former Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, will reshape the house. By the numbers, his hiring reaffirms what other swaps at Balenciaga, Valentino, and Chanel have suggested: Luxury houses are still reluctant to place women designers at the helm of a label creating for women. Appointments like Louise Trotter's at Bottega Veneta last December, are rare. That alone makes Chiuri's tenure a legacy to remember.