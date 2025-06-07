Miley Cyrus's Naked Schiaparelli Net Dress Is Dripping With Crystal Water Drops

The singer plucked the nude haute couture outfit straight from the runway.

Miley Cyrus wearing a naked net dress at the premiere of &quot;Something Beautiful&quot; at the 2025 Tribeca Festival
(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to the naked dress, so her Tribeca Film Festival outfit is perfectly in keeping with the singer's ever-evolving style. Arriving for the premiere of the accompanying movie for her new album, Something Beautiful, on June 6, the "Easy Lover" performer opted for a naked net dress, which was literally dripping in crystal water drops.

Cyrus—who is styled by Bradley Kenneth— opted for a Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry net dress from the fashion house's SS25 haute couture collection. As noted by the designer, the "woven dress in faded pistachio organza" is "embroidered with crystal water drops on the inside of each interlace and finished with a cascade of fringes." The former Hannah Montana star—who once played a show naked—wore a "matching fringe stole" over her naked dress.

The "Flowers" singer accessorized the dramatic runway dress with Schiaparelli's Anatomy Jewelry Bag and a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps.

Miley Cyrus wearing a naked net dress at the premiere of "Something Beautiful" at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

Miley Cyrus at the premiere of Something Beautiful at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

It's since been reported that Cyrus's fans were devastated after the singer was heckled inside the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her movie. According to Parade, a video clip shared on social media revealed that, while Cyrus took part in a Q&A, one audience member shouted, "We thought this was a concert! We paid $800!" Another heckler could be heard asking, "Are you actually going to sing?" Per Parade, the unexpected outbursts caused "Cyrus's mouth to drop open in shock."

Luckily, no-one could destroy Cyrus's upbeat mood following the launch of her Something Beautiful film. The same night, the "End of the World" singer changed into another Schiaparelli dress, this time taken from the fashion house's RTW FW25/26 collection.

Miley Cyrus wearing a strapless gold sparkling gown

Miley Cyrus wearing a gold strapless gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The designer described the jaw-dropping gold gown as a "long bustier dress in nude georgette fully embroidered with beads, golden discs, and antique silver mirrors in a feather motif."

