An ‘Us Weekly’ Source Shares a Wild Rumor About Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus’ Alleged Feud

A new rumor regarding Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus' alleged falling out has surfaced, and it's a wild one so prepare to take the nearest seat and enjoy some piping hot (alleged) tea.



According to a source claiming to be close to the mother and daughter, Noah and Tish Cyrus are not on speaking terms because Tish allegedly "stole" her current husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter, Noah.

“Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the source told Us Weekly, adding that Tish Cyrus “was aware” of her youngest daughter's alleged relationship with the Australian actor at the time she started dating Purcell in 2022.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond (what people think)," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of 2022, and nearly seven months after announcing her divorce from famed country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish hard-launched her relationship with Purcell on Instagram.



"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Tish Cyrus captioned the post, along with a photo of her and Purcell embracing. She later added the quote: "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right! Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Billy Ray and Tish had been married for nearly three decades prior to their public split.



In a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy ," Tish Cyrus opened up about her romance with her now-husband, sharing that she used to watch Purcell on Prison Break with her two elder daughters, Brandi and Miley.



“I was like, ‘No, he is freaking dangerous and I love it,'" Tish Cyrus said at the time, before joking that Purcell had been her “hall pass” during her marriage to her ex-husband, US Weekly reports.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Tish Cyrus, her famous daughter Miley Cyrus helped her prepare for her first date with Purcell.



“Honestly, I was looking good,” she said, as reported by People. “Miley helped me get dressed.”

“And the rest is history,” her daughter Brandi added.



Cyrus and Purcell married on Aug. 19, 2023, in a small ceremony at Miley Cyrus' Malibu, California home.

“It was like I was in a fairy tale,” Cyrus told Vogue. “The most romantic fairy tale you could ever imagine.”

Tish Cyrus went on to post a sweet Instagram photo of her posing with her now-husband at their wedding, along with the caption: “8.19.23 married my best friend and it was magical."