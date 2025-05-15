The Beauty Industry Is Finally Getting Into the Game with the WNBA

We are officially in the golden era of the WNBA, and frankly, it's about damn time. From the media frenzy that surrounded the 2025 draft outfits to the players showcasing their best hair and makeup looks on both the red carpet and on the court (I'm still thinking about Paige Bueckers' perfect summery blonde hair) it's clear that pro female basketball players are finally receiving the attention they rightfully deserve.

Even if you're not the world's biggest sports fan, there's still plenty to cheer about when it comes to female athletes, especially when they start to command partnerships that mirror their male counterparts (even if their salaries are still lagging way, way behind the men by comparison). So, when Covergirl announced on May 15 that the brand had partnered with the Chicago Sky as their first official cosmetics sponsor, I couldn't help but feel incredibly pumped up. Beauty, sports, powerful women—what's not to love?

Covergirl released new branding imagery for the Chicago Sky partnership. (Image credit: Courtesy of Covergirl)

“COVERGIRL is proud to join forces with the Chicago Sky, a WNBA team that represents strength, resilience, and the uplifting spirit of sport,” said Stefano Curti, Coty Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, in a press release. “We believe beauty is for everyone, everywhere—on the court, in the stands, and in everyday life. This partnership celebrates the power of showing up with confidence and the easy breezy joy that comes from being part of something bigger.” Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, said in a statement, “This exciting partnership will help amplify Sky players’ passion for beauty and self-expression while also celebrating our fans and community.”

This deal is particularly exciting since league superstar Angel Reese (who recently attended the 2025 Met Gala) plays forward for the Sky, and is a burgeoning beauty influencer in her own right—she currently has a contract with SheaMoisture as an ambassador, in addition to several others with fashion and lifestyle brands. But it's not just Chicago that's teaming up with beauty powerhouses to secure sponsorships.

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) A photo posted by on

On May 7, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin announced that they would become official partners of the New York Liberty team, the winners of the 2024 WNBA Championship. The team's well-known mascot, Ellie the Elephant, also has her own partnership with Essie, the first sponsorship deal of its kind for any basketball team, male or female. And in April, Sephora revealed that it was partnering with the Golden State Valkyries, the WBNA team for the Bay Area, which, conveniently, is a nice call back to the brand sponsoring the fictional NBA team, the LA Waves, in the Netflix show Running Point (an idea that came from the new, and first female, head coach for the team, played by Kate Hudson).

With the regular WNBA season starting tomorrow, May 16, I can only hope that more beauty brands will test the waters of this new type of sponsorship, since it's clear that women in any sport can command attention from fans of all genders. Basketball is just the start—here's hoping that female athletes continue to see increased attendance and sponsorship dollars from here on out. My guess? With pioneering beauty brands like Covergirl, Sephora, Essie, and Fenty leading the way, gender and pay equality in sports will soon follow.