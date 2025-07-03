As with several of today's most popular reality shows, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives generates buzzy drama both on- and off-screen. After season 2's dramatic conclusion, #MomTok member Jessi Ngatikaura has been the subject of tons of fan intrigue, thanks to a cliffhanger cheating allegation levied by Marciano Brunette. Following this summer's reunion special, Jessi is shaping up to be the standout member of Mormon Wives season 3, along with her bestie-turned-enemy Demi Engemann.

Even before the Marciano of it all, Jessi was one of #MomTok's most interesting members, as the beauty entrepreneur begins a possible million-dollar business and an influencer who speaks openly about subjects like vaginal rejuvenation. Below, read on for everything you need to know about Jessi Ngatikaura, from her hairstyling career to any updates on her marriage amid infidelity rumors.

Jessi Ngatikaura is a Utah-based influencer and the co-owner of JZ Styles.

Jessi Ngatikaura, 33, is a content creator and co-owner of the hair company JZ Styles. She started out with a hair-focused YouTube channel and eventually transitioned to Instagram and TikTok, where she currently has 1.2 million followers. JZ Styles is comprised of a Utah hair salon; a brand including hair extensions, haircare products, and accessories; and a hair school called JZ Academy that offers online and in-person instruction. Jessi runs the entire business alongside her family.

In a 2024 Instagram video, Jessi explained that the name JZ Styles came from her couple nickname with her then-husband, which was based on their first initials, and her then-love of Harry Styles.

"When [I] got divorced, it was never really a question in my mind of whether I should change my busines or my Instagram name, because it had become so much more than that," she said. She also added that the name of her son is Jagger Zayn (also inspired by One Direction), so "he is the new JZ."

Jessi styles her hair backstage before the SLOMW reunion (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Jessi Ngatikaura left the Mormon church in her mid 20s.

Jessi is one of the #MomTok women who is no longer a member of the Mormon church. During her Live with Kelly and Mark appearance ahead of season 2, Jessi opened up about being a former Mormon.

"I represent an ex-Mormon on the show, which I love because every religion has people who are super devout and people who have left, and I love that anyone in any religion can relate," she said, per Yahoo.

When asked why she left, she explained, "It can be really toxic where we live and I just felt like it wasn't for me," she said. "And half of my family had already left, so when I was in my mid-twenties, I started stepping away."

Jessi Ngatikaura's season 2 portrait. (Image credit: Disney/Pamela Littky)

Jessi has a blended family with her husband Jordan Ngatikaura.

Jessi's currently married to Jordan Ngatikaura, a Utah-based entrepreneur who works as a manager at the solar company Rise Energy, according to his LinkedIn. The couple got married in October 2020, eight months after they got engaged.

Before Jordan, Jessi was married to her first husband, Zac Gish, for five years. She now lives in a blended family with Jordan; Jordan's daughter Peyton from a previous relationship; and her and Jordan's son Jagger Zayn (born in April 2020) and daughter Jovi (born in January 2023).

Jessi (bottom right) and Jordan (top right) at the reunion. Also pictured, Whitney Leavitt (bottom left) and Connor Leavitt (top middle). (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Jessi Ngatikaura's feud with Demi Engemann is one of the biggest surprises of #MomTok.

Jessi and her then-bestie Demi stood out in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 for their frank conversation styles and penchants for stirring up drama. However, in season 2, viewers saw the pair's friendship dissolve due to events that mostly took place off-camera.

Halfway through the season, Jessi revealed that she and Demi had a "little disagreement about money." Viewers learned that during contract negotiations ahead of season 2, Demi had been willing to have Jessi leave the show in order for Demi to get more money. Taylor Frankie Paul also claimed that Demi planning to "push [Jessi] to the side."

While Jessi was forgiving about this slight, things got worse when Taylor revealed that Demi had told her not to go to Jessi's salon, and that Jessi was bad at doing hair. This really shook the hairstylist, whose livelihood depends on her reputation, and it seemed that Demi was unapologetic about the incident on the show.

Jessi at a #MomTok event. (Image credit: Disney)

In a May 2025 interview with Page Six, Jessi revealed that her friendship with Demi was "done for good" after Demi did something "unforgiveable." She added that she will "never be friends with [Demi] again... And I’m a pretty forgiving person. It’s a lot for me to say that."

Jessi did not reveal what happened, and teased that the fallout will likely appear in Mormon Wives' upcoming season. She told the outlet, "It was a slow burn, though. You’ll see. Like, we were …really close and then it kind of just naturally … like, things start coming out and you’ll see the friendship start to break apart. And in real life, it’s just getting worse and worse."

Jessi and Jordan are going through a rough patch after her infidelity rumors with Marciano Brunette.

Season 2 of Mormon Wives ended with a big revelation in a saga that began on a different Hulu reality show. Demi had denied rumors that she'd had an affair with Marciano from Vanderpump Villa throughout the season. In the final scene, Marciano alleged that he had actually slept with Jessi, and that Jordan didn't know the extent of the alleged cheating. The finale ended with a preview scene showing Jessi and her husband Jordan in distress after that allegation.

Immediately following season 2's release, Jessi posted a TikTok addressing the ending, writing in the caption, "I'll speak when I can," per PEOPLE. Both Jessi and Jordan have remained mum on the rumors since, but Jessi has revealed that things have been "a little tricky" in their marriage. During a May 2025 appearance on The Viall Files, she confirmed that she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

"I will say that reality TV is hard on any relationship, whether it's a friendship or a marriage. And we've been through a lot, and now it's gonna be public," she said at the time. "We're working through things, and we're trying our best, but things are a little tricky right now. I'm excited to hopefully someday share more about that. But right now, it's a little bit it's just real life, and it's hard."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast at the reunion. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

During Mormon Wives' season 2 reunion, Jessi confirmed that she and Jordan were still together. When asked why she wasn't wearing her wedding ring, Jessi said, "Jordan and I are working through a lot of hard things at the moment... We’re both going through a lot right now, but I think he’s willing to tell his truth, too, and he’s been very vulnerable throughout Season 3, so we both just laid it all out there. There’s a lot more to the story, and it’s not what you think it is."

Jessi did not answer when reunion host Nick Viall asked if she had slept with Marciano, but she said that the truth would be addressed in season 3. In a teaser for the new season, Jessi confronts Marciano and asks him, "Why did you lie to Layla about us?" Viewers then hear him say that he was being influenced; when someone asks, "Influenced by who?" the edit shows Demi. Season 3 will likely include a confrontation, as the first-look clip also includes a heated fight between Jessi and Demi.