The Story Behind that Viral Photo of Prince William Meeting Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce

Apparently, there's a story behind that viral photo of Prince William awkwardly meeting Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce after the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.
After attending this year's BAFTA Awards sans his wife, Princess Kate—who is still recovering from abdominal surgery—the Prince of Wales met the 2024 EE Rising Star nominees.
McKenna-Bruce took home the award for her performance in the 2023 coming-of-age drama How To Have Sex, in which she plays a victim of sexual assault. The film's cast had previously stated that they all collectively hope the movie will help "re-educate men about" and continue the ongoing conversation surrounding consent.
According to The Daily Mail, upon greeting McKenna-Bruce the Prince of Wales allegedly said: "I haven't yet watched your film—I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through."
Given the subject matter and what McKenna-Bruce's character endures, Prince William's alleged comments is likely to have led to the photo of the reportedly awkward encounter.
The Daily Mail goes on to report that the Prince of Wales then shook hands with Edebiri, Dynevor and Wilde, while also admitting that he had not seen any of their films, either.
"The category was so strong, all of you," Prince William is reported to have told the nominees. "It was like, 'Who is going to pull this off?' It was incredible. It was very close between all of you."
McKenna-Bruce responded to Prince William's comments by allegedly urging him to watch her film, How To Have Sex.
"I've to a lot of films to catch up on," Prince William is said to have responded. "Normally I get quiet ahead of the awards ceremony. I get to see quite a few of them. I haven't managed to get that many through."
In what could have arguably been Prince William's second gaffe of the evening, the Prince of Wales also admitted that he had yet to watch the highest-grossing movie of 2023.
“I haven’t watched Barbie yet," Prince William admitted after praising another box-office hit, Oppenheimer.
"I want to," he added.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Selena Gomez Shares Photos of Her Whirlwind Trip to Paris
"40 hours. Paris."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Harry Styles Made a Rare Public Appearance at a Manchester United Match
It was the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's first sighting since his 30th birthday celebration.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
America Ferrera's Story About Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio is Too Relatable
"I promptly departed him and went around the corner and just started weeping."
By Meghan De Maria